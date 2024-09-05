TCL and Microsoft Team Up to Transform NXTPAPER Devices with AI Technology

BERLIN, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, a pioneer in display across feature-rich smartphones, tablets, and connected devices, proudly announces a strategic partnership with Microsoft to introduce cutting-edge AI capabilities to the TCL 50 NXTPAPER smartphones, the first in the innovative NXTPAPER series. Focused on improving readability, efficiency and accessibility, this partnership is dedicated to democratizing advanced technology – delivering exceptional value and elevating the standards of TCLs NXTPAPER portfolio with the integration of AI.

TCL 50 PRO NXTPAPER 5G

This collaboration leverages Microsoft's cloud-based AI technologies including Azure's Open AI's Large Language Models (LLM) and Azure's Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR), to enhance productivity and efficiency in TCL devices. These technologies provide sophisticated text processing and voice memo, tailored to users' dynamic needs. These innovations highlight the potential for broader integration across the NXTPAPER series, ensuring a continuous evolution of intelligent, user-focused features.

"Today's mobile users demand more than just connectivity; they seek smart, seamless assistance that integrates into their daily lives," said Jefferson Li, General Manager of TCL Mobile Phone BU. "Our partnership with Microsoft enables us to address these needs by embedding advanced AI directly into their devices, transforming technological innovation into practical solutions that are both accessible and genuinely beneficial for our users."

Simultaneously, TCL underscores its commitment to robust data security practices, aligning with partners like Microsoft who are equally dedicated to maintaining user trust. Adherence to GDPR and other rigorous regulations ensures that every aspect of user data handling – from collection to processing, storage and disposal – is transparent and secure. Notably, upon first interaction, TCL AI devices present users with a comprehensive privacy policy and security measures through an initial notice and consent pop-up window. All user data is encrypted and stored on local European servers. Supported by the secure framework of Microsoft Azure, TCL AI can generate valuable responses while ensuring data safety. Furthermore, cloud-stored data is systematically purged after 7 days, and users retain the option to remove their data from the servers at any time, demonstrating TCL's proactive approach to data security in every user interaction.

"At Microsoft, we see AI not just as a tool for automation, but as a means to forge deeper, more meaningful connections between technology and everyday life," said Jeannette Baasner, Microsoft AI Technology Lead. "Partnering with TCL allows us to bring this vision to life, empowering users worldwide with our sophisticated AI technologies in ways that are intuitive and enriching. This initiative goes beyond productivity; it's about creating a more secure and understanding digital ecosystem that respects user needs and privacy."

The launch of AI capabilities on the TCL 50 NXTPAPER series smartphones is strategically designed to enhance the unique features of NXTPAPER technology, renowned for its eye comfort and superior readability. By incorporating AI, these devices offer a more personalized and responsive user experience, making reading and viewing simpler and more tailored. This integration of AI with NXTPAPER's core strengths sets a new standard for technology that intuitively meets and anticipates user needs.

TCL's Text Assistant introduces a seamless way for users to interact with text. It enables users to effortlessly manipulate text through simple drag and drop actions for translation, summarization, or content rewrite and style adjustments, enhancing productivity and convenience. Additionally, users can activate the writing assistant for composing emails, work summaries, invitations, and more, further simplifying access to these intelligent capabilities.

The Voice Memo feature employs AI to revolutionize meeting management for professionals. It allows users to record, transcribe and summarize both online and offline conversations, meetings and discussions. This functionality captures vital details and provides excerpts, allowing professionals to concentrate on discussions without the fear of missing important points – substantially increasing efficiency and streamlining meeting management.

TCL's AI partnership with Microsoft begins with the TCL 50 NXTPAPER smartphones and will expand to encompass the future NXTPAPER series. This strategic expansion is designed to continuously refine the user experience, leveraging AI to develop new functionalities that capitalize on the distinct advantages of NXTPAPER technology. The future roadmap includes a broader spectrum of AI-driven enhancements aimed at enriching user interactions and system efficiency. Beyond the realm of smartphones, TCL is actively extending the application of AI technology to other device categories, enhancing not just connectivity, but also the overall functionality across its diverse product lines to 'Inspire Greatness' in everyday life.

About TCL Mobile

TCL Mobile specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of smartphones, tablets and connected devices. On a mission to deliver 5G for all, TCL Mobile helps its customers 'Inspire Greatness' in their lives through industry leading technology and solutions.

For more information on TCL mobile devices, please visit: https://www.tcl.com/global/en/mobile

About TCL

About TCL

TCL Electronics specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics including TVs, mobile phones, audio devices, smart home products and appliances. Combining thoughtful design and innovative technology to inspire greatness, our lineup delivers must-have features and meaningful experiences. As one of the world's largest consumer electronics brands, our vertically integrated supply chain, and state-of-the-art display panel factory help TCL deliver innovation for all.

