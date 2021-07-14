Tchibo Coffee Takes the Windy City

CHICAGO, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer the coffee market is heating up. Tchibo , Europe's #1 coffeehouse, has expanded its U.S. presence into over 188 new Jewel-Osco stores across Chicago. This exciting, new retail partnership brings Tchibo to a total of over 2,700 distribution points in the Midwest.

The expansion follows the brand's launch in the U.S. in Fall 2020 and allows for java lovers across Chicago to enjoy a more sustainable and fresher coffee experience. Tchibo is distributed by Rainmaker Food Solutions, LLC, a distribution partner renowned for offering consumers better food choices in a responsible, honest, contemporary and sustainable manner.

"We're excited to introduce Tchibo to Jewel customers across Chicagoland, a region renowned for its booming coffee culture," said Chris Mattina, CEO Rainmaker Food Solutions, LLC. "As a record number of consumers continue to drink coffee at home, it's essential to keep retailers replenished with a vibrant, premium brewing option for its coffee aficionados. We anticipate Chicago coffee lovers will enjoy a fresh experience with Tchibo."

"As the Tchibo coffee footprint continues to expand in the Midwest, this iconic European coffee brand now has a new home at Jewel-Osco," said Bud Lowell, Senior Vice President, CA Carlin and Jewel-Osco Lead. "Jewel is committed to bringing cutting edge brands to its customers. We're especially proud to offer Jewel shoppers a premium coffee experience from Tchibo, whose values in freshness, fair sourcing, and sustainability, are what consumers are seeking today."

Jewel-Osco customers will be able to shop the brand's coffee blends, available in ground or whole beans and ranging in price from $7.99 to $9.99. The four varieties created specifically for the U.S. market are Morning Blend, Colombia Origin, Classic Blend and Röstmeister.

To learn more about Tchibo, visit Tchibo.com ; follow on Instagram and Facebook . For a complete list of Midwest retailers click here.

About Tchibo

Founded in 1949, Tchibo has been delighting coffee connoisseurs for over 70 years, becoming the #1 coffeehouse in Europe. Now available in the U.S. and carried throughout Europe, Tchibo is the roasted coffee market leader in several European countries. In addition to coffee products, Tchibo operates a wide range of non-food businesses in Europe with a large retail arm operating in more than 900 shops, 24,300 outposts at third-party retail outlets, and online stores. Tchibo has 11,450 employees worldwide, and generated revenues of over $3.6 billion in 2019.

The Tchibo difference is grounded in the concept of RÖST FRISCH, redefining what it means to be fresh. From growing and harvesting to roasting and packaging, every step in the Tchibo process is 'fresher by design' and dedicated to creating exquisitely fresh coffee for consumers to enjoy at home. Tchibo recognizes that it is imperative to have a healthy planet to achieve the freshest and most sustainable coffee. With global headquarters in Hamburg, the family-owned business has been recognized with multiple awards for its sustainable, fair-trade practices, including the award for Corporate Ethics and the Environmental Logistics Award and the European Union's CSR Award. In 2016 Tchibo was awarded Germany's most sustainable major enterprise. Learn more at Tchibo.com ; follow us on Instagram and Facebook.

