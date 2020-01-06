TCL Continues to Revolutionize TV Performance with Mini-LED Technology at CES 2020

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL®, one of the world's best-selling and America's fastest-growing television brand, today unveiled for the first time a next-generation display technology at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show: Vidrian™ Mini-LED technology.

Taking the lead in global display technology innovation once again to deliver powerful picture performance, TCL's new Vidrian Mini-LED technology is the world's first TV backlight with the driving semi-conductor circuitry and tens of thousands of micro-meter class mini-LEDs directly infused in a crystal-clear glass substrate. Vidrian Mini-LED technology is the next stage in pushing LCD LED TV picture quality to unrivaled levels of sharp contrast, brilliant luminance and highly stable long-life performance. When combined with TCL's big-screen 8K LCD panels, this advanced backlight technology will enable consumers to enjoy immersive entertainment in all lighting conditions, from being enveloped in a movie in the darkest of home theaters to being thrilled by a daytime ball game in a sun-lit living room. TCL TVs powered by Vidrian Mini-LED technology will deliver an uncompromised viewing experience in any room at any time.

"Mini-LED backlight technology is critical for delivering powerful contrast performance and TCL is proud to have launched the world's first TV with mini-LED backlight, featuring over 25,000 micro-meter class backlights in the high-performance 2019 8-Series TV here in the US, and different models in other regions, to deliver extraordinary contrast and brilliant clarity," said Chris Larson, Senior Vice President, TCL North America. "Last year's launch of mini-LED backlight technology in TCL TVs disrupted the industry but we certainly aren't stopping there. TCL continues to drive even better performance with this powerful mini-LED innovation and will make mini-LED technology more widely available throughout this year's TCL lineup."

Powerful Performance

Unlike competing older-generation self-emissive TV display technologies that struggle with the brightest room conditions or long-term use with game consoles, TCL TVs powered by Vidrian Mini-LED technology will deliver exceptional contrast and powerfully brilliant luminance that are a perfect fit for any TV viewing lifestyle – from cinephiles that crave accuracy and detail to fast-twitch gamers that demand non-stop hours of lightning-fast color, contrast and clarity. By infusing pure glass sheets that span 65 inches, 75 inches or larger with tens of thousands of tiny light sources and all the circuitry that's required to individually control the precise light level in each zone of the TV's screen, the powerful TV performance will be in a league of its own.

World-Class Display

TCL's esteemed record for developing innovative TV technology that excites customers and critics alike, continues again this year with the introduction of its powerful new Vidrian Mini-LED technology. Taking advantage of TCL's $6 billion (US dollars) investment in a recently opened and state-of-the-art panel fabrication facility, all design and automated production of the LCD panel as well as the new glass light blades featuring Vidrian Mini-LED technology are controlled in-house by TCL. Compared with the existing LED LCD production process that uses traditional printed circuit board manufacturing techniques, TCL's newly developed process that melds semi-conductor circuitry together with a crystal substrate will deliver greater efficiency, greater light precision and greater luminance output.

With a slimmer design, longer-life performance, sharper contrast, enhanced vibrant color, and greater clarity, TCL TVs powered by Vidrian Mini-LED technology will deliver more beauty, joy and entertainment to our customers than ever before.

To learn more about TCL and its products, please visit booth #12930 in Central Hall at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show January 7-10 in the Las Vegas Convention Center or visit www.tclusa.com/ces .

About TCL

TCL empowers customers to enjoy more. With a lineup of award-winning televisions, audio products, mobile devices, and appliances, TCL takes pride in delivering meaningful experiences by combining thoughtful design and the latest technology. As one of the world's largest consumer electronics brands, our extensive manufacturing expertise, a vertically integrated supply chain, and state-of-the-art panel factory, helps TCL deliver innovation for all.

