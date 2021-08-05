LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TCI Transportation, a world-class freight brokerage, was selected to the editors' list for Inbound Logistics magazine's Green Supply Chain Partners.

Inbound Logistics' annual G75 is an editors' choice list of 75 companies that go above and beyond to ensure their global supply chains are sustainable and that their operations are socially and environmentally friendly. These companies are dedicated to developing and implementing best practices that leave a positive footprint on the world.

TCI Transportation Named to Inbound Logistics Green Supply Chain Partners List

Inbound Logistics stated as the reason for TCI's selection to the exclusive list, "TCI Transportation placed more than 50 CNG Freightliner Cascadias into service in 2020 to move trash for LA County. The carrier also placed an order and gave a $400,000 deposit to Tesla for 20 electric tractors. Looking upward, TCI installed nearly 1 Mw of solar panels on the roofs of its facilities, which have all been outfitted with LED lighting."

TCI recently launched several green initiatives to improve its environmental efforts, including reducing greenhouse gas, using alternative fuel and energy sources, implementing reuse and recycling programs, reducing energy usage, installing solar panels, and using energy-efficient lighting. TCI is also installing charging stations in its largest facilities and has electric yard tractors for sale or lease at its Ottawa dealership.

"At TCI we've been diligently working on our sustainability by implementing renewable technologies and taking advantage of products that lower our carbon footprint," said John Sappington, VP Sales and Marketing. "We have electrified our roofs installing nearly 1 Mw, updated our lighting systems to 100% LED, and purchased over $10,000,000 in CNG commercial vehicles and hybrids. We ensured our place in line in purchasing Tesla's exciting Class 8 electric tractors and have been in talks with SCE to bring in the right amount of energy to power this new fleet.

We are honored to be named one of Inbound Logistics G75 companies and being recognized for our passion in sustainability."

TCI was founded in 1978 as a rental and full-service leasing company offering trucks, tractors, and trailers. Today, it has grown to become a dedicated national operation. Clients include retail, food service, manufacturing, logistics, medical, general freight, government, and distribution companies. TCI operates facilities in 16 locations across the country, and through continued expansion, offers a fleet of over 2,500 trucks, tractors, and trailers, all supported by more than 1,000 highly trained professionals.

While technology plays a large role in the transportation industry, TCI considers the effects it has on the planet. In the near future, they envision the use of expanded technology assistance in making their line of work more even more eco-friendly.

To learn more, contact Ryan Flynn, President, TCI Companies at 602-330-3599 ([email protected])

