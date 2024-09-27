TCL CSOT Participates in MicroLED Connect 2024 in the Netherlands with a Focus on MicroLED Innovations

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd. (TCL CSOT) recently participated in the MicroLED Connect 2024 event held in the Netherlands, where it presented its comprehensive MLED Strategy and the latest technological advancements, further establishing its position as a prominent contributor in the next-generation display industry.

[TCL CSOT’s Small Dimension Ultra-high Brightness 0.26'' Silicon-based MLED] [TCL CSOT’s Ultra-high Brightness 10.25'' 45,000nits MLED HUD]

During the event, Mr. Ming-Jong Jou, Chief of the Technology Planning Center at TCL CSOT, delivered a keynote presentation that outlined TCL CSOT's dedicated efforts and breakthroughs in MicroLED technology. His presentation not only highlighted the company's strategies and actions but also provided valuable insights into the current state of the MLED market. According to Mr. Jou, small-sized products are expected to drive the growth of MicroLED shipments, with Mixed Reality (MR) showing rapid momentum. However, he emphasized that the industry still faces key challenges in achieving high PPI (pixels per inch), improving light efficiency, enhancing image quality, and addressing high costs.

TCL CSOT's MLED Strategy

Building on these market insights, Mr. Jou detailed TCL CSOT's structured approach to developing MicroLED technology through three key platforms: On PCB, On Glass, and On Silicon, and how these platforms are strategically aligned with their product layouts. In the On PCB platform, TCL CSOT is focusing on products like Outdoor Displays and TV/Smart Home Displays, where high brightness, reliability, and durability are critical. The company's expertise in on-PCB solutions enables it to cater to large-sized displays with excellent performance in various outdoor environments. For the On Glass approach, TCL CSOT targets applications such as TV/Smart Home Displays, VR (Virtual Reality), PID (Public Information Displays), Automotive Displays, and Wearable Devices, utilizing glass-based technology to deliver enhanced image quality, high brightness, and cost-effectiveness, making it suitable for both medium and large screen applications. Meanwhile, the On Silicon strategy focuses on high-precision applications such as AR (Augmented Reality) and VR. By employing silicon-based technology, TCL CSOT is pushing the boundaries of MicroLED technology with high PPI and low power consumption, achieving superior image quality in products where precision and clarity are crucial.

Building Core Competitiveness in MLED

Mr. Jou further explained TCL CSOT's comprehensive plan to build core competitiveness in MicroLED technology. He emphasized that TCL CSOT has established a dedicated transfer and bonding core ingenuity verification line, aiming to develop core capabilities in transfer technology. This initiative enhances TCL CSOT's ability to address challenges in mass transfer and repair, ensuring high yields and efficiency in MicroLED production. In the Si-Micro LED domain, Mr. Jou pointed out that the industry is still in its infancy, but TCL CSOT is proactively collaborating with other leading industry players to accelerate commercialization efforts. TCL CSOT is involved in key areas including Panel Technology, Bonding, Chip Technology, and Transfer & Repair , ensuring their competitiveness in micro-scale display applications and seamless integration across various devices.

Development Achievements of Micro LED

Mr. Jou also shared TCL CSOT's journey in MicroLED development, emphasizing how the company has continuously pushed the boundaries of display technology. While the achievements from 2020 to 2022 laid a solid foundation, The most notable recent accomplishments include the Ultra-high Brightness 10.25-inch 45,000 nits MLED HUD, which holds the title as the largest size of its kind in the industry, and the Small Dimension Ultra-high Brightness 0.26-inch Silicon-based MLED, which has achieved an impressive brightness level of 2 million nits. This achievement, along with TCL CSOT's advancements in Small Dimension Ultra-High Brightness displays, underscores the company's ongoing dedication to refining and advancing MicroLED technology.

About TCL CSOT

TCL CSOT (TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology), established in 2009, is committed to developing innovative technologies in the display industry. TCL CSOT's business encompasses producing display panels from 1 to 115 inches. From LCD to OLED to MLED, TCL CSOT offers solutions across a wide array of applications, including TVs, mobile phones, tablets, laptops, monitors, automotive displays, XR (Extended Reality) devices, wearables, commercial displays, and other fields. The company leads the market in several of these areas and is dedicated to ongoing technological innovation, providing high-end products for customers and building a vibrant display industry ecosystem.

SOURCE TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology (TCL CSOT)