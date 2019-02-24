TCL Communication unveils its latest Alcatel 3 and 1 Series mobile devices at Mobile World Congress 2019

"While we're entering an exciting era of innovation in the smartphone market with the introduction of 5G connectivity and new concepts thanks to flexible displays, we cannot lose sight of consumers who are just looking for great technology at an affordable price," said Peter Lee, General Manager of Global Sales and Marketing at TCL Communication. "This is why we continue to enhance and expand our Alcatel smartphone and tablet lineup, ensuring customers who want the latest mobility experiences can have them regardless of their budget."

Alcatel 3 – Democratizing the latest smartphone innovations and designs

Featuring TCL's latest 5.9-inch 19.5:9 HD+ Super Full View Display with a slim mini notch providing an 88 percent screen-to-body ratio*, Alcatel 3 offers an ideal experience for viewing photos, streaming content, gaming or browsing the web. It is powered by a Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ octa-core chipset and paired with up to 4GB RAM for a smooth user experience and 64GB built-in storage along with microSD expansion for all your favourite content. A 3500mAh battery provides the power to run it all, keeping you going throughout the day while on the go.



To ensure you get the most out of your pictures, Alcatel 3 features 13+5MP dual cameras with real-time bokeh and 8MP front-facing camera. The dual cameras capture portrait-like shots and offer post-shot refocus, empowering you to create images that look exactly as imagined. It also uses AI Imaging Scene Detection, which intelligently identifies up to 21 different scenarios in real-time and provides the best settings, optimum contrast, saturation, brightness, sharpness and resolution to get the perfect shot.The secondary camera Google Lens™, which helps you search what you see, get things done faster and learn more about the world around you, comes included. Alcatel's Face Key provides security and instant access with a scan of your face. The Alcatel 3 also lets you create fun AR emojis of yourself for sharing with friends and family. A fingerprint sensor on the back gives an extra layer of protection and launches customizable apps with a tap.

The Alcatel 3 will be available starting in Q2 for €159 EUR (3+32GB version) and €189 EUR (4+64GB version) and will come in gleaming Gradient Black Blue and Gradient Blue Purple.

Alcatel 3L – Enjoy the moment on a Super Full View Display

Alcatel 3L provides an immersive display for sharing and keeping in touch, a dual camera that captures memories vividly and smooth performance to make life run easier. A TCL-built 5.9-inch HD+ Super Full View Display and slim mini notch create an expansive viewing experience with 88 percent screen-to-body ratio† for incredibly crisp detail. It is designed with contoured 2.5D front glass and and spectrum engraving that highlights the device's overall design. Alcatel 3L is equipped with a Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ quad-core chipset and long-lasting 3500mAh battery, making life easy with high-level performance you won't have to think twice about.

Like Alcatel 3, Alcatel 3L comes with a 13+5MP dual rear camera and 8MP front-facing camera, along with AI scene detection, bokeh blur and refocus capabilities to enhance your photo-taking experience. Additionally, It comes with Android™ 8.1 Oreo™ pre-installed (upgradeable to Android™ 9.0 Pie in Q2 2019). Google Lens™ is also included in the Alcatel 3L camera software which helps you find products online, copy and paste text, learn more about landmarks, add events to their calendar, look up movie posters, identify popular plants and animals and more in real-time.

Also available in Q2, the Alcatel 3L will start at €139 EUR, and will come in Anthracite black and Metallic blue color options.





Alcatel 1S – The best in essential smartphone experiences

The accessibly-priced Alcatel 1S packs a punch with premium features and software. Featuring Android™ 9.0 Pie, an octa-core processor, TCL-built 5.5-inch 18:9 HD+ Full View Display , 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage with microSD expansion, Alcatel 1S brings a smooth user experience. It helps you stay on the move all day with its 3,060mAh battery.



Alcatel 1S is equipped with a dual rear 13MP+2MP camera with real-time bokeh and AI scene detection that lets you capture what inspires you. The built-in rear fingerprint sensor and Face Key facial recognition software provide protection and convenience. It also comes with 2.5D front glass which provides a sleek contour and a comfortable grip.

This newest Alcatel 1 Series smartphone will be available starting at €109 EUR starting in Q2 2019 in Black, Blue, Rose and Gold‡ brushed metallic finish.

Alcatel 3T 10 – Create a hands-free home with a smart 2-in-1 system

With the Alcatel 3T 10 tablet, dual front speakers and a 10-inch HD screen immerse you in a world of cinematic entertainment. Escape into your favorite movies, music, games thanks to the tablet's long-lasting 4,080mAh battery. Powered by Android™ 9.0 Pie and with Google Assistant™ pre-installed, Alcatel 3T 10 is always at your call so you can multitask and relax with ease. Offering DSP voice recognition up to three meters away, Alcatel 3T 10 provides hands-free audio control to play movies or music, answer questions and more.

The Alcatel 3T 10 also features an optional lightweight Audio Station accessory that can be connected to the tablet to achieve powerful, deep sound with up to seven hours of non-stop music on the go. Additionally when connected to the Alcatel 3T10, an on-screen hub gives you all the information you need in a glance with instant access to the tablet's most used apps, photos, calendar, music and weather forecast. The Audio Station comes with a 3.5mm auxiliary port, Micro-USB and microSD card reader so you can play audio from any external media players.

The Alcatel 3T 10 will be available later this year starting €179 EUR and will also be available at that time as a bundle with the Audio Station starting at €229 EUR.

To see all the latest mobile devices from TCL Communication - including these latest Alcatel products - during Mobile World Congress 2019, please visit our booth at the Fira Gran Via, Hall 3, Stand 3D11.

For more information on these all-new Alcatel mobile devices from TCL Communication, please visit www.alcatelmobile.com.

About TCL Communication

TCL Communication Technology Holdings Limited (TCL Communication) designs, manufactures and markets an expanding portfolio of mobile devices and services worldwide through a comprehensive, multi-brand portfolio that includes TCL, Alcatel and BlackBerry branded products. Additionally, TCL Communication is the brand owner, R&D developer and manufacturing partner of Palm branded devices. The company's products are sold in more than 160 countries throughout North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Incorporated in Hong Kong, TCL Communication operates its own manufacturing in China as well as global R&D centers. For more information, please visit www.tclcom.com.

TCL is a registered trademark of TCL Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Alcatel is a trademark of Nokia used under license by TCL Communication.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, used under license, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Palm is a trademark owned by TCL Communication and under license by Palm Ventures Group through Wide Progress Global.



* Screen-to-body ratio calculated with VA/TP method

† Screen-to-body ratio calculated with VA/TP method

‡ Metallic Rose and Gold for LATAM only / Black and Blue will be available for EMEA and APAC markets

