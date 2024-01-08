TCL Joins NEXTGEN TV, Adding More Receiver Options for Consumers at Retail in 2024

According to the Consumer Technology Association, 2024 NEXTGEN TV Receiver Sales are Projected to Surge 45% Over 2023, on Top of the 10.3 Million NEXTGEN TV Products Purchased and Currently in U.S. Homes

WASHINGTON, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearl TV, the consortium of U.S. broadcast companies leading the nation's transition to NEXTGEN TV and its network partners, today congratulated TCL's participation in the U.S.' NEXTGEN TV transition and its new NEXTGEN TV models coming to retail in 2024. TCL, a Fast Track partner of Pearl TV and the Pearl Network Consortia, joins a growing NEXTGEN TV receiver retail marketplace throughout the country of more than 100 models across Hisense, LG Electronics, Samsung and Sony. With four major television manufacturers supporting NEXTGEN TV in 2024, an expanding upgrade accessory device market, and broadcasters reaching 75% of U.S. households before mid-February, consumers now have more device and content choice when it comes to their news and entertainment.

"Popular among and trusted by consumers for its design, innovation and high-tech features, TCL is a leading brand and one of the largest television manufacturers the U.S.," said Anne Schelle, managing director of Pearl TV. "As TCL joins NEXTGEN TV, America's broadcasters and other leading manufacturers, the brand is once again underscoring the value and innovation it's known for. We congratulate and are thrilled to welcome TCL to NEXTGEN TV, and the expanded choices it has created for consumers when they invest in their next television."

NEXTGEN TV, a free, over-the-air (OTA) service, is the first major overhaul to the Advanced Television Systems Committee's (ATSC) standard for receiving OTA signals in more than 25 years. Powered by the IP-based ATSC 3.0 standard, NEXTGEN TV is also a complement to streaming platforms, as it doesn't compete for household bandwidth with over-the-top content. While features may vary by device and broadcaster as commercial service expands in local markets, NEXTGEN TV is designed to be future proof, enabling a viewer's television set to advance with technological improvements.

With NEXTGEN TV technology to be integrated into its model series, TCL brings more broadcast options and upgrades to viewers who are ready for features including High Dynamic Range (HDR) video, consistent volume across channels, added voice clarity with Dolby's Voice +, enhanced internet content on demand, advanced emergency alerts and information, and dual language capabilities.

On the eve of CES 2024, the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) issued industry projections that show sales of NEXTGEN TV receivers are expected to increase 45% over 2023 sales. While television receivers are currently the primary access to NEXTGEN TV channels and content, consumers are also accessing NEXTGEN TV service using an antenna, which, according to the latest research from the CTA, home antenna use is now at 25% of U.S. households. Consumers are also leveraging upgrade accessory receivers for NEXTGEN TV, too. Options from ADTH (now available at Walmart.com), Stavix, Zapperbox and Zinwell, range from $90-250 and will be available for demonstration at CES 2024, too.

NEXTGEN TV Broadcasters are currently running a multi-media holiday campaign through the Super Bowl within major U.S. media markets across more than 30,000 digital and on-air spots. Spanning educational content about where to buy, how to watch and other features of the service, the campaign has garnered millions of impressions to date.

Consumers interested in buying NEXTGEN TV televisions from Hisense, LG, Samsung and Sony, upgrade accessory receivers, or learning more about NEXTGEN TV can visit www.watchnextgentv.com, which offers a guide to cities already on the air, where signals will soon be rolling out, and available television models and accessory devices at retail.

About Pearl TV:

Pearl TV is a business organization of U.S. broadcast companies with a shared interest in exploring forward-looking broadcasting opportunities, including innovative ways of promoting local broadcast TV content and developing digital media and wireless platforms for the broadcast industry. Pearl's membership, comprising more than 820 TV stations, includes eight of the largest broadcast companies in America: Cox Media Group, Graham Media Group, Gray Television, Hearst Television Inc., Nexstar Media Group, Sinclair Broadcast Group, the E.W. Scripps Company, and TEGNA Inc.

