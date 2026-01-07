TCL CSOT and Lenovo Unveil the Limitless Future of Display with New Rollable and Foldable Devices at CES 2026

LAS VAGAS, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology (TCL CSOT), a global leader in advanced display technologies and a subsidiary of TCL Technology (000100.SZ), and Lenovo, a global technology powerhouse, today announced the latest achievement in their long-term partnership: new Lenovo devices featuring bold new designs and cutting-edge displays from TCL CSOT, unveiled for the first time at CES 2026. This collaboration highlights the companies shared commitment to advancing display technology and elevating the visual experience for users worldwide.

The Lenovo Legion Pro Rollable Concept motorola razr fold

"At TCL CSOT, our innovation is driven by the APEX values — Amazing Display Experience, Protective of Eye Health, Eco-Friendly to Build and Use, and X-Unlimited Imaginative Potential," said Jun Zhao, Senior Vice President of TCL Technology and CEO of TCL CSOT. "We are dedicated to providing Lenovo with high-quality, custom display solutions that turn advanced technology into everyday excellence, and we look forward to exploring new frontiers together."

Never Stop Training: The Lenovo Legion Pro Rollable Concept

This collaboration brings cutting-edge display innovation to the forefront with the Legion Pro Rollable Concept, a 16-inch top-tier gaming laptop designed for professional esports athletes training at the highest level worldwide. Its rollable PureSight OLED Gaming display expands horizontally from 16 inches to 21.5 inches, and further to 24 inches, dynamically adapting to every stage of professional training.

Powered by a dual-motor, tension-based system, the rollable display unrolls from both ends to deliver smooth, controlled expansion and contraction with minimal vibration or noise. A dedicated tensioning mechanism ensures consistent tautness across the OLED panel, while low-friction materials ensure durability throughout the rolling cycle.

The display adapts to different training phases: Focus Mode at 16 inches for honing reflexes, Tactical Mode at 21.5 inches for enhanced situational awareness, and Arena Mode at 24 inches for full-scale competitive simulation. Compact yet uncompromising, the Legion Pro Rollable Concept empowers athletes to train extensively while travel light.

The Foldable Evolution: motorola razr fold

The motorola razr fold debuts a new foldable form factor, pairing a 6.6 inches external display with an unfolding 8.1 inches 2K LTPO main screen that transforms into a spacious canvas for work, creativity, and entertainment. Sleek and striking, its slim silhouette feels impressively comfortable in hand, with the external display delivering the familiar ease of a candy-bar smartphone. Once opened, the profile reveals something even more powerful: an immersive 8.1 inches 2K LTPO display that expands the user experience into a larger, more versatile space, seamlessly bridging productivity and play.

Building upon the successful display platforms co-developed in previous generations, these advancements translate into tangible user advantages: more immersive viewing, enhanced visual comfort, and seamless adaptability across diverse applications.

A Legacy of Co-Innovation



The partnership between TCL CSOT and Lenovo is rooted in a history of joint technological advancement. Previous collaborations have produced groundbreaking devices such as the Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i Laptop with a 4K flexible OLED display unveiled at CES 2025, and the motorazr 60 series foldable smartphones featuring TCL CSOT's flexible OLED technology launched in July 2025.

The latest launch of Legion Pro Rollable Concept and motorola razr fold reinforces both companies' commitment to transforming advanced display research into accessible, market-leading user experiences. Through continued collaboration, TCL CSOT and Lenovo are setting new benchmarks for performance, wellness, and sustainability in global display standards.

About TCL CSOT

Established in 2009, TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd. (TCL CSOT) is a leading global innovator in display technologies. Its LCD, OLED, and MLED solutions power applications across TVs, smartphones, tablets, laptops, monitors, automotive systems, VR/XR, and commercial displays. With a clear strategic direction set by its advanced display technology brand APEX, TCL CSOT invests continuously and strategically in R&D, driven by a mission to amaze, protect and inspire all people through endlessly innovative display technology. As part of TCL's Worldwide Olympic Partnership, TCL CSOT is proud to deliver display solutions that elevate experiences on the global stage.

