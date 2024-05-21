TCI Transportation and Evolectric Forge Strategic Partnership to Electrify Commercial Fleets

COMMERCE, Calif., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TCI Transportation, a leading provider of lease and rental solutions for commercial vehicles, has embarked on a significant partnership with Evolectric, a pioneer in electric vehicle conversion technology. This collaboration underscores TCI's commitment to sustainability by integrating cutting-edge, environmentally friendly vehicles into its fleet.

TCI Transportation takes delivery of first CircluarEV Isuzu truck from Evolectric.

John Sappington, Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing at TCI Transportation, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership. "We are excited to add the new Evolectric trucks to our lease and rental fleet. These vehicles are lighter than most in their class, allowing for greater payload. Built on the familiar Isuzu N-Series chassis, they ensure easy servicing by our technicians, enhancing overall operational efficiency," he stated. "Our customers are set to benefit immensely from Evolectric's innovative CircularEVs."

The first Evolectric truck has already been delivered to TCI, marking the beginning of what promises to be a transformative collaboration. Evolectric's Co-CEO and CFO, Jakson Alvarez, shared his vision for the partnership, "Our collaboration with TCI Transportation is a pivotal step towards scaling up our reach and delivering dependable, world-class commercial EV conversions. Our CircularEV solution is designed to be scalable, reliable, and accessible, ensuring that we meet the diverse needs of fleet owners worldwide."

The partnership was cemented with a Letter of Intent signed by John Sappington, outlining the future roadmap for collaboration between the two companies with at least 100 vehicles including the features for future class 6 and 7 trucks. Additionally, TCI Transportation and Evolectric will jointly showcase their latest technologies and models at the upcoming ACT show this May, providing an opportunity for industry stakeholders to witness the innovative solutions first-hand.

TCI Transportation proudly participated in the grand opening of Evolectric's new headquarters in Rancho Dominguez, California. The event showcased Evolectric's ambitious plans to convert 100,000 vehicles per year to electric using a decentralized service network. TCI's involvement highlights its proactive role in supporting innovative solutions in fleet electrification and its commitment to embracing sustainable technologies in its operations.

TCI Transportation continues to lead the way in sustainable transportation solutions, exemplified by the inclusion of Kalmar TX electric yard tractors in their fleet. These state-of-the- art electric vehicles underscore TCI's commitment to reducing carbon emissions and improving environmental efficiency in yard operations. The electric yard tractors represent a significant step forward in TCI's green initiatives, reflecting their broader commitment to eco-friendly business practices.

Beyond electric vehicles, TCI Transportation has embraced numerous green initiatives, prioritizing long-term environmental stewardship. These initiatives include successful deployments of solar technology, LED lighting, and the use of Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Diesel. These efforts demonstrate TCI's dedication to positively impacting the planet and the communities it serves, ensuring cleaner air and a more sustainable future.

For more information about TCI Transportation and its innovative fleet solutions, visit tcitransportation.com. Further details on Evolectric and its CircularEV technology can be found at evolectricnow.com.

Contact:

John Sappington

VP Sales & Marketing

(714) 321-7151

[email protected]

SOURCE TCI Transportation