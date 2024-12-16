TCL Hosts Global Technology Innovation Conference, Showcasing Latest AI and Display Innovations

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 11, the 2024 TCL Global Technology Innovation Conference (TIC) was held in Shenzhen. With the theme "The Future is Visible by AI", the conference focused on AI applications, smart devices, displays, new energy photovoltaics. During the event, TCL unveiled 16 technological breakthroughs, including 5 all-scenario AI applications. The AI movie production application, introduced by TCL research America, stood out as a highlight of the conference. In 2024, TCL's efforts in implementing AI applications yielded substantial economic benefits, totaling round 76 million USD.

The TCL Global Technology Innovation Conference, now in its 11th year since its inception in 2004, marked a significant shift from its previous internal forum to an open forum welcoming industry professionals. The conference served as a platform for scholars, top experts, industry leaders and partners to explore future industrial development.

In his keynote speech titled "Change for Development, Innovation for the Future", LI Dongsheng, Founder and Chairman of TCL, emphasized that technological innovation is the key driving force for the continuous development of enterprises. "For enterprises, there are no shortcuts to technological innovation; it can only be achieved through independent research and development, talent cultivation, and long-term investment," he stated. LI Dongsheng further explained that faced with challenges such as intensifying global technology competition, AI-driven industrial changes, and the need for improved innovation ecosystems, TCL will persevere with long-termism and enhance strategic planning capabilities while increasing original technology breakthroughs in key areas. TCL also aims to accelerate the transformation of technological innovation achievements with an engineering-commercial mindset, improve product structure through technological innovation to break through mid-to-high-end markets, and continuously enhance the technological innovation ecosystem.

Yan Xiaolin, CTO of TCL Technology, CTO of TCL CSOT, President of TCL Research shared the company's overall technology strategy, covering R&D system construction, talent introduction mechanisms, protection of independent intellectual property rights, and the creation of an ecosystem for technological innovation.

TCL unveiled its "TCL All-Domain All-Scenario AI Application Solution", which includes AI Auto Demura, AI Movie Generation, AI Large Model Assistant, and X-Intelligence 2.0. These AI application solutions will empower both enterprise and consumer application scenarios, from R&D and manufacturing to operations, and from interaction and picture quality to platforms. In November of this year, the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood premiered five short films generated by five creators and directors leveraging TCL's AI content creation platform. These innovative works received high praise from Hollywood. TCL also plans to release its first 90-minute AI-generated movie in North American theaters by 2025, further promoting the innovation and application of AI technology in the film and television industry.

In terms of displays, TCL CSOT introduced its advanced technology brand APEX in terms of pleasant display experience, reliable vision health, sustainable green and low carbon. Built on this technology concept, the company introduced four cutting-edge display technologies: First Mass-Produced 4K IJP OLED Professional Display (21.6"), the world's highest brightness printing QD-EL laptop screen, the world's lowest drive power consumption OLED display, and the world's highest picture quality LCD product solution (WHVA).

In the field of smart devices, TCL Industries' plans to build four public technology platforms: OS, IoT & Cloud, AI, and imaging, to support the growth of its display, home appliances, and new energy businesses. TCL Industries released five industry-leading innovative technology achievements: TCL's Full-domain Halo Control Technology for TVs, Deep Sleep Smart Fresh Air Technology and AI Energy-Saving Technology for air conditioners, Healthy Preservation 2.0 - an advanced Magnetic Field Technology for refrigerators to keep meat supercooled without freezing, Super Drum Super Clean Washing Technology, and NXTPAPER 3.0 Full-color Electronic Paper Display Technology For Mobile Phones.

TCL Zhonghuan introduced its technological development plans for new energy photovoltaic materials, battery module technologies, and the construction of Industry 4.0 and Quality 4.0 systems. At the conference, TCL Zhonghuan released two cutting-edge innovative achievements: large-size ultra-thin silicon wafers for smart photovoltaics and TOPCon copper grid modules, which will help produce more efficient and cost-effective TOPCon cells and promote cost reduction and efficiency improvement in the industry.

In the field of intelligent manufacturing, TCL Industries focuses on the layout of industrial intelligent solutions around three core pillars: AI, industrial software and intelligent equipment. TCL Industries leverages AI to improve the performance and practicality of single systems, uses large model technology to connect data from different business systems, and achieves self-optimization, self-decision-making, and self-action through agents.

TCL's remarkable achievements stem from its focus on core technologies and comprehensive innovation mechanisms. The company has invested over 8.3 billion yuan in R&D over the past six years, with more than 20,000 R&D personnel and over 110,000 accumulated patents, including 18,000 PCT patents. Through continuous technological innovation, TCL's Mini LED technology is changing the global TV competition landscape and defining current mainstream display technology. TCL CSOT has entered in IJP OLED and Micro LED, while TCL Zhonghuan has established leading advantages in 210 large silicon wafers and shingled modules.

As a leader in high-tech manufacturing industry, TCL is committed to promoting deep integration of industry, academia, and research to build a new ecosystem for technological innovation. Focusing on the three core industries of AI and big data, displays, and new energy photovoltaics, TCL has launched the "Sunrise" project with establishing 7 industrial ecosystem alliances, creating 20 joint laboratories, strategically cooperating with over 40 institutions, promoting more than 120 joint R&D projects, and developing over 130 standards.

