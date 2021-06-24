TCL commercially announces NXTWEAR G smart glasses, multi-screen support for smartphones, new Family Watch and 5G CPE at MWC 2021

"Some of TCL's biggest strengths are the breadth of its vision and creative capabilities, both of which have never been as evident as they are at Mobile World Congress 2021, where we have several products that enhance the human experience," said Aaron Zhang, CEO at TCL Communication. "By adding value to key existing and future products with Multi-Screen Collaboration, TCL bridges software and hardware gaps across smartphones, tablets and TVs, curating a symphony of experiences that seamlessly enhance the day-to-day lives of its customers."

TCL NXTWEAR G

Experience smart vision with TCL NXTWEAR G Wearable Display Glasses, a portable cinema for movie lovers, an immersive world for gamers, or a private space at home, work, or on your commute. Combining a sophisticated, foldable frameless design with a comfortable fit, NXTWEAR G showcases a stylish, reflective deep black exterior and a high-end look and feel.

No charging is required; the grab-and-go glasses are plug-and-play, so can be powered by your compatible laptop, tablet or smartphone. This creates a unique, fuss-free watching environment when matched with technology you already own.

Pioneering in display technology, TCL understands what makes a great viewing experience. This expertise is why the dual 1080p high-definition Sony FHD Micro OLED panels are perfectly positioned to deliver home theatre proportions, as NXTWEAR G emulates a 140-inch display with a 16:9 aspect ratio.

NXTWEAR G is compatible with more than 100 smartphones, hybrid two-in-one devices, and laptops from all major manufacturers, and will be available to buy in Australia beginning next month, with market availability to follow in select regions.

Multi-Screen Collaboration[1]

TCL's Multi-Screen vision starts with whatever device you have on you, creating seamless flow as you move through physical and digital environments.

With Multi-Screen Collaboration, Windows 10 users can wirelessly edit, share and control content on their compatible TCL smartphone from their computer. Connected to the TCL 20 Pro 5G, your laptop has easy access to your phone's files and photos, Android apps, and a shared clipboard.

Working across devices, as you switch from your laptop to a TCL 10 TABMAX tablet, you can continue a shared-screen experience, with your smartphone notifications appearing on your tab even if the phone is stowed in a bag or pocket, so you can just focus on one display at a time.

Cross-device collaboration also works on TVs. Watch high-resolution footage captured on your TCL 20 Pro 5G, enjoy your favorite binge-worthy shows, or simply create some ambience as you cast music to your TCL TV's high quality speakers.

Work across displays, minimize distractions and maximize experiences with TCL Multi-Screen Collaboration.

New 5G outdoor CPE

The TCL LINKHUB 5G outdoor CPE will use integrated, high-gain antennas to pick up the best 5G signals across all bands. This makes it ideal for people who in areas with fewer base stations, helping operators to grow their 5G subscriptions. By simply inserting a 5G SIM card into their unit, users will have access to download speeds of up to 4.67Gbps over sub-6Ghz transmission.

As a flexible, cost-effective last-mile solution, operators will see quick return on investment for the new CPE. The unit can be pole- or wall-mounted for a range of installation options, and is designed to withstand types of weather, with IP67-rated waterproof and dustproof housing, lightning protection and an operating temperature range of -40°C to +55°C.

MOVETIME Family Watch 2

Building on the success of the original MOVETIME Family Watch, the new smartwatch includes features that help kids to explore the world while giving parents peace of mind. These include more precise location tracking, an improved camera, larger screen and 40 percent higher battery capacity.

Since child safety comes first, the MOVETIME Family Watch 2 uses real-time geolocation to show where the wearer is at all times and logs a full location history. Safe zone geofencing also means that if they stray outside the designated area their parents have chosen, an alert is sent to the parents' phones.

4G voice, video calls and text messages can be enabled with a Nano SIM card, so that parents can instantly communicate with their kids. A one-touch SOS call button also means young users can reach emergency contacts without any delay.

To make sure the MOVETIME Family Watch 2 is ideally suited to its young users, TCL developed a dedicated Kids UI to sit behind the 1.54" screen. Intelligent and easy to use, Kids UI lets children personalize their home screen with colorful wallpapers.

The MOVETIME Family Watch 2 ships across Europe in mid-August 2021 starting at €149.

5G for all

Innovating across product categories is one string in TCL's bow, and another is driving affordable 5G solutions for all. TCL has been a 5G pioneer for years, having debuted one of the first 5G USB terminals, created specifically for users on the go. It followed up with a portfolio of 5G smartphones at accessible prices, including the TCL 20 Pro 5G, launched earlier this year – a 5G champion that delivers flagship experiences where it matters, despite mid-range pricing.

This principle of democratizing world-changing technology is a core feature in TCL's mission and proposition. It's also one of the innovators that has pledged to drive forward in the future, with the promise of bringing an exciting, and most affordable TCL 5G smartphone yet later this year.

To learn more about TCL's upcoming announcements, and for details on the products covered in this release, please visit: http://www.tcl.com/global/en.html

Media Contact:

[email protected]

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is one of the world's fastest-growing consumer electronics companies and one of the world's leading television and mobile device manufacturers (TCL Communication is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TCL Electronics). For nearly 40 years TCL has operated its own manufacturing and R&D centers worldwide, with products sold in more than 160 countries throughout North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics ranging from TVs, mobile phones, audio devices and smart home products as part of the company's "AI x IoT" strategy. For more information on TCL mobile devices, please visit: http://www.tcl.com/global/en.html.

TCL is a registered trademark of TCL Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Alcatel is a trademark of Nokia used under license by TCL Communication.

Android are registered trademarks of Google LLC.

1. Multi-Screen collaboration functionality will be rolled out through OTA software updates for devices that don't launch with the feature. See TCL's blog for up to date information.

SOURCE TCL Communication Technology Holdings Ltd.