TCL Announces Latest Advancements to Proprietary NXTPAPER Technology and Brings NXTPAPER 4.0 to Life with TCL NXTPAPER 11 Plus Tablet

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, a pioneer in display across feature-rich smartphones, tablets, and connected devices, today announced its latest NXTPAPER 4.0 technology at CES 2025, along with the TCL NXTPAPER 11 Plus tablet, which brings the latest generation of the groundbreaking display technology to life. This new upgrade, further optimized for human eyes, takes the viewing experience to new heights, redefining standards in clarity, personalization, and versatility while prioritizing healthy habits and reducing impacts on long-term vision health.

TCL NXTPAPER 11 Plus

TCL NXTPAPER 4.0: Providing Human-Centered Viewing Experiences

Driven by a mission to make technology more human, TCL's pioneering NXTPAPER technology addresses everyday visual comfort challenges as screen usage continues to increase globally. With an unwavering dedication and a strong sense of purpose, TCL has been on a remarkable journey to transform the way we interact with technology.

Since its launch in 2021, the NXTPAPER technology has been the quintessential eye comfort expert with its full-color electronic paper display. The latest NXTPER 4.0 builds upon its predecessors and improves the overall viewing experience through both software and hardware breakthroughs.

Through continuous optimization on Circularly Polarized Light (CPL) and blue light purification technologies, NXTPAPER 4.0 delivers exceptional eye comfort by closely mimicking natural light, guaranteeing visual comfort and reduced eye strain compared to regular screens.

Unlike the previous versions, NXTPAPER 4.0 employs the advanced nano-matrix lithography technology in its etching process, greatly enhancing display clarity. Whether you're reading small text in a document, or viewing high-resolution media, the display presents every outline of your text and every fine detail of an image or video with unrivalled sharpness. Boasting a ΔE<1 true color display accuracy and 100% sRGB color gamut coverage, it ensures precise color reproduction for both general users and creative professionals, providing a more vivid and realistic experience.

Beyond hardware upgrades, TCL NXTPAPER 4.0 boasts easy-to-use personalization features, offering users an intelligent and tailored visual experience that promotes maximum eye comfort. The Smart Eye Comfort Mode, enabled by AI, adjusts screen settings based on eight usage scenarios, ensuring less eye strain no matter whether you're reading, learning, watching film and entertainment, creating and viewing visual arts, working, exercising, consuming social media, or simply engaging in everyday tasks. In addition, the Personalized Eye Comfort Mode can adjust display color, brightness, contrast, and other visual outputs during setup to align perfectly with personal habits and preferences. These comprehensive features provide a bespoke viewing experience, catering to the individuality of each user while prioritizing eye comfort.

Certified by trusted global leaders in testing and quality assurance, including TÜV, SGS and Eyesafe, TCL NXTPAPER 4.0 showcases a proven track record in mitigating harm to the eyes and brings true benefits to users' well-being – aligned with TCL's user-first approach to product development.

TCL NXTPAPER 11 Plus: A Beacon of Clarity, Personalization and Versatility

A testament to TCL's relentless dedication to integrating innovative technology into everyday life, TCL also unveils the TCL NXTPAPER 11 Plus tablet, due to be released later in the year. The first to adopt the core features of TCL NXTPAPER 4.0, this tablet carries both Smart Eye Comfort Mode and Personalized Eye Comfort Mode, which understands your needs better than others, bringing extraordinary eye comfort and versatility with new intelligent features, customizable options, and powerful functionality.

At the heart of the TCL NXTPAPER 11 Plus is the focus on eye comfort. Through AI and user response, the Smart Eye Comfort Mode and Personalized Eye Comfort Mode aim to put the users' wellbeing first by helping to maximize eye comfort and reduce fatigue based on individual needs, habits, and preferences, making it the ultimate choice for work, study, and leisure.

Promising unmatched versatility and customization, the upgraded NXTPAPER Key on the tablet not only preserves the ability to open NXTPAPER UI but also serves as an all-in-one shortcut with customizable gestures, including single, double, and long presses. Users can effortlessly activate AI tools and frequently used apps, streamlining the usage experience. Diverse light effects also accompany key presses, AI activity, and notifications, fostering more engaging and user-centric interactions.

The TCL NXTPAPER 11 Plus, TCL's first AI-powered tablet, further refines digital interactions with intelligent features like Text Assist, which improves text efficiency and quality through content rewrite, translation and summarization. For help in drafting an email or planning an event, just give a prompt and Writing Assist will get to work. Meanwhile, with Circle to Search with Google, users can simply make a circle with their finger or the T-Pen to activate any search, amplifying efficiency. At online and offline meetings, Smart Voice Memo can not only record every word but also transcribe and summarize discussions and create mind maps. Lastly, in a world that is more connected than ever, the device bridges language barriers with Smart Translator, which offers translations for voice, text, or images, as well as AI Subtitles, which provides real-time subtitles, ensuring you're always connected and informed.

Equipped with an expansive 11.5-inch 2.2K display, the tablet promises crystal clear visuals, while its 120Hz refresh rate ensures smooth navigation and interaction. Boasting a ΔE<1 true color display accuracy and 100% sRGB color gamut coverage, it ensures precise color reproduction for both general users and creative professionals, providing a more vivid and realistic experience. In addition, the 550nits sunlight display enhances outdoor visibility, while optional T-Pen provides precise control for creative expression. A beacon of clarity, personalization and versatility, the TCL NXTPAPER 11 Plus takes seamless user interaction to the next level, giving you that 'paper feel' with 'smart appeal'.

Stay tuned for pricing and availability details of the TCL NXTPAPER 11 Plus and upcoming launch of new NXTPAPER 4.0 products. To learn more about TCL NXTPAPER 4.0, please visit: https://www.tcl.com/global/en/tcl-nxtpaper-technology

