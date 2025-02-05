TCL Debuts Its Latest Commercial Display Innovations at ISE 2025

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL Electronics, a leading consumer electronics brand and the world's top two TV brand, today showcased diverse flagship commercial display products and solutions at the Integrated Systems Europe (ISE 2025). Highlights included digital signage, CMS, IFPD, and FPD, designed to empower smart retail, smart offices, and smart education through TCL's vertically integrated supply chain.

Advancing Digital Signage with the TM/TB Series

Advancing Digital Signage with the TM/TB Series

At ISE 2025, TCL unveiled its TM/TB series of digital signage, demonstrating advancements in picture quality, design, and software. Featuring 4K UHD resolution and 93% DCI-P3 color gamut, the TM/TB series delivers meticulous detail and lifelike visuals. Combined with TCL's professional color calibration and auto gamma correction technology, the TM/TB series achieves a color accuracy of ΔE<1.2, rivaling professional-grade equipment. Enhanced brightness and contrast ratios create vivid images, while TCL's anti-glare panels ensure clear visuals in bright environments such as shopping malls, retail stores, airports, and train stations.

The TM/TB series also stands out with its ultra-slim design, featuring a body thickness of 27.9mm and a bezel width of 9.9mm. The sleek back panel includes integrated cable management channels, enabling seamless close-to-wall mounting. Available in sizes from 43" to 85", the series caters to both horizontal and vertical installations, making it ideal for retail, hospitality, corporate offices, and public transportation.

Equipped with TCL's proprietary EShow CMS, the TM/TB series allows users to effortlessly manage devices via a cloud platform. It also offers exceptional compatibility with standardized APIs for easy third-party CMS integration. Powered by TCL Share+ software, the series supports wireless screen sharing from smartphones, tablets, and laptops.

Enhancing Workspaces with Corporate Display Solutions

To address the needs of modern workplaces, TCL also introduced various innovative office solutions, including two concept models with a minimalist design featuring transparent materials and high-gloss metal stands. The models also feature vibrant colors delivering a strong visual impact, inspiring creativity and creating a high-tech environment.

Among the product offerings, the E and M Series flat panel displays were showcased. Available in sizes ranging from 55" to 115", the E and M Series deliver exceptional performance for presentations and virtual meetings.

Additionally, the flagship 115E60, the world's largest QD-Mini LED Flat Panel Display, features QD-Mini LED technology with over 20,000 dimming zones and 97% DCI-P3 color gamut, delivering vibrant colors and sharp details. Certified by TÜV Rheinland for low blue light and flicker-free performance, the 115E60 effectively protects users' eye health during extended use.

Other showcased IFPD products included a 92" ultra-wide display, a 50" rotatable PCAP display, and an all-in-one display with integrated audio and video capabilities, catering to office needs such as video conferencing, writing, and screen sharing.

Empowering Education with QD-Mini LED and AI Technology

As a leader in the smart display industry, TCL also showcased how QD-Mini LED technology elevates educational products. The 75Q2 PRO delivers a peak brightness of 2,000 nits, a dynamic contrast ratio of 500,000:1, and ΔE≤1 color accuracy. Furthermore, powered by Local Dimming technology, the product improves image precision while achieving up to 50% energy savings, making it both visually impressive and environmentally friendly.

TCL's educational products, certified by Google EDLA, combine exceptional picture quality, eye protection, smooth touch control, and AI-enhanced clarity powered by a high-performance chipset and AI algorithms. Through innovative design and paper-based packaging, these products reduce weight by 15%, further aligning with TCL's sustainability goals.

With its comprehensive manufacturing capabilities and global supply chain, TCL is well-positioned to meet diverse customer needs. From 23" to 115", TCL offers a full range of display solutions for retail, education, and corporate environments. By driving innovation and focusing on sustainability, TCL continues to deliver intelligent, efficient products that shape the future of commercial displays.

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a leading consumer electronics brand and leader in the global television industry. TCL now operates in more than 160 markets around the world. The company specializes in the research, development, and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio, home appliances, mobile devices, smart glasses, commercial displays, and more. Visit the TCL website at https://www.tcl.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2613508/Advancing_Digital_Signage_TM_TB_Series.jpg