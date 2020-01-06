TCL Communication Adds New Connected Devices for Smart Homes and Pets to Product Lineup at CES 2020

"The latest LINKHUB and MOVETRACK products introduced at CES perfectly fit today's intelligent lifestyle," said Peter Lee, General Manager of Global Sales and Marketing at TCL Communication. "While the two LINKHUB Wi-Fi devices provide leading-edge networking products for homes and small offices, MOVETRACK Pet Tracker allows pet owners to track their pets via GPS directly from their phones. Customer needs have been central to the entire product development process from start to finish."

TCL LINKHUB WiFi Mesh AC1200 – The next-gen Wi-Fi solution

The LINKHUB Wi-Fi Mesh system is a next-gen whole-home Wi-Fi solution that allows users to enjoy 4K/8K video streaming, gaming and working throughout your home seamlessly with an ultra-fast and stable Wi-Fi connection, eliminating Wi-Fi dead zones in every room. The LINKHUB Wi-Fi Mesh works with your existing router and extend Wi-Fi coverage effortlessly. To extend Wi-Fi coverage, you just need a single LINKHUB Wi-Fi Mesh that plugs into your modem, and place the additional Mesh routers in different areas and/or rooms extend your network to every corner of the house. A set of three Mesh routers can provide Wi-Fi Coverage of up to 5,300 square feet and support more than 90 devices with a strong Wi-Fi connection. With a maximum of nine Mesh routers, the Wi-Fi system covers up to 15,000 square feet, making it an ideal choice for small businesses or hotels.

The LINKHUB Wi-Fi Mesh system comes in three Morandi colors to perfectly suit your home. With MU-MIMO and Beamforming technology, the Wi-Fi Mesh routers can serve multiple devices simultaneously in straight lines, which helps to minimize interference and strengthen signal as well.

Unlike a Wi-Fi extender, the LINKHUB Wi-Fi Mesh only requires one username and password for the whole pack. Meanwhile, users can choose from any unit of the Mesh router system based on their home size and layout, while enjoying automatic synchronization settings within the whole pack. Furthermore, the Mesh router system is Alexa-compatible, allowing you to use voice control to adjust your Wi-Fi settings.

The LINKHUB Wi-Fi Mesh system is very easy to set up. Plug it in and sign into the app, and you're ready to go. You can also manage your network easily with the dedicated app, schedule online screen time for children and control website access to avoid extensive time spent using the internet. Users may also set up a secure guest SSID separately from the main home network to avoid interference with the main SSID.

LINKHUB Wi-Fi Mesh AC1200 will be available select markets in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, the United States and China in Q2 2020 starting at $199.

TCL LINKHUB Wi-Fi Router AC1200 – The data center of your connected home

The LINKHUB Wi-Fi Router is capable of covering up to 1200 square feet and supporting up to 64 devices. Powered by the same MU-MIMO and Beamforming technology as the Wi-Fi Mesh AC1200, it can communicate with multiple wireless devices simultaneously while ensuring a fast and stable connection for each device.

Moreover, the LINKHUB Wi-Fi Router AC1200 brings incredible and robust Wi-Fi coverage to users' homes. It comes with two external 6dBi high-gain antennas that greatly expand the wireless coverage to every corner of large homes or offices. Additionally, the AC1200 dual-band Gigabit Ethernet speeds allow users to enjoy ultra-fast and reliable multiple HD video streaming and lag-free, multi-player gaming with a speed of up to 1200Mbps. There are also four Gigabit Ethernet ports, which allow users to connect wired devices directly for internet access.

Simple multiple configuration is available for users to set up and control devices, including Web UI, Dedicated APP and All-in-One APP.

LINKHUB Wi-Fi Router AC1200 will launch in the Asia Pacific region, Latin America and China and will be available in Q1 2020 starting at $49.

TCL MOVETRACK Pet tracker – Track your pets, anytime, anywhere

The MOVETRACK Pet Tracker is a smart GPS-based device that allows you to instantly track your lost pet's location right on your phone, as well as monitor your pet's play, walk and rest status.

The carefree tracking and monitoring experience provided by the tracker gives users a strong sense of security. You can set up a geo-fence on your app, and when your pet escapes or strays away from the safe zone, the MOVETRACK pet tracker will detect it and instantly notify the owner. On the tracker, there is a laser-engraved QR code with the owner's info, which allows the finder to connect with the owner quickly and to arrange for the pet's return.

Additionally, there is an LED light on the tracker which can be turned on through the app, both of which make it much easier to be noticed even at night. The MOVETRACK Pet Tracker can monitor your pet's play, walk and rest status - you can even set up activity goals for your pets.

Users can download a free application in which they will join a pet owners' community, enhancing their social life with their pets by sharing interesting pet stories, finding dates for their pets and even connecting with pet owners nearby. The app also includes services such as Pet's Acknowledge that provides tips and tricks to help make being a pet parent easier.

The MOVETRACK NB-IoT/CAT M pet tracker can last on average 14 days between charges. Its compact and lightweight design makes it suitable for pets of all sizes and can be easily attached to your pet's collar. More importantly, it is IP67 water and dust proof, so you don't need to worry when you take your pets for a walk.

MOVETRACK Pet Tracker will launch in Europe, China and the United States and will be available in Q2 2020 starting at $99.

Come visit TCL during CES 2020 (January 7-10, 2019) at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Central Hall, Booth 12930.

For more information about TCL Communication and the company's lineup of mobility devices, please visit http://www.tcl.com/global/en/mobile/tclplex.html.

