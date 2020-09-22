TCL and NBA Superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo Deliver Unmatched Performance in Latest Marketing Campaign

"TCL is devoted to bringing joy and excitement to customer's homes, and with the significant enhancements made to our newly launched 5-Series and award-winning 6-Series, we will continue to deliver on that promise," said Chris Larson, Senior Vice President, TCL. "Giannis' commitment to excellence on the court inspires us all and I enjoyed watching his season in stunning contrast and clarity with an unmatched viewing experience that only a Mini-LED powered TCL TV can provide."

The 2020 MVP and DPOY, Antetokounmpo has risen to the ranks of superstardom with his unique style of play and viral social media presence. Giannis shows he is more than the most dominant basketball player in the league, appearing as a chef, comedian, gunslinger, and as a Call of Duty® soldier on the big screen of a TCL TV. TCL's "Enjoy More," commercial – directed by renowned Hollywood filmmaker Matthew Mishory with Michael Marius Pessah as Director of Photography – will air nationally and can be viewed on TCL's Youtube channel.

"I am excited to continue my partnership with TCL and had fun showing off my acting skills alongside my brother, Thanasis, in their new commercial," said Giannis Antetokounmpo. "I love that TCL TVs make premium technology accessible – allowing my fans to enjoy more of the things they love. Whether it is watching a basketball game, a stand-up comedy special, or a baking show, it is easier to find your favorites and they look better on a TCL TV."

Already earning critical acclaim, the just-released 2020 TCL 6-Series TV has earned Editor's Choice awards from USA Today's Reviewed.com and Tom's Guide as well as "Recommended" awards from TechRadar and Digital Trends. The 6-Series combines stunning 4K picture with Mini-LED technology, quantum dot color technology and Dolby Atmos® sound for an immersive viewing experience. TCL's new 5-Series TV marries a premium picture powered by quantum dot color and Contrast Control Zone® technology with endless entertainment. Both the 6- and 5-Series feature the popular Roku Smart OS for a stellar home theater experience.

About TCL

TCL empowers customers to enjoy more. With a lineup of award-winning televisions, audio products, mobile devices, and appliances, TCL takes pride in delivering meaningful experiences by combining thoughtful design and the latest technology. As one of the world's largest consumer electronics brands, our extensive manufacturing expertise, a vertically integrated supply chain, and state-of-the-art panel factory, helps TCL deliver innovation for all.

For additional product information, please visit www.tcl.com for the full portfolio.

TCL is a registered trademark of TCL Corporation.

Roku is a registered trademark and Roku TV is a trademark of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries.

Dolby and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories. Dolby Vision is a trademark of Dolby Laboratories.

SOURCE TCL

Related Links

http://www.tclusa.com

