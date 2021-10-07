Tchibo Celebrates International Coffee Month With Mobile Pop Ups Around Chicago

CHICAGO, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chi-town java lovers are in for a caffeinated treat. In honor of International Coffee Month, Tchibo , Europe's #1 coffeehouse, is celebrating with two long weekends of mobile pop ups featuring hot, fresh Tchibo coffee samples. From Thursday, October 7 - Sunday October 10, and again from Thursday, October 14 - October 17, the Tchibo truck will be making stops around Chicago's busiest areas, giving residents and tourists alike a free morning jolt.

"We're excited to offer coffee lovers across Chicagoland a taste of Tchibo. The iconic European heritage brand provides a premium, high-quality and vibrant option to the American coffee market," said Chris Mattina, CEO Rainmaker Food Solutions, LLC. "From Lincoln Park to Old Town, and local Jewel-Osco stores around the city, bean junkies will have a chance to taste the difference and experience the 800 aromas of Tchibo firsthand. After all, nothing says International Coffee Month like Europe's #1 Coffeehouse!"

"Tchase" the Tchibo Truck the following dates and locations:

Week 1

Week 2

Thursday,

October 7 7:30-8:30 AM: Lincoln Park - Near Armitage Street 9:00-10:00 AM: Jewel-Osco - 2550 N. Clybourn Ave Chicago IL 60614 11:30-12:30 PM: Lakeview - Near Southport & Roscoe 1:00-2:00 PM: Jewel-Osco - 3630 N Southport Chicago IL 60613 Thursday,

October 14 9:00-10:30 AM: Jewel-Osco - 1227 Naper Blvd Naperville IL 60540 12:00-1:30 PM: Jewel-Osco - 1759 W Ogden Avenue Naperville IL 60540 Friday,

October 8 7:30-8:30 AM: Old Town - Near N Clark St. & W Wrightwood Ave 9:00-10:00 AM: Jewel-Osco - 424 W Division St. Chicago IL 60610 11:30-12:30 PM: Old Town - Near Wells Street 1:00-2:00 PM: Jewel-Osco - 102 W. Division Chicago IL 60610 Friday,

October 15 9:00-10:30 AM: Jewel-Osco - 1151 S Roselle Road Schaumburg IL 60193 12:00-1:30 PM: Jewel-Osco - 2501 W Schaumburg Rd Schaumburg IL 60194 Saturday,

October 9 7:30-8:30 AM: Bucktown - Churchill Park 9:00-10:00 AM: Jewel-Osco - 1341 N Paulina Chicago IL 60622 11:30-12:30 PM: Wicker Park - Near Milwaukee Avenue 1:00-2:00 PM: Jewel-Osco - 370 N Des Plaines Ave Chicago IL 60661 Saturday,

October 16 9:00-10:30 AM: Jewel-Osco - 45 Plum Grove Road Palatine IL 60067 12:00-1:30 PM: Jewel-Osco - 423 E Dundee Palatine IL 60067 Sunday,

October 10 7:30-8:30 AM: Roscoe Village - Near Roscoe & Damen 9:00-10:00 AM: Jewel-Osco - 2940 N Ashland Chicago IL 60657 11:30-12:30 PM: Avondale - Near W Roscoe St & N Elston Ave 1:00-2:00 PM: Irving Park Sunday,

October 17 9:00-10:30 AM: Jewel-Osco - 1660 Larkin Avenue Elgin IL 60120 12:00-1:30 PM: Jewel-Osco - 1040 Summit Elgin IL 60120

The mobile tour follows the brand's recent launch in the U.S. and allows for coffee drinkers across Chicago to enjoy a more sustainable and fresher coffee experience. Tchibo is distributed by Rainmaker Food Solutions, LLC, a distribution partner renowned for offering consumers better food choices in a responsible, honest, contemporary and sustainable manner. The four Tchibo varieties created specifically for the U.S. market are Morning Blend, Colombia Origin, Classic Blend and Röstmeister. Among Midwest retailers, Tchibo can be found at Jewel-Osco and Meijer stores across Chicago.

This Tchibo coffee tour is made possible by OutCold , a Chicago based experiential agency with the motto anything but boring.

To learn more about Tchibo, visit Tchibo.com ; follow the mobile tour on Instagram and Facebook . For a complete list of Midwest retailers click here.

About Tchibo

Founded in 1949, Tchibo has been delighting coffee connoisseurs for over 70 years, becoming the #1 coffeehouse in Europe. Now available in the U.S. and carried throughout Europe, Tchibo is the roasted coffee market leader in several European countries. In addition to coffee products, Tchibo operates a wide range of non-food businesses in Europe with a large retail arm operating in more than 900 shops, 24,300 outposts at third-party retail outlets, and online stores. Tchibo has 11,450 employees worldwide, and generated revenues of over $3.6 billion in 2019.

The Tchibo difference is grounded in the concept of RÖST FRISCH, redefining what it means to be fresh. From growing and harvesting to roasting and packaging, every step in the Tchibo process is 'fresher by design' and dedicated to creating exquisitely fresh coffee for consumers to enjoy at home. Tchibo recognizes that it is imperative to have a healthy planet to achieve the freshest and most sustainable coffee. With global headquarters in Hamburg, the family-owned business has been recognized with multiple awards for its sustainable, fair-trade practices. Learn more at Tchibo.com ; follow us on Instagram and Facebook

