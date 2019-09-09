TCI Introduces New Regional Sales Executive

ISLANDIA, N.Y., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Former enterprise SaaS client manager Patrick Tiedeken joined cloud- based consumer loan origination solutions company Teledata Communications, Inc. (TCI) (www.tcicredit.com) as the regional sales executive for the South Midwest Region. His focus will be to help credit unions and banks modernize their lending processes. Tiedeken will assist TCI in effectively meeting the increasing demand for its configurable loan origination platform, DecisionLender 4.

Before joining TCI, Tiedeken was an account manager at TransUnion, where he had a history of helping lenders and financial institutions better their identity verification and fraud management strategies. "I am thrilled to work with TCI's clients and communicate the company's outstanding vision and product," said Tiedeken. "Based on the demands of our core customer and their growing need for consumer loan origination solutions that facilitate unique lending products and workflow designs with no coding delays, TCI is very well positioned to succeed."

"Patrick has a distinctive background that offers an invaluable new perspective to our sales team," said Devin Archer, Vice President of TCI. "He will be a valued resource to our sales team and clients."

About Teledata Communications, Inc.

Founded in 1982, Teledata Communications, Inc (TCI) is the provider of DecisionLender 4, a complete consumer loan origination platform (LOS). DecisionLender 4 is entirely configurable, hosted in the cloud, and supports branch, online, indirect auto and merchant lending, as well as deposit account opening. The robust decisioning engine is the most versatile on the market, enabling either manual or automated workflows. With more than 130 different third-party integrations ranging from alternative data sources to fraud protection to esignature, DecisionLender 4 truly empowers lenders to do business THEIR WAY! www.tcicredit.com

