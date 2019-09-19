TCL Communication Announces the Alcatel GO FLIP 3 and Alcatel SMARTFLIP, the first flip phones with Google Assistant

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with multiple partners in the US to deliver a feature phone experience like no other," said Eric Anderson, Senior Vice President and General Manager for TCL Communication, North America. "By adding key features like Google Assistant, the GO FLIP 3 and SMARTFLIP remind us that flip phones are not a relic of the past, but continue to serve as a viable and essential mobile device that keeps millions of people connected with their friends and family."

Google at Your Service

With the touch of a button, you can activate Google Assistant, a voice-enabled service that allows you to get things done quickly. On the Alcatel GO FLIP 3 and SMARTFLIP, this includes tasks like making calls, dictating texts, opening apps, searching for directions and managing several other tasks just by using your voice. You can also watch YouTube videos and access Google Maps using a convenient shortcut.

Easy, Intuitive, Accessible

Featuring a compact and durable clamshell design that's ideal for one-handed use, the Alcatel GO FLIP 3 and SMARTFLIP have a 2.8-inch primary display that provides an easy viewing space for reading emails, messages or phone numbers. It also comes with a 1.44-inch external preview display so you can see who's calling without opening the phone.

In addition to extra-large buttons, the Alcatel GO FLIP 3 and SMARTFLIP come with a wide variety of accessibility features like Real-Time-Text (RTT), large text, backlit keyboard and M4/T4 hearing aid compatibility that enable users to consistently stay connected.

Reliable Performance and Connectivity

The Alcatel GO FLIP 3 and SMARTFLIP take care of your needs by providing you with reliable performance. Powered by a quad-core processor, you'll get a smooth experience when talking and texting, and up to 7 hours of continuous 4G LTE talk time in a single charge. You can safely store pictures, videos and contacts by utilizing the 4GB of built-in user storage, or up to 32GB of expandable microSD memory storage.

Enjoy crystal clear VoLTE call quality and surf the web in a new way with the phone's improved browser experience and 4G LTE speeds. You'll also have access to email and calendar tools to stay productive no matter where you are.

The Alcatel SMARTFLIP on AT&T is compatible with FirstNet, AT&T's network for public safety. By featuring FirstNet, the SMARTFLIP will keep first responders and public safety officials connected when they need it most. Also, the Alcatel GO FLIP 3 on T-Mobile and Metro will offer Mobile Hotspot, enabling you to share your 4G LTE data connection with up to eight other devices, such as your tablet or laptop, when traveling or on the go.

Available on Multiple GSM Networks

The Alcatel GO FLIP 3 will be available at Metro by T-Mobile later this month and T-Mobile in October, and the Alcatel SMARTFLIP will be available at AT&T and Cricket Wireless on September 27.

For more information on all of Alcatel's latest smartphone and other mobile devices, please visit us.alcatelmobile.com.

About TCL Communication

TCL Communication Technology Holdings Limited (TCL Communication) designs, manufactures and markets an expanding portfolio of mobile devices and services worldwide through a comprehensive, multi-brand portfolio that includes TCL, Alcatel and BlackBerry branded products. Additionally, TCL Communication is the brand owner, R&D developer and manufacturing partner of Palm branded devices. The company's products are sold in more than 160 countries throughout North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Incorporated in Hong Kong, TCL Communication operates its own manufacturing in China as well as global R&D centers. For more information, please visit www.tclcom.com.

TCL is a registered trademark of TCL Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Alcatel is a trademark of Nokia used under license by TCL Communication.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, used under license, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Palm is a trademark owned by TCL Communication and under license by Palm Ventures Group through Wide Progress Global.

1 Based on IDC Mobile Phone Tracker – Q1 2019

