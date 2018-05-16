TCI to use 25% Renewable Energy Ahead of Schedule

TAIPEI, Taiwan, May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Building a sustainable business isn't just for big retail brands. TCI, a contract manufacturer of dietary supplements, functional beverages and skin care cosmetics, was the first company from Taiwan to commit to using 100 percent renewable energy, and they expect to reach a quarter of their goal by year end.

TCI's S11 building, the world's first eco-factory devoted to making facial masks, has been designed to co-exist with the natural environment and to promote eco-friendliness Vincent Lin, TCI chairman

As a member of the RE100 initiative, international companies pledge to use only renewable energy. In so doing, TCI is among Google, Ikea, Apple, and other corporations as they shift their traditional electricity production to alternative clean sources. Besides being the first from Taiwan, TCI is one of a few contract manufacturers to join. The company's action shows awareness of a changing landscape for sustainability, with environmental stewardship throughout the supply chain.

Traditional manufacturing contributes to air and water pollution, but TCI believes green energy is the solution.

"Environmental responsibility remains a strategic focus at TCI," said Vincent Lin, TCI's chairman. "Manufacturers have a clear role to play. It's not just about cost saving, it's about creating a cleaner world for our customers and their families," Lin said.

TCI has committed to sourcing 100 percent of its energy from renewables by 2030, with an interim target of 30 percent by 2020. This year, due to a sizeable investment, they anticipate reaching 25 percent renewable energy by year end.

They intend to reach this goal through purchasing renewable energy and developing new solar plants. Taiwan's new T-REC program enables TCI to selectively purchase renewable energy from the grid, sending a strong signal of support across the island.

In partnership with Sunnyfounder, a social enterprise that crowdfunds financing for solar projects, TCI will help actualize new PV projects for low-income communities. TCI plans to invest millions of NT each year, in addition to its existing commitments.

As part of their overall strategy they recently opened the world's first green factory for cosmetic facial masks that earned a LEED Gold ranking. Its cleaner operations reduce energy demands by 65 percent, decrease water consumption by 30 percent and reduce carbon emissions by 30 percent. Solar panels on top of the facility further reduce energy demand. Efficient environmental designs, such as this factory will help TCI to achieve its 100 percent renewable goal, Lin said.

"Long recognized for its high quality and safe biomedical products, our company is excited to lead Taiwan in renewable energy progress," Lin said. TCI works closely with brands in the planning process, using its combined marketing strategies and extensive experience to develop effective products with intuitive features to meet consumers' demands. As customers demand more responsible production, TCI looks forward to collaborating with its partners and clients to meet this critical need.

"We are excited to announce this early benchmark in our renewable development," Lin said. "We take sustainability seriously. Our LEED green factory and the clean energy commitment was just the start. We want to set an example for others to follow."

