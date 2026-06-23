TCL Announces Major Prime Day Savings Across TVs, Mobile Devices and Audio Products

Just in time for the Biggest Sports Moments, big-screen TV deals include the newest SQD-Mini LED lineup for the best prices yet!

IRVINE, Calif., Jun 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL®, a leading consumer electronics brand, today announced some of its biggest savings of the year for Amazon Prime Day, offering deep discounts across its TV, mobile and audio portfolios from June 23–26. Shoppers can save up to 70% on award-winning QD-Mini LED TVs, up to 43% on the brand's newest SQD-Mini LED TVs, up to 36% on NXTPAPER mobile devices and up to 53% on premium audio products. Visit the TCL store on Amazon or TCL.com to access these deals and more.

"With Prime Day consistently becoming a major catalyst for TV upgrades, consumers are actively seeking strong value during this retail window," said Chris Hamdorf, Executive Vice President, TCL North America. "Soccer is top of mind today, and football season is coming – families will spend more time together watching live sports, movies and streaming content – this is an ideal opportunity to upgrade to a larger, more immersive display that will deliver long after summer."

Big-Screen Savings: TV Deals Up to 70% Off

TCL's Prime Day TV lineup includes aggressive pricing across its latest SQD-Mini LED and QD-Mini LED models, delivering premium performance at competitive price points.

Highlighted TV pricing as low as:

QM7L SQD-Mini LED TV 55-inch: $899.99 65-inch: $1,099.99 75-inch: $1,399.99 85-inch: $1,699.99 98-inch: $2,499.99

QM8L SQD-Mini LED TV 65-inch: $1,499.99 75-inch: $1,699.99 85-inch: $2,799.99 98-inch: $4,499.99

X11L SQD-Mini LED TV 75-inch: $3,799.99 85-inch: $5,999.99 98-inch: $9,999.99

QM64L QD-Mini LED TV 55-inch: $426.99 65-inch: $529.99 75-inch: $749.99 85-inch: $999.99 98-inch: $1799.99

Additional TV savings include: X11K QD-Mini LED TV: up to 70% off QM8K QD-Mini LED TV: up to 60% off QM7K QD-Mini LED TV: up to 58% off QM9K QD-Mini LED TV: up to 57% off QM64L QD-Mini LED TV: up to34% off A300W NXTVISION TV: up to57% off QM8L SQD-Mini LED TV: up to43% off RM9L RGB-Mini LED TV: up to 38% off X11L SQD-Mini LED TV: up to 37% off QM7L SQD-Mini LED TV: up to 38% off



These models offer a range of screen sizes up to 98 inches, providing options for consumers looking to create a cinematic home entertainment experience or upgrade to a modern lifestyle display that blends into the home.

Turn Up the Sound: Audio Deals Up to 53% Off

TCL is also offering savings across its premium audio lineup, including sound bars and party speakers designed to complement large-screen viewing.

Featured audio deals include: Z100SW Subwoofer: up to50% off A65K Sound Bar: up to50% off Z100 Sound Bar: up to50% off TP200K Party Speaker: up to50% off S45H Sound Bar: up to53% off S55H Sound Bar: up to50% off TP300K Party Speaker: up to40% off Q65H Sound Bar: up to46% off Q85H Sound Bar: up to38% off Q75H Sound Bar: up to50% off



And that's not all – consumers who take advantage of these deals during Prime Days can bundle select TCL TVs and Audio products to save even more – with $50 off on Q65H, Q85H, Z100-Metal, and Z100-SW, or $100 off on A65K.

Stay Connected: Mobile Tech Deals Up to 36% Off

TCL's NXTPAPER display technology headlines its mobile deals, designed to deliver a paper-like viewing experience with reduced blue light for improved comfort.

Featured mobile device offers as low as:

TCL NXTPAPER 11 Gen 2 Tablet (64GB): $159.99 (30% off; MSRP $229.99)

TCL TAB 10 Gen 4 Tablet (128GB): $139.99 (30% off; MSRP $199.99)

TCL TAB A1 Plus Tablet (128GB): $199.99 (33% off; MSRP $299.99)

TCL NXTPAPER 11 Plus Keyboard: $59.99 (33% off; MSRP $89.99)

TCL 60 XE NXTPAPER Smartphone 128GB: $169.99 (32% off; MSRP $249.99) 256GB: $189.99 (33% off; MSRP $284.99)



About TCL

TCL Electronics specializes in the research, development, and manufacturing of consumer electronics including TVs, mobile phones, audio devices, smart home products, and appliances. Combining thoughtful design and innovative technology to inspire greatness, TCL delivers products and experiences that enhance everyday life. Supported by a vertically integrated global supply chain and world-class display manufacturing capabilities, TCL continues to expand its leadership across both consumer and commercial display markets.

For more information, visit https://www.tcl.com

*All prices are subject to change.

SOURCE TCL North America