TCL Celebrates National Streaming Day

"Streaming is rapidly growing in popularity as cord cutters seek out a wider range of apps and channels while cable subscribers are finding value in apps as a way to extend their cable package, both with the goal of consuming content they love," said Chris Larson, Senior Vice President, TCL. "Studies show that the majority of Americans stream content on their TV and we recognized this rising need, taking action by partnering with Roku® to develop the TCL Roku TV and ensure our smart products would always have easy access to the most content. We deliver a first-class way for consumers to enjoy that content, and save money on the cost of a cable box or extra streaming device, through our award-winning TVs."

TCL TVs boast the latest version of the Roku OS, which is simple to set up and incredibly easy to use. The inviting home screen displays all inputs and lets users choose from more than 5,000 streaming channels providing access to 500,000+ movies and TV episodes, including the Roku Channel which gives customers free access to a collection of top films, TV and more. Additionally, Roku's 4K Spotlight Channel makes it easier to find 4K, HDR and Dolby Vision™ content available on the Roku platform.

This year, National Streaming Day coincides with the recent launch of TCL's highly anticipated 6-Series. Elevating the home entertainment experience, TCL's 6-Series is the successor to 2017's highly-lauded P6-Series and strengthens its reputation for picture performance with increased Contrast Control Zones™ as well as an innovative design aesthetic with a bold, brushed metal finish. The new 6-Series offers an exceptional viewing experience with Dolby Vision HDR – astonishing brightness, incomparable contrast, captivating color, and enhanced detail retention – along with vibrant wide color powered by TCL's NBP Photon™ technology, a new iPQ Engine™ for controlled and precise color reproduction, and HDR Pro Gamma for impactful HDR performance in any environment. The 6-Series comes equipped with a new Roku TV Voice Remote featuring enhanced voice control including the ability to search, switch inputs, tune to a local antenna broadcast channel, launch a streaming channel and more.

Incorporating the best combination of picture quality, content, ease of use and value in the market today, the 6-Series has already garnered industry accolades and praise from top-tier media outlets including CNET®, Digital Trends®, New York Times' The Wirecutter® (Best TV), PC Magazine® (Editor's Choice), USA Today® Reviewed.com (Editor's Choice), and Tom's Guide (Editor's Choice) among others.

In celebration of National Streaming Day, consumers can upgrade their entertainment with special pricing on TCL Roku TVs at their favorite retailers nationwide – starting as low as $129!

In addition, for a limited time, when you buy any new TCL Roku TV you can stream even more free entertainment with one-month complimentary trials of SHOWTIME®, CBS All Access® and fuboTV®.

All TCL TVs feature the Roku smart TV platform, but each series delivers a unique combination of design, features and performance. For additional product information please visit www.tclusa.com for the full portfolio and www.TCL6Series.com for the 6-Series.

About TCL

Already one of the world's best-selling consumer electronics brands, TCL is now the fastest-growing TV brand in North America. TCL (The Creative Life) was founded more than 35 years ago and prides itself on delivering high quality products featuring stylish design and the latest technology. With extensive manufacturing expertise, a vertically integrated supply chain, and state-of-the-art panel factory, TCL offers innovative televisions, including the award-winning TCL® Roku TV™.

TCL is a registered trademark of TCL Corporation.

Roku is a registered trademark and Roku TV is a trademark of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries.

Dolby and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories. Dolby Vision is a trademark of Dolby Laboratories.

CNET is a registered trademark of CBS Interactive Inc.

Digital Trends is a registered trademark of Designtechnica Corporation.

The Wirecutter is a registered trademark of Submarine Leisure Club, LLC.

PC Magazine is a registered trademark of Ziff Davis, LLC.

USA Today is a registered trademark of Gannett Satellite Information Network, Inc.

SHOWTIME is a registered trademark of Showtime Networks Inc.

CBS All Access is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.

fuboTV is a registered trademark of FUBOTV Inc.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tcl-celebrates-national-streaming-day-300651288.html

SOURCE TCL

Related Links

http://www.tclusa.com

