TCI Releases Smallest Active Filters Yet

GERMANTOWN, Wis., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TCI announced the latest addition to their HGA Active filter line – the 30A and 50A HGA Active Filters. These smaller sized filters offer the same harmonic mitigation in a smaller enclosure.

TCI's New Small HGA Active Harmonic Filter

The HarmonicGuard® Active (HGA) filter is an elite system-applied harmonic filter that minimizes harmonics to less than 5% total demand distortion (TDD) at the point of common coupling. The HGA monitors the load current and reacts to changes immediately. By injecting a counter-current, the active filter cancels out harmonics and synchronizes the current and voltage waveforms while improving power factor to near unity. One HGA filter can handle multiple non-linear, harmonic-generating loads.

The HGA meets the demanding requirements of IEEE-519 2022. Offering top of the line performance and mitigation, the HGA provides a lower cost and a smaller footprint than a comparable 18-pulse VFD or active front end drive.

Ashish Bendre, President of TCI commented,

"Motors with integrated drives are starting to dominate certain market segments – ECM fans in chillers, fan walls and air handlers are an example. The harmonic signature of these drives is quite different than that of a typical six pulse drive and traditional filters may not be effective. The advanced controls and power features in the new 30A and 50A filters enable these units to provide a clean power interface for ECMs. We believe that this gives our customers an effective solution that works seamlessly for a variety of ECM and standard drives."

TCI's full line of HGA filters are available in sizes ranging from 30 – 700A, with 208 – 600 V compatibility. They feature TDD reduction to less that 5% at full load, the ability to parallel units without any calibration, and offer communications through Modbus RTU over RS485, Modbus TCP/IP, EtherNet/IP, and BACNet/IP.

For more information on active filters, contact TCI at: 800-824-8282.

ABOUT TCI

TCI specializes in developing optimal solutions to achieve IEEE-519 compliance, improve power quality and enhance motor protection. TCI partners with electrical and machinery OEMs worldwide, to offer both stand alone and integrated harmonics mitigation and power quality solutions. Visit www.transcoil.com for more information.

