TCI JAPAN Launched its Breakthrough, SCIENCE OF PROBIOTICS, Demonstrating How to Keep Probiotics Alive without Refrigeration for over 1 year

Probiotics account for an increasing share of the global functional food market as the idea of "replacing 'bad' bacteria with 'good' ones to improve health" becomes commonly accepted. Among all commercially available probiotics, lactic acid bacteria are the most widely known to consumers. Lactic acid bacteria refer to a group of bacteria that can convert sugars, such as glucose and lactose, into lactic acid by fermentation. These probiotic organisms have been widely applied in foods and beverages. In Japan, lactic acid bacteria have been consumed for a diverse range of health benefits for years. In recent years, research on the dietary application of lactic acid bacteria has advanced by leaps and bounds. So far, studies have pointed out that the health benefits of lactic acid bacteria, in addition to regulating intestines and inhibiting pathogenic bacteria, also include lowering cholesterol levels, boosting immune systems, preventing tumors, regulating blood pressure, and relieving allergy symptoms.

According to research, it is by colonizing the intestinal tract that lactic acid bacteria can exert their effect on intestinal regulation. Currently, many lactic acid bacteria beverages or lactic acid bacteria preparations for intestinal regulation are formulated with lactic acid bacteria isolated from the human intestine to enhance the colonization in the human body. However, these probiotic products often fail to fully exert the effect because the live cultures in the products can be killed before consumed by humans due to improper storage whereas only live probiotics are able to colonize the intestinal tract and improve the intestinal environment. Food scientists have developed products containing lactic acid bacteria in a variety of product forms, such as beverages, tablets, and powders, in an attempt to enable the "good" bacteria to stay alive in storage so that they are more likely to bring about health benefits in the human gut.

TCI Japan's SCIENCE OF PROBIOTICS is the first in the industry to announce its development of a new patented process where high-efficiency fermentation technology is used to infuse into each tiny glass bottle of drink with 100 billion live probiotics, roughly equal to the total probiotic count in ten bottles of common lactic acid bacteria drinks. Moreover, using its cutting-edge technology, high counts of live cultures can be kept alive in the drinks for 18 months even at room temperature. This epoch-making technological innovation not only solves sellers' difficulties in probiotic storage but enables consumers to enjoy high-potency, quick-acting and long-acting probiotic beverages. In the modern age with increasing consumer awareness, Japan takes the lead in the health food industry in Asia and has successfully utilized scientific research and development to make truly good products.

