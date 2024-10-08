TCL Expands 5G Portfolio with Cutting-Edge 5G AI CPE and Introduction to the 5G RedCap Market at BBWF 2024

PARIS, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, a pioneer in display across feature-rich smartphones, tablets, and connected devices, today showcased its latest 5G AI CPE device and 5G RedCap Family products at the Broadband World Forum 2024, part of Network X, held from 8-10 October in Paris, France. The event featured the AI-driven 5G CPE TCL LINKHUB 5G HH516, a device enhancing user experiences with advanced AI technology, and the TCL LINKPORT IK511, the industry's first 5G RedCap USB Dongle for consumer & M2M scenarios. These recent releases highlight TCL router's commitment to 'Connect the Unconnected and Create Seamless Connection' by leveraging its technological prowess and supporting global 5G adoption with a diverse range of products.

TCL LINKHUB HH516 TCL 5G RedCap Family

"With over two decades of experience in cellular technology, TCL continues to forge paths in 5G connectivity by broadening access to advanced network technologies through our innovative product offerings," said Jesse Wu, General Manager of Smart Connected Device Business Unit at TCL. "Entering the 5G RedCap market is a strategic move to address the burgeoning demand for enhanced 5G capabilities in a variety of consumer and industrial applications."

Next-Gen 5G AI CPE: Revolutionizing Connectivity with End-to-End AI Algorithm

TCL's next-gen 5G AI CPE – the TCL LINKHUB 5G HH516 boasts powerful hardware and AI capabilities. It offers a peak 5G speed of up to 7.01Gbps and supports next-generation BE7200 dual-band Wi-Fi 7 technology, capable of connecting up to 512 devices. Equipped with high-gain antennas of up to 13dBi, it provides users with a high-quality network experience across various scenarios.

Harnessing the power of both cloud and on-device AI computing, the HH516 leverages end-to-end AI algorithms to usher in a new era of performance for users. With AI-based traffic identification, it accurately recognizes different applications and scenarios. At the same time, the AI-driven end-to-end application slicing and prioritization, from cellular to Wi-Fi, significantly enhance network performance and user experience, resulting in high-priority application throughput increased by 20%+, low-latency application delay reduced by 10%+.

The innovative AI ECO mode intelligently adjusts power consumption based on user behaviour and network usage patterns, automatically switching between power modes without any need for manual intervention or configuration. This seamless, AI-driven optimization ensures minimal impact on the user experience, while reducing power consumption and enhancing the product's environmental friendliness and longevity. Users can enjoy optimized performance without even noticing the adjustments.

Whether for home, office, retail, or small events, the HH516 provides an efficient, reliable, and secure networking solution, tailored to meet complicated connection requirements in multiple scenarios through the power of AI.

TCL Enters the 5G RedCap Market: Pioneering Future-Ready Connectivity Solutions

TCL's introduction of the 5G RedCap series marks a pivotal move in the 5G landscape. Featuring the TCL LINKHUB HH511 5G RedCap CPE, TCL LINKZONE MW511 5G RedCap Mobile Wi-Fi, and the first-ever TCL LINKPORT IK511 5G RedCap USB Dongle, powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon® X35 5G Modem-RF System, these products facilitate the transition from 4G to 5G and broadening applications from personal devices to M2M connections.

5G RedCap technology offers advanced features such as network slicing, 5G LAN, and Ultra-Reliable Low Latency Communication (URLLC), providing higher data rates and lower latency compared to LTE Cat 4. It aims to catalyze the broader adoption and implementation of 5G applications, speed up industrial digitalization, and make advanced 5G connectivity accessible to a wider audience.

The TCL LINKPORT IK511 supports speeds up to 220Mbps and ensures efficient, seamless integration with existing 5G networks. Its compact design, weighing just 28.7g, makes it the smallest and lightest 5G dongle available, offering portability and ease of use with plug-and-play for consumer devices. Compatible with various operating systems and featuring multiple management options, the IK511 is designed to meet both consumer and M2M scenarios.

TCL's 5G RedCap family, including USB dongle, CPE and mobile Wi-Fi, is set to accelerate global 5G implementation by delivering high-speed, low-power, and cost-effective 5G connectivity, making advanced 5G accessible to everyone, everywhere.

Availability

TCL LINKPORT IK511: Available in H2 2024 in the US.

TCL LINKHUB 5G HH516: Available in H1 2025 globally.

To learn more about the TCL products showcased at BBWF 2024, please visit: https://www.tcl.com/global/en/routers/business

