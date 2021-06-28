TCL Brings Innovation and Elegance to the U.S. With Premium 20 Series Smartphone Lineup

"With the TCL 20 Series lineup, we further our TCL Mobile brand expansion efforts and continue our solid reputation initiated last year with the award-winning TCL 10 Pro, the affordable TCL 10L, and our first 5G device in North America, the TCL 10 5G UW," said Eric Anderson, Senior Vice President and General Manager of TCL Communication in North America. "This year we continue our mission to bring affordable premium devices to market with beautiful designs, incredible displays, and robust features that provide great consumer value."

The TCL 20 Pro 5G, TCL 20S and TCL 20 SE are part of the Android Enterprise Recommended program. Backed by a meticulous Google testing process, TCL is one of several notable companies to offer devices recommended by Google for business use. Each device is verified against grade requirements for performance, consistency and security updates.

TCL 20 Pro 5G: Elevate Your Vision

Designed for style-conscious consumers looking for advanced features, superb performance and 5G connectivity, the TCL 20 Pro 5G's sophisticated design boasts sleek details and a matte back finish, for a smooth in-hand feel.

TCL's most advanced phone to-date offers several display and camera upgrades from the award-winning TCL 10-series to take the user experience to new heights. Featuring a curved 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display and TCL's all-new NXTVISION 2.0 Intelligent Display technology powered by Pixelworks, the TCL 20 Pro 5G offers a truly immersive viewing experience. The second-generation proprietary technology provides industry-leading color accuracy, with improved AI visual enhancement to recognize on-screen content and scenes, automatically adjusting color, contrast and sharpness for more accurate and adaptive calibration. Independent third-party test lab DXOMARK awarded the TCL 20 Pro 5G a display rating of 89 and camera rating of 117, positioning the smartphone among top mobile competitors, some costing more than twice as much.

The smartphone boasts a quad rear camera array with a Sony IMX main sensor, as well as ultra-wide, depth and macro lenses to capture even more detail. Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) ensures smooth, crisp images in high resolution, while the 32MP front camera features Backlight Selfie mode to eliminate washed-out photos when the sun is behind you or in low light conditions.

With wireless charging and a large battery, users will have multiple charging options to get them well over a full day of power, and the phone's fast charging tech makes it easy to quickly top off if you're starting to get low. There's also 256GB internal storage and microSD capacity of up to 1TB, more than enough to store plenty of images and high-resolution videos without the need to constantly delete content.

The TCL 20 Pro 5G will be available unlocked on Amazon starting today for $499.99 in Moondust Gray and Marine Blue. It will be compatible with most GSM networks at launch, including T-Mobile 5G/4G and AT&T 4G, and Verizon low-band 5G and 4G in the coming weeks.

TCL 20S: Unleash Your Imagination

Ideal for aspiring photographers, the TCL 20S complements an active lifestyle in an affordable package, with enhanced photography and video features, plenty of storage and a dazzling starlight design inspired by the Milky Way, embedded with micron-sized prismatic crystals. The smartphone proves that beauty and durability can co-exist with added protection against fingerprint smudges and scratches.

The high-definition 64MP quad camera on the TCL 20S provides optimal color clarity and reproduction, alongside designated lenses for macro, depth and super wide-angle shots. The TCL 20S has a Backlight Selfie cam and Super Night mode to present yourself and your friends in the best possible light.

Moving industry standards forward, the TCL 20S is the first phone to come to the U.S. with TUV Rheinland-certified Circular Polarization Display technology, reducing eye strain by up to 85 percent. Whether taking a summertime hike or enjoying a sunny beach day, NXTVISION display optimization technology allows you to view the smartphone's display in natural colors, even while wearing sunglasses.

The TCL 20S is now available unlocked on Amazon for $249.99, and will come in Milky Way Black and Frosted Blue. It will be compatible with Verizon and most GSM networks, including AT&T and T-Mobile.

TCL 20 SE: Superior Video Entertainment Experience

The TCL 20 SE is an affordable, value-packed smartphone featuring a premium 6.82-inch U-notch display with NXTVISION technology for stunning video performance. Maximize your entertainment experiences on-the-go without the fear of losing touch with its full day battery life. Or, create your own content with the 48MP quad rear camera's AI-powered color portrait and sky enhancement features, designed to capture more beautiful shots. Enhance the video experience with dual speakers and high-resolution audio support.

The TCL 20 SE will be available in Nuit Black and Aurora Green starting today for $189.99 on Amazon. It will be compatible with most GSM networks, including AT&T and T-Mobile.

TCL MOVEAUDIO S600: Premium Hybrid Noise Cancelling True Wireless Earbuds

TCL's new true wireless earbuds with Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling and Transparency Mode are the perfect accessory for those seeking an optimized audio experience, filtering out background noise for an enhanced listening experience as well as the ability to talk to others without having to take out your earbuds, ensuring you can clearly hear and be heard in the loudest environments. The MOVEAUDIO S600 excels at presenting immersive audio and fostering crystal clear calls, even when on crowded streets or mass transportation, thanks to three built-in microphones on each earbud to enable echo noise canceling.

The latest addition to the MOVEAUDIO lineup features a strong bass response and precise reproduction for music enthusiasts, while Bluetooth 5.0 provides seamless connectivity between devices without lag or interruptions. Smart wear detection also automatically plays and pauses your music when you put in or take out your earbuds for the ultimate convenience, and Google Fast Pair allows for quick and seamless connections to your device.

Intuitive touch controls are located on each earbud, making it easier to activate ANC, get help with Google Voice Assistant, switch between music and phone calls, and manage playlists. Listeners can enjoy up to 8 hours of music playback on a single charge, and up to 32 hours of battery life when using the charging case.

The earbuds are lightweight and offer an ergonomic design that fits comfortably in your ears. IP54 protection helps guard against water, sweat, and dust so you can use it on your commute, to the gym or for a jog on the beach.

The TCL MOVEAUDIO S600 earbuds are now available on Amazon for $99.99 and come in black, white, and grey color options.

To learn more about TCL Mobile devices, please visit http://www.tcl.com/us/en

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is one of the world's fastest-growing consumer electronics companies and one of the world's leading television and mobile device manufacturers (TCL Communication is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TCL Electronics). For nearly 40 years TCL has operated its own manufacturing and R&D centers worldwide, with products sold in more than 160 countries throughout North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics ranging from TVs, mobile phones, audio devices and smart home products as part of the company's "AI x IoT" strategy. For more information on TCL mobile devices, please visit: http://www.tcl.com/global/en.html .

TCL is a registered trademark of TCL Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Alcatel is a trademark of Nokia used under license by TCL Communication.

AER, YouTube, Android are registered trademarks of Google LLC.

SOURCE TCL