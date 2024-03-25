TCL Adds the NFL Channel to its Rapidly Growing TCLtv+ Streaming Service

Leading TV Partner extends National Football League Partnership

with NFL's 24/7 FAST Channel

IRVINE, Calif., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL®, one of the world's best-selling consumer electronics brands and leading technology companies, today announced an extension of its multi-year partnership with the NFL, bringing the NFL FAST channel and AVOD programs to TCLtv+, its rapidly growing streaming service. The NFL Channel on TCLtv+ marks the most comprehensive FAST sports content partnership for the new and expanding streaming service. More than 500 hours of original and live programing, such as the NFL Report, NFL GameDay Preview, weekly game highlights, full game replays and an always-on channel ticker with year-round NFL news coverage will be featured on the TCLtv+ app available on all TCL Google TVs. NFL Channel's coverage of NFL Draft in April will be the first major event for the NFL Channel and AVOD programs on TCLtv+.

As the Official TV Partner of the NFL, expanding the TCL-NFL relationship reinforces TCL's commitment to providing consumers with a robust and diverse slate of free premium content. The NFL Channel and AVOD programs will offer fans a new way to engage with their favorite sport through the cutting-edge technology of TCL, and from the comfort of home, with powerful content from the NFL presented in a highly curated channel environment for seamless discovery by its massive fan community. The NFL Channel will deliver compelling programming of current NFL headlines, NFL Media programming, and coverage of 'must watch' live events including the Super Bowl and the NFL Draft.

"TCL's expanded partnership with the NFL enhances the overall fan experience, driven by our leading technology and combined with the immense power of the NFL brand. Our world-class innovation and cutting-edge big screens offer sports fans compelling, immersive content that brings them closer to the action," said Mark Zhang, President, TCL North America. "As one of the best-selling TV brands in the U.S, TCL is dedicated to delivering premium entertainment to its customers and this NFL extension fulfills that promise."

The NFL Channel and AVOD content join the robust slate of programming recently added to the TCLtv+ streaming app, which is currently available on TCL Google TV and will soon be available on all other TCL Connected TVs in the United States and Canada. Audiences in the United States can find the NFL Channel by going to the TCLtv+ app's sports category to access the latest news from around the League.

The NFL off-season schedule includes NFL Media Originals, NFL Red Zone Replays, Throwback Thursdays for re-airs of big games and documentaries, themed Marathons and Holiday Blocks, as well as Game Day All Access content. Quarterly Original Events will be featured on the NFL's AVOD programs which include game highlights, premiere documentaries, and more.

"TCL's unique collaboration with the NFL offers an unmatched slate of content offerings that puts fans first. The TCLtv+ app engages sports fans with a robust variety of content, striking a balance of the latest news headlines from around the League, coupled with legacy titles, marathons, and in-depth analysis," said Haohong Wang, General Manager, TCL Research America. "The addition of the NFL FAST Channel and NFL AVOD offerings highlights our unique approach to content collaboration with our trusted partners."

TCLtv+'s rapidly expanding free service now includes more than 300 FAST Channels, and growing, as well as thousands of premium film and TV series from major and independent networks and studios such as FOX, A&E, NBCUniversal, Lionsgate, Scripps Media, Fremantle, FilmRise, Banijay and more.

About TCL

TCL Electronics specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics including TVs, mobile phones, audio devices, smart home products and appliances. Combining thoughtful design and innovative technology to inspire greatness, our lineup delivers must-have features and meaningful experiences. As one of the world's largest consumer electronics brands, our vertically integrated supply chain, and state-of-the-art display panel factory help TCL deliver innovation for all. For additional product information, please visit www.tcl.com for the full portfolio.

About TCLtv+

TCLtv+ App is TCL's dedicated ad supported streaming service that offers consumers in North America access to a wide array of entertainment, news, sports, and lifestyle programming, and dedicated to providing viewers with a free and growing library of premium content from world class content studios. In collaboration with creative partners who are also on the cutting edge of technology, TCL's highly curated content offerings brings the next generation of TV viewing to audiences with a broader, more dynamic library of streaming channels. The expanding service now includes over 300 FAST Channels and growing, and thousands of premium film and TV series. It's currently available on TCL Google TV and soon will be available on all TCL Connected TVs in the US and Canada.

SOURCE TCL North America