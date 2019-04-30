TCI Receives 2019 DHS Small Business Achievement Award from DHS

ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TRI-COR Industries, Inc. (TCI), a Full Lifecycle Enterprise Business and IT Solutions company, serving federal national security agencies, announced today that it received the highly coveted 2019 U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Small Business Achievement award for its outstanding work in support of the DHS mission.

TCI was one of 16 companies that DHS selected to receive the 2019 DHS Small Business Achievement Award on April 16, 2019. DHS recognized TCI for its exceptional performance in employing cutting-edge Agile tactics and methods for applications that are mission-critical to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency. These tactics and methods included Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) pipeline execution; testing automation; integrating innovative tools; streamlining documentation control; enhancing collaboration and communication; promoting transparent leadership; ceremony execution and management; and others.

"It is a great honor to be recognized by DHS with this award," stated Venkata Chayanam, TCI's Chief Strategy and Technology Officer. "This award is a testament to the diligent efforts and continuous improvements of our ICE Agile Teams practicing Lean and Agile methods while delivering high-quality, modernized mission-critical law enforcement applications in a timely manner. We are excited to accept this award on behalf of our dedicated employees who made this possible."

TCI is a Full Lifecycle Enterprise Business and IT Solutions company, leveraging leading edge technology that delivers technology solutions to the federal and local governments. A CMMI Level 3 and ISO-certified company that provides large-scale, enterprise Agile solutions that fuse Scrum and Kanban, Extreme Programming (XP) engineering, and DevOps best practices. As a direct result of its partnership with Scaled Agile, Inc., TCI also offers an innovative, Enterprise Agile management product called VELOCITY™. TCI represents, distributes, integrates, and provides solutions and technologies for DHS (ICE, TSA, USSS), USTRANSCOM, USAFMC, DLA and Orleans Parish Communications District. For additional information on TCI, please visit: http://www.tricorind.com/.

