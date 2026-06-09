TCL NXTPAPER 70 Pro Unlocked Version Launches Online

A Smarter, More Comfortable Way to Watch, Read, and Create — Now with More Choice and Storage

IRVINE, Calif., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL®, one of the world's best‑selling consumer electronics brands, today announced the launch of the unlocked TCL NXTPAPER 70 Pro, available online at Amazon and TCL. Fresh off winning more than 20 awards at CES and MWC 2026, the NXTPAPER 70 Pro now gives consumers even more options, with expanded storage and new color choices.

"We're expanding access to the NXTPAPER 70 Pro so more people can discover what makes this phone special," said Mitch Peterson, GM of TCL Mobile (US). "The unlocked version gives shoppers the flexibility to pair it with the plan that works best for them, while delivering the same signature NXTPAPER display, versatile storage options, and bold colors that have made it a standout with our carrier partners — all at a price that creators, students, and everyday users will love."

A Phone That Looks and Feels Different

At the heart of the NXTPAPER 70 Pro is TCL's most-advanced version of its proprietary NXTPAPER® display technology. The expansive, 6.9-inch screen, is engineered to minimize glare, reduce blue-light emission*, and create a natural, paper-like viewing experience that emphasizes productivity, connectivity, and comfort, even for power users.

Consumer Benefits:

Long lasting, quick charging battery

More natural viewing experience on an expansive screen

Clearer outdoor visibility with reduced-glare screen, and zero flicker performance

Three viewing modes for reading, creative work, or full-color entertainment

Big Screen, Big Performance — Without the Big Price

Available June 9 on Amazon and TCL.com Stellar Blue: 128GB- $329.99, Nebular Gold: 256GB- $379.99, 512GB- $429.99



ABOUT TCL MOBILE

TCL Mobile (a TCL subsidiary) specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of smartphones, tablets and connected devices. On a mission to deliver 5G for all, TCL Mobile helps its customers 'Inspire Greatness' in their lives through industry leading technology and solutions. For more information on TCL Mobile products, please visit: https://us.tcl.com/.

TCL is a registered trademark of TCL Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

*As tested by TüV Rheinland

SOURCE TCL North America