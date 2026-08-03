TCL Unveils TAB A1 Plus NXTPAPER

Newest Addition to Tablet Lineup Brings Paper-Like Comfort and AI Performance to a Portable Screen

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL®, one of the world's best-selling consumer electronics brands, today announced the U.S. availability of the TCL TAB A1 Plus NXTPAPER, a large-format tablet that combines a 12.2-inch 2.4K resolution display, intuitive software and AI-powered productivity for modern learning, creativity and entertainment, offering students and young professionals a versatile option heading into Back-To-School. The device combines TCL's industry-exclusive NXTPAPER® display technology with versatile functionality for a paper-like viewing experience and flexible productivity.

The TCL TAB A1 Plus NXTPAPER bridges the gap between traditional tablets and laptops by providing enhanced productivity, learning, multitasking, note-taking and creative capabilities in a portable form. TCL's proprietary NXTPAPER display technology creates a paper-like viewing experience designed to help users stay comfortable and focused for longer. The industry-exclusive NXTPAPER Key and upgraded 3-in-1 VersaView provide customizable display controls, with built-in AI tools to support everyday tasks.

"The TCL TAB A1 Plus NXTPAPER reflects our commitment to delivering meaningful innovation through industry-leading display technology," said Mitch Peterson, GM of TCL Mobile, NA. "By combining our paper-like NXTPAPER technology with AI-powered productivity tools and a large, portable screen, we've developed a tablet that adapts to the way students, young professionals and everyday users work, learn, create and unwind."

Built on four generations of innovation, TCL's proprietary NXTPAPER display combines seven core eye-friendly technologies to deliver a more natural viewing experience than conventional digital displays – while maintaining vibrant color and visual clarity.

The launch of the TCL TAB A1 Plus NXTPAPER marks the latest expansion of TCL's NXTPAPER product portfolio. With multiple sizes and feature sets, the growing product line now spans devices from TCL's most premium tablet experience to pocket-sized tablets, giving consumers more ways to choose a paper-like display that fits their needs.

Key Features of the TCL TAB A1 Plus NXTPAPER:

Proprietary NXTPAPER display technology featuring Nano Crystal Shield Glass, OmniSoft Light System and Always-On Proactive Eye Comfort Technology.

Hardware-level DC Dimming and TÜV-certified paper-like display technologies for enhanced eye comfort*.

Industry-exclusive NXTPAPER Key for instant switching between Ink Paper Mode, Color Paper Mode and Standard Mode.

Upgraded 3-in-1 VersaView with app-level display control, allowing selected apps to remain in Regular Mode while the rest of the display stays in paper-like mode.

12.2-inch 2.4K resolution display with a productivity-focused 3:2 aspect ratio and adaptive 120Hz refresh rate.

Snapdragon® 4 Gen 2 Mobile Platform with up to 16GB RAM including RAM Expansion, 256GB storage and support for up to 2TB expandable storage.

Built-in AI features including Google Gemini™, Circle to Search, Writing Assist, Text Assist, Smart Translator and Smart Voice Memo.

Android™ 16 with the latest TCL UI featuring Split Screen, Floating Window and Sidebar.

10,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Premium metal unibody design with IP54-rated splash and dust resistance.

The TCL TAB A1 Plus NXTPAPER is available now with MSRP of $399.99. For more information or to purchase, visit TCL.com or Amazon.

ABOUT TCL MOBILE

TCL Mobile (a TCL subsidiary) specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of smartphones, tablets and connected devices. On a mission to deliver 5G for all, TCL Mobile helps its customers 'Inspire Greatness' in their lives through industry leading technology and solutions. For more information on TCL Mobile products, please visit: https://us.tcl.com/

TCL is a registered trademark of TCL Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

*As tested by TüV Rheinland

SOURCE TCL North America