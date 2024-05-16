TCL CSOT Received Three Prestigious People's Choice Awards from SID Display Week 2024

Highly Anticipated Display Technologies Showcased at the Award-winning TCL CSOT's Booth

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL CSOT, a company focused on developing new technologies and innovations in the display industry, captivated the public with its impressive showcase of highly anticipated display technologies at SID Display Week 2024. Notably, TCL CSOT's 85" 8K Flat Pro and 14" Inkjet Printing QD-EL Display, along with its experience-driven exhibition booth, received the esteemed People's Choice Awards from Display Week.

Under the theme "For Better Life, For Better Future", TCL CSOT presented a total of around 40 pioneering display innovations and world-first flagship displays across multiple sectors. Divided into 10 distinct areas, which include IJP OLED, FMM OLED, HVA, HFS, MLED and MLCD, the exhibition booth, which was awarded the People's Choice Awards in Best Large Booth, showcase highlighted the company's unparalleled expertise and capacity in providing complete display technology solutions across various sizes, categories, and forms.

"We have always been an advocate for display technologies and their potential to create a better life and a better future for all since our establishment in 2009," said Jun Zhao, CEO of TCL CSOT. "Each exhibit this year represents our unwavering commitment to innovation and relentless pursuit of a display future like never before. We are delighted to receive the People's Choice Awards for our experience-driven exhibition booth and our products, which will revolutionize user experiences and drive advancements across a wide range of industries."

Among the innovative displays showcased by TCL CSOT, the 85" 8K Flat Pro and the 14" Inkjet Printing QD-EL Display received the prestigious People's Choice Awards from Display Week.

Honored with the People's Choice Awards for Best LCD-Based Technology, the 85" 8K Flat Pro features the first 4-mask process and the largest 1G1D display size for an 8K LCD screen, delivering exceptional image quality with high transmittance comparable to 4K screens. It offers an impressive viewing experience with its rapid 5ms GTG response time. With stunning 8K4K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, it creates an immersive, lifelike viewing experience. Utilizing advanced 1G1D technology, it achieves the largest 8K LCD screen size available. Its sleek design features a glass back cover, eliminating steel and plastic to seamlessly blend technology and artistry while promoting sustainability.

The showcase spotlighted the following highly anticipated and groundbreaking exhibits:

14" 2.8K Inkjet Printing Hybrid OLED Display by TCL CSOT, a groundbreaking leap in notebook display technology. With an immersive resolution of 2.8K and a high refresh rate of 120Hz, users can enjoy exceptional picture quality and an ultra-smooth viewing experience. By using Hybrid OLED technology, the display offers a thin and portable design, enhancing mobility and convenience in daily life, while the spontaneous light technique ensures vibrant and true-to-life colors. With the inclusion of a new type of Oxide compensation circuit technology, this display adapts seamlessly to diverse usage scenarios with unparalleled versatility.

, a pioneering display solution designed to take user experience to new heights. This self-developed three-fold screen supports both "G-shaped" and "Z-shaped" folding, offering exceptional flexibility. By combining Tandem, LTPO, and PLP technologies, this screen has achieved a comprehensive enhancement in key performance metrics, such as high brightness, low power consumption, and extended lifespan. The 85'' UD w-HVA Pro , TCL CSOT's latest flagship 85'' TV designed to rival OLED displays in performance and quality. This product features innovative super wide-angle HVA (w-HVA) technology for consistent image quality at a CESI viewing angle of 178°, allowing users to enjoy stunning content from any perspective. With its large size and high definition, coupled with an extremely high refresh rate of 144Hz, the TV delivers an outstanding viewing experience. With a low reflection rate of 1.4%, the impact of ambient lights is minimized, offering an immersive viewing experience ideal for sports and high-frame-rate movies, even in bright indoor environments.

, a pinnacle of display technology. Boasting ultra-high resolution and a remarkable pixel density of 550PPI, this display delivers razor-sharp image quality, redefining benchmarks of visual excellence. With a color gamut reaching sRGB 100%, every detail is depicted with remarkable accuracy and vibrancy, offering an unmatched viewing experience. The World's Highest Refresh Rate 4K 1000Hz MNT, TCL CSOT's groundbreaking innovation that is set to herald a new era in gaming. As the world's first 4K 1000Hz ultra-high refresh rate gaming monitor, it is offering a glimpse into the future of esports. Engineered with TCL CSOT's proprietary P2P national standard protocol (CSPI), it ensures unmatched performance and responsiveness. With industry-leading 6Gbps transmission and adaptive equalizer technology, users are able to immerse themselves in a game like never before.

About TCL CSOT

TCL CSOT (TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology), established in 2009, is a company committed to developing new technologies and innovations in the display industry. TCL CSOT focuses on promoting the development of next-generation display technologies such as Mini LED, Micro LED, OLED, and ink-jet printing OLED to embrace the future technology trend. The company business includes large area displays, small medium displays, touch modules, interactive whiteboards, video walls, automotive displays, and gaming monitors. In the future, TCL CSOT will keep devoting itself to technology innovation and providing high-end products for customers and building a vibrant display industry ecosystem.

SOURCE TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology