TCHO CHOCOLATE INTRODUCES SPICY NACHO FLAVORED CHOCOLATE

News provided by

TCHO

01 Feb, 2024, 15:30 ET

Berkeley-based TCHO creates savory chocolate just in time for the big game

BERKELEY, Calif., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TCHO ("cho"), a pioneering craft chocolate maker based in Berkeley, Calif., is introducing its newest creation that redefines the boundaries of what we know as "chocolate." After years of dedication and experimentation, Chief Chocolate Maker Brad Kintzer, the mastermind behind plant based TCHO chocolate', has perfected a spicy nacho-inspired chocolate called CHOCO NATCHOS, available through TCHO's online store while supplies last.

After years of trials, Chief Chocolate Maker, Brad Kintzer, the mastermind behind award winning TCHO chocolate, is introducing an absolute mind bender of a chocolate that is inherently fun, shareable, and super tasty. CHOCO NATCHOS began as a mischievous project with the aim of bending of the rules of what we know as "chocolate" and a celebration of the diverse flavor expansion that can be created with cocoa, in this case cocoa butter. Inspired by the iconic Mexican American dish, Nachos, this one-of-a-kind chocolate snack that's never been done before, is packed to the brim with flavor and texture layers of cheesiness, corn tortilla chips, salsa, jalapeño, garlic, red onion, cilantro, oregano, smoked paprika, tomato, chives and many more spices.

TCHO's retail and foodservice lines are Certified Fair Trade, Certified Organic, vegan, gluten free, kosher and made from 100% plants. The company also recently achieved Certified B Corp status as a result of its work to improve the lives of its workers, customers, suppliers, and the local community.

About TCHO

TCHO is 100% plant-based chocolate company located in Berkeley, California. Founded in 2007, TCHO Chocolate crafts award-winning and imaginative chocolate by collaborating directly with cocoa farmers at flavor labs across the world to grow better, more consistent cacao beans to create authentic craft chocolate. The company is the originator of TCHO Source, a one-of-a-kind sourcing and educational partnership with farmers, co-operatives, and agronomists all over the world. In 2022, the company transitioned to 100% plant based. TCHO's retail chocolate bars and baking chocolates are available online at TCHO.com. Its professional line is used by top chefs around the country.  TCHO is B Corp certified and dedicated to maintaining reputable supply chain and sourcing practices.

Photography of the new line linked here. 

SOURCE TCHO

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.