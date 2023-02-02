TCL Becomes an Official Partner of the Seattle Seahawks

Leading Electronics Brand Signs Multi-Year Partnership with NFL Team

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL®, one of the world's best-selling consumer electronics brands, today announced that it has been named the Official TV and Smartphone Partner of the Seattle Seahawks. On the heels of becoming an official partner of the NFL, TCL's multi-year partnership with the Seahawks is another critical step as the leading technology company continues to gain market share in North America.

The new partnership allows TCL to reach the Seattle Seahawks' loyal fanbase through its innovation in premium feature-packed electronics, including award-winning big screen TVs and mobile devices. Working toward its goal to achieve expanded brand visibility, TCL will provide the passionate "12s" with an immersive viewing experience for every game on the NFL schedule, whether they're watching from home or on-the-go.

"TCL is thrilled to join forces with America's most popular sport as an official partner of the Seattle Seahawks. Our high performing TVs and smartphones will transport their fans into the stadium no matter where they are consuming the game," said Stefan Streit, CMO of TCL Mobile. "As we look to connect with a wider audience, TCL is confident that aligning with a team in one of the fastest-growing tech hubs in the world will bolster our brand recognition as we continue to deliver innovative devices at an exceptional value to consumers."

As the Official TV and Smartphone Partner of the Seattle Seahawks, TCL will remain dedicated to making advanced display technologies, in screen sizes from 6" up to 98", accessible to all consumers to help enhance the fan experience while watching their favorite team. TCL will be the presenting sponsor of the "TCL Fan Gallery"- the post-game photo gallery of Seahawks fans - for home and away games. This season-long digital feature will live on Seahawks.com and the Seahawks mobile app, with brand integration across the Seahawks main social feeds. The deal also gives TCL the ability to use the Seahawks' marks and gain brand exposure through signage at Lumen Field.

"We are excited to team up with TCL as an official partner of the Seahawks. There's a reason Seattle is known as one of the most innovative and high-tech cities in the world so adding a top consumer electronics brand to our roster is quite fitting," said Amy Sprangers, Chief Revenue Officer, Seattle Seahawks. "We look forward to sharing an exceptional viewing experience with our fans through TCL's iconic products."

The partnership represents a culmination of the years of hard work TCL has spent in developing the best display technology in the largest television screens to bring home a world-class TV experience, as well as compact screens for an unmatched mobile experience. Since its 2014 start in North America, TCL's products have received high marks by consumer reviews and Net Promoter Scores, as well as rave reviews from the media for having industry-leading technology and features, earning the brand Editor's Choice awards from almost every major news outlet.

About TCL

TCL Electronics specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics including TVs, mobile phones, audio devices, smart home products and appliances. Combining thoughtful design and innovative technology to inspire greatness, our lineup delivers must-have features and meaningful experiences. As one of the world's largest consumer electronics brands, our vertically integrated supply chain, and state-of-the-art display panel factory help TCL deliver innovation for all.

