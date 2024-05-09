TCI Group Takes Lead in Joining AWS Impact Accelerator Program, Committing to Advance Sustainable Water Management

TAIPEI, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TCI Group is proud to be participating in Phase 1 of the Alliance for Water Stewardship (AWS) Impact Accelerator. Together we are working in Shanghai Jinshan with AWS Members and five other facilities to expand our knowledge, skills and networks to better understand our own water use and impacts, and work together to solve shared water challenges.

TCI Group (TCI), in collaboration with the Alliance for Water Stewardship (AWS) Impact Accelerator Program in the Wu Song River Basin in 2024. Due to the increased global water stress, well known leading enterprises including TCI Group, HALEON, BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, CISCO, PRIMARK, and Western Digital, joined the AWS Impact Accelerator Program to deploy sustainable water management actions in the Wu Song River Basin. The kick-off event was held at TCI's functional supplements factory located in Shanghai. With 44 years of deep-rooted experience in the health supplement industry, TCI Group has been dedicated to promoting water resource conservation, environmental sustainability, and biodiversity.

AWS is a global membership collaboration comprising businesses, NGOs and the public sector. Their members contribute to the sustainability of local water-resources through their adoption and promotion of a universal framework for the sustainable use of water – the International Water Stewardship Standard, or AWS Standard – that drives, recognizes and rewards good water stewardship performance. TCI Group was the first Taiwanese manufacturer joined AWS membership program. Through exchanges at the AWS Impact Accelerator Program, the importance of water resource management is expected to receive increased attention and practical implementation in the future. Through the efforts of all parties involved, it is hoped that sustainable water resource management will become a crucial driving force for future joint endeavors of the leading enterprises.

In addition to advancing progress in water resource management, TCI Group, as Taiwan's first company to join RE100, has committed to achieving 100% renewable energy usage by 2030, demonstrating long-term dedication to sustainability issues. TCI Group incorporates sustainability development into its supplement ODM services, including product & package design, raw material procurement, and its unique plant-base upcycle programs. Moreover, TCI Group received A-grade from MSCI ESG rating, and recognized by numerous international sustainability awards, including the World Food Innovation Awards in the UK, the International ECI Awards, the Green World Awards in the UK, the BIG Innovation Awards in the US, the Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards. Its sustainable practices have received high acclaim. As the first biotech company to participate in the AWS Impact Accelerator Program, TCI Group committed to enhance its own sustainable water resource framework and water management performance with its stakeholders to achieve sustainable water management across the entire basin and value chain, fostering mutual success.

