TCI GENE, registered with US FDA, aims to support accurate testing in international airports

According to TCI GENE, QVS-96, the fully automated detection integration system, has been developed with 3 major features as previously planned: global applicability, "broad-range" detection, and full automation. Facing the rampage of the COVID-19 pandemic, TCI GENE believes that the system will be a valuable aid for epidemic prevention in international airports. Offering a high-speed testing process, QVS-96 can be used to provide passengers with rapid and accurate on-site testing; the test results of all passengers per flight can be obtained in about 4 hours. By performing on-site testing of every flight at departure and arrival terminals, airports are able to ensure that no infected passenger is allowed to depart or enter a country, and every passenger who tests positive can be repatriated immediately. On the other hand, when passengers on a flight all test negative, the quarantine period may be shortened according to local regulations, which will help increase the number of arrivals. Installing the fully automated detection integration system in major airports, countries can effectively block the transmission of Coronavirus with rapid and accurate tests, restoring high traffic and economic prosperity.