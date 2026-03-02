TCL Introduces Brand-New CrystalClip Earbuds Featuring Exceptional Open-Ear Design and Audio Experience at MWC 2026

BARCELONA, Spain, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL introduces its all-new TCL CrystalClip earbuds at MWC 2026, setting a new benchmark for open-ear audio with a seamless blend of immersive sound performance, effortless all-day comfort, refined design aesthetics, intuitive AI-powered functionality and truly enduring battery life.

Pioneering the Future of Open-Ear Comfort

TCL CrystalClip

The way we listen is evolving, and so are consumer expectations. Consumers are increasingly seeking solutions that offer extended comfort, maintain connection with the environment, and deliver high-quality audio throughout the day. This growing preference has paved the way for "open-ear" design to emerge as a natural evolution in personal audio.

Within this landscape, air conduction technology has become a compelling mainstream choice, favored for its natural fit, long-term comfort, and its ability to deliver richer sound layering and more balanced audio performance compared with bone-conduction formats, while maintaining environmental awareness without compromising everyday safety. Guided by the philosophy of Make Technology More Human, TCL continuously focuses on user-driven innovation, embraced this forward-looking architecture to elevate real user experience, redefining what true all-day wearability can mean.

Engineered to move seamlessly through the rhythms of daily life, the open-ear, clip-on design allows users to notice important cues such as approaching traffic, public announcements, or nearby conversations, keeps them stay connected and confident to the world while never missing a beat of their music.

To ensure lasting and breathable comfort, TCL CrystalClip perfectly balances ergonomic design with real-world practicality. Unlike neckband or ear-hook styles that may interfere with eyeglass arms, TCL CrystalClip contours closely to the ear and sits securely like a lightweight accessory, with lab-validated, industry-leading clamping force controlled within 43g to achieve stability without discomfort. Built to last, its alloy arch bridge features a resilient titanium memory metal structure, delivering flexible, adaptive, and pressure-free support.

Weighing just 5.5 grams per earbud and rated IPX4 for water resistance, TCL CrystalClip delivers a lightweight yet durable wearing experience designed for long office hours, workouts, and everyday mobility.

Wearable Aesthetic Design Blending Technology and Style

Designed as a true wearable, TCL CrystalClip integrates high-tech engineering with refined aesthetics, functioning not only as an audio device but also as a natural extension of everyday styling. Its streamlined silhouette and balanced proportions allow it to sit close to the ear like a subtle accessory, appearing polished and understated across different scenarios.

For users who wish to further elevate their personal style, an optional ear-clip accessory decorated with crystals by Swarovski® adds a subtle sparkle without interfering with charging or functionality, bringing a refined finishing touch to everyday looks.

Next-Level Immersive Audio Experience

TCL CrystalClip delivers a rich and balanced sound experience powered by a dual-magnetic dynamic driver and advanced 3D Spatial Audio technology. This combination creates layered, immersive sound that enhances music, podcasts, and entertainment content, offering clarity across highs, mids, and lows.

Enhanced bass tuning adds depth and emotion to every listening moment, making everyday audio experiences more engaging and dynamic. For calls and conversations, dual-mic ENC noise cancellation helps ensure voices remain crystal-clear even in lively environments such as cafés, public transport, or busy streets.

Smart Interaction Powered by AI and All-Day Performance

Beyond listening, TCL CrystalClip is designed to be an intelligent everyday companion that supports productivity, communication, and entertainment. With intuitive tap controls, users can activate simultaneous interpretation when paired with compatible TCL phones and apps, enabling seamless multilingual communication while traveling, attending meetings, or exploring new environments.

TCL CrystalClip also supports quick access to voice assistants including Siri, Google Gemini, and Google Assistant, allowing users to manage tasks, access information, and control their devices hands-free.

With up to 36 hours of total battery life and fast charging that delivers hours of playback in just minutes, TCL CrystalClip keeps pace with busy schedules without interruption. Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity and dual-device seamless switching further enhance convenience, enabling effortless transitions between smartphones, tablets, and other connected devices.

Price & Availability

Standard version: RRP‌€79

Availability: Starting from March across Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America

Special version embellished with Swarovski® crystals: RRP‌€149

Availability: Starting from Q2 2026 across Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America

Disclaimer

Figures calculated in the release are based on stringent internal testing procedures. Prices and availability may vary by country.

