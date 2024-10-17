TCL CSOT Highlights IJP OLED Innovations at the Omdia Korea Display Conference

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the recent Omdia Korea Display Conference, Mr. Ming-Jong Jou, Chief of the Technology Planning Center at TCL CSOT, shared the advantages of IJP OLED technology and outlined TCL CSOT's strategic focus in this field. TCL CSOT continues to redefine display technology, focusing on delivering exceptional performance and sustainability.

[Mr. Ming-Jong Jou at Omdia 2024] [TCL CSOT’s 14" 2.8K Hybrid OLED display]

During the keynote titled "IJP OLED Status and Future Prospects," Mr. Jou discussed TCL CSOT's advancements in next-generation printed OLED displays. Looking ahead, OLED has significant growth potential. In particular, TCL CSOT has achieved comprehensive breakthroughs in image quality, power consumption, and lifespan, elevating its performance to the level of mainstream display technologies. TCL CSOT has also leveraged the inherent advantages of IJP OLED technology in terms of cost, flexible production, and future potential.

Mr. Jou highlighted recent advancements in IJP OLED, including better image quality achieved through more accurate printing and a side-by-side RGB structure, which ensures clear and vibrant visuals. The technology also boasts lower power consumption, with materials efficiency doubled, a 50% reduction in light loss due to internal reflection, and a 1.5 times improvement in light output efficiency. Lifespan has also been significantly enhanced, with an aperture ratio three times larger and material lifespan improved tenfold. Additionally, IJP OLED delivers cost competitiveness, with a 20% reduction in total cost, flexible production that shortens the product development life cycle by 30%, and a low-carbon footprint, cutting EL process carbon emissions by over 20%.

Currently, TCL CSOT's efforts in IJP OLED technology are concentrated on medium-sized display applications, such as commercial monitors, laptop displays, and specialized products in medical. IJP OLED can be used across various production areas (TV/MNT/NB/TB) due to its simple product structure and easy fabrication process. TCL CSOT is utilizing IJP OLED to develop new display products, while continuously optimizing specifications and expanding notebook and tablet applications. Among these is the TCL CSOT 14" 2.8K Hybrid OLED display. With a 2.8K resolution, over 99% DCI-P3 color gamut, and adaptive refresh rates ranging from 30 to 120Hz, this display provides seamless transitions ideal for gaming, design, and video editing. The lightweight design with Hybrid OLED technology and the new Oxide compensation circuit further enhances its flexibility, making it perfect for business and mobile productivity. With over 11 years of experience in printed OLED technology and the largest number of invention patents globally in this field, TCL CSOT continues to lead the industry in this innovative technology.

