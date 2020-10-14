TCL Exceeds Environmental Promises with Expanded Sustainability Solutions

CORONA, Calif., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL®, one of the world's best-selling consumer electronics brands and leading technology companies, today announced several new industry-first initiatives that strengthen its award-winning program to meet its ambitious 2020 goals. The company is launching its TCL Take-Back Tour, with free events across the United States to raise awareness for America Recycles Day, and adopting the How2Recycle® smart packaging labeling system to simplify the recycling of TV, sound bar, and home appliance packaging for its customers. Winning back-to-back Gold-Tier EPA Sustainability awards and recycling over 20 million pounds of electronics through the first nine months of 2020, TCL continues to build its reputation as a sustainability leader.

On November 14, the weekend of America Recycles Day, TCL will be launching its nationwide TCL Take-Back Tour with free electronics recycling events in Arkansas, California, Colorado, and Florida. TCL has joined forces with MRM, along with ERI and other local partners, to provide a convenient way to recycle unneeded consumer electronics items responsibly. Using a safe method that maintains social distancing, participants can simply reserve a time online for one of the drive-through events. TCL and its partners first employed this system in July to wide acclaim in the Denver-area, securing 280 reservations in under 24 hours and collecting 12 tons of electronics.

TCL is also proud to be the first TV manufacturer to adopt the How2Recycle label program, providing consumers with consistent on-package recycling information. TCL's new labels will guide customers in properly recycling each piece of packaging to drive higher efficiency and participation. The How2Recycle labels follow FTC Green Guides and are used by hundreds of brands and major retailers throughout North America.

"We're excited to further expand TCL's award-winning environmental sustainability program, with the TCL Take-Back Tour supporting America Recycles Day and the adoption of proven packaging enhancements. Most notably, we're delivering on our 2020 TCL Cares program goals while applying innovative solutions to meet our recycling and packaging promises despite this year's challenges, and we're setting the bar even higher for 2021," said Jonathan King, Vice President of Corporate and Legal Affairs for TCL. "As a consumer electronics leader, TCL is pioneering techniques to improve recycling options for consumers, advocating activities that bolster underserved communities, joining efforts to enhance energy efficiency, and raising consumer awareness. These are just some of the ways we are continuing to be there for our customers and contribute to sustaining our environment."

Since 2014, the leaders at TCL North America committed to creating a high-performing culture that allows the company to have a successful business they can feel good about. TCL Cares is the "guiding hand," a simple set of rules that all decisions are filtered through:

#TCLcares for our users. It is our responsibility to add joy and simplification to their lives by innovating and advancing technology.

#TCLcares for our employees. It is our commitment to provide an environment that embraces diversity, excellence, learning, and laughter.

#TCLcares for the communities we serve. We are all one and we are committed to find ways to give back and make a positive impact.

#TCLcares for our environment. We have an obligation to minimize our footprint on the planet our users and employees call home.

For more information on the TCL Take-Back Tour events, please visit TCL's website. To learn how to recycle in your area, visit TCL's sustainability website with its intuitive interactive map that links to important state events and information.

About TCL

TCL empowers customers to enjoy more™. With a lineup of award-winning televisions, audio products, mobile devices, and appliances, TCL takes pride in delivering meaningful experiences by combining thoughtful design and the latest technology. As one of the world's largest consumer electronics brands, our extensive manufacturing expertise, a vertically integrated supply chain, and state-of-the-art panel factory, help TCL deliver innovation for all.

SOURCE TCL

Related Links

http://www.tclusa.com

