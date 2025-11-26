TCI Biotech Inaugurates Advanced Performance Nutrition Research Center, Expands Into Brain Science to Accelerate Next-Generation Health Innovation

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TCI Biotech (TCI Co., Ltd.), a global CDMO+ specializing in functional foods, nutraceuticals, and beauty supplementation, today announced the launch of the TCI Advanced Performance Nutrition Research Center, a new innovation hub focused on high-performance nutrition, cognitive wellness, healthy aging, and sports performance. This milestone marks TCI's strategic entry into the fast-growing field of brain science, supported by new research programs in regenerative medicine, cellular biology, and neuro-supportive ingredient technologies.

The opening of the center follows a recent "T-Talk: Exploring Brain Regenerative Medicine" scientific seminar, where experts highlighted the potential of mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs), exosomes, and stem cells in supporting brain regeneration and neuroprotection. These insights are now being translated into TCI's R&D roadmap as the company builds a next-generation brain and performance nutrition pipeline.

A New Engine for Brain & Performance Nutrition

The Advanced Performance Nutrition Research Center integrates capabilities across biomedicine, genomics, regenerative science, and high-throughput formulation. Key focus areas include:

Cognitive performance & mood support: Solutions targeting focus, memory, calm, and sleep quality

Regenerative & cellular nutrition: Translating MSC/exosome insights into safe, regulatory-ready nutritional formats

Sports performance & metabolic strength: Formulations for endurance, recovery, inflammation management, and metabolic resilience

These research domains are supported by TCI's AI-driven ingredient mining platform and integrated CDMO infrastructure spanning concept development, clinical-grade scientific substantiation, regulatory strategy, and global manufacturing.

"Brain health sits at the center of modern wellness," said Dr. Robert Wildman, Chief Science Officer and Senior Vice President of R&D at TCI Biotech. "By connecting neuroscience with nutrition and regenerative biology, we can help global brands stand out with credible, differentiated products that consumers trust."

Empowering Global Partners With Science-Backed Innovation

Building on more than four decades of experience in CDMO+ services for functional foods and cosmetics, TCI Biotech will use the Advanced Performance Nutrition Research Center as a platform for co-creation with its worldwide client base.

Brand partners will be able to access:

End-to-end development: From concept, clinical-grade science support, and regulatory strategy to finished-dose manufacturing.

Differentiated narratives: Grounded in regenerative medicine, cellular health, and neuroperformance science.

Fast, validated innovation: Powered by TCI's high-throughput validation and AI-driven ingredient screening capabilities.

For more information, please visit https://www.tci-bio.com/.

About TCI Biotech

TCI Biotech (TCI Co., Ltd.) is a global leader in CDMO+ services, specializing in the research, development, and manufacturing of health foods and cosmetics. Committed to innovation and scientific excellence, TCI delivers high-quality, clinically backed products that empower customers worldwide.

