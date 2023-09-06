TCI Dominates 2023 Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards with Three Prestigious Innovation Wins

TAIPEI, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TCI is a supplement and personal products ODM/CDMO manufacturer headquartered in Taiwan, focusing on differentiated and high-performance product design and manufacturing. With a desire to lead the industry, TCI participated in the world's premier business awards program, The Stevie® Awards, winning three prestigious innovation awards in the 2023 Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards, including a Gold Winner Award for Excellence in Innovation in Health Care Industries, a Silver Winner Award for Innovative Achievements in Science or Technology, a Bronze Winner Award for Innovative Achievements in Diversity & Inclusion, and a People's Choice Award from the public vote selecting the favorite companies in health care industry.

Established in 2002, the Stevie Award is the highest honor in the American business community and the Oscar of the business world. With these accolades, TCI has established itself in the biotechnology space of the international arena. In its market expansion, TCI upholds the spirit of CDMO and strengthens our end-to-end agile management, responding to constantly fluctuating future market trends to meet the needs and goals set by its international customers. Innovation, quality, safety, and speed have been the most crucial standards of the one-stop service TCI provides customers. TCI aims to accelerate higher-performance product development based on scientific validation and contributes to the health of hundreds of millions of people worldwide.

The end-to-end services that TCI provides to its customers not only include cutting-edge R&D, In Vitro v.s. In Vivo studies, fully automated production, worldwide regulatory compliance, and sustainability focus on conservation and care for the planet. TCI provides low-carbon and carbon-neutralized products and applies recyclable and recycled material in the packages; several products are incorporated with biodegradable material. Furthermore, TCI established a Biodiversity Park, leveraging its biotechnologic advantage to impact biodiversity positively.

In the Supply Side West exhibition from Oct 25- Oct 26 in Las Vegas, TCI will showcase the advantages of diversity and inclusion that are integral to its successes. The co-creation of a team of 21 nationalities provides the competitive edge needed for many of the breakthroughs of its products. The different nationalities, education, and professional backgrounds offer different perspectives, allowing TCI to continue leading the industry in innovation.

Related Link: https://www.tci-bio.com/

SOURCE TCI