TCL Joins NEXTGEN TV, Adding More Receiver Options for Consumers at Retail in 2024

News provided by

Pearl TV

08 Jan, 2024, 15:30 ET

According to the Consumer Technology Association, 2024 NEXTGEN TV Receiver Sales are Projected to Surge 45% Over 2023, on Top of the 10.3 Million NEXTGEN TV Products Purchased and Currently in U.S. Homes

WASHINGTON, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearl TV, the consortium of U.S. broadcast companies leading the nation's transition to NEXTGEN TV and its network partners, today congratulated TCL's participation in the U.S.' NEXTGEN TV transition and its new NEXTGEN TV models coming to retail in 2024. TCL, a Fast Track partner of Pearl TV and the Pearl Network Consortia, joins a growing NEXTGEN TV receiver retail marketplace throughout the country of more than 100 models across Hisense, LG Electronics, Samsung and Sony. With four major television manufacturers supporting NEXTGEN TV in 2024, an expanding upgrade accessory device market, and broadcasters reaching 75% of U.S. households before mid-February, consumers now have more device and content choice when it comes to their news and entertainment. 

Continue Reading
The NEXTGEN TV logo is an unregistered trademark of the Consumer Technology Association and is used by permission. (PRNewsfoto/Pearl TV)
The NEXTGEN TV logo is an unregistered trademark of the Consumer Technology Association and is used by permission. (PRNewsfoto/Pearl TV)

"Popular among and trusted by consumers for its design, innovation and high-tech features, TCL is a leading brand and one of the largest television manufacturers the U.S.," said Anne Schelle, managing director of Pearl TV. "As TCL joins NEXTGEN TV, America's broadcasters and other leading manufacturers, the brand is once again underscoring the value and innovation it's known for. We congratulate and are thrilled to welcome TCL to NEXTGEN TV, and the expanded choices it has created for consumers when they invest in their next television."

NEXTGEN TV, a free, over-the-air (OTA) service, is the first major overhaul to the Advanced Television Systems Committee's (ATSC) standard for receiving OTA signals in more than 25 years. Powered by the IP-based ATSC 3.0 standard, NEXTGEN TV is also a complement to streaming platforms, as it doesn't compete for household bandwidth with over-the-top content. While features may vary by device and broadcaster as commercial service expands in local markets, NEXTGEN TV is designed to be future proof, enabling a viewer's television set to advance with technological improvements.

With NEXTGEN TV technology to be integrated into its model series, TCL brings more broadcast options and upgrades to viewers who are ready for features including High Dynamic Range (HDR) video, consistent volume across channels, added voice clarity with Dolby's Voice +, enhanced internet content on demand, advanced emergency alerts and information, and dual language capabilities.

On the eve of CES 2024, the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) issued industry projections that show sales of NEXTGEN TV receivers are expected to increase 45% over 2023 sales. While television receivers are currently the primary access to NEXTGEN TV channels and content, consumers are also accessing NEXTGEN TV service using an antenna, which, according to the latest research from the CTA, home antenna use is now at 25% of U.S. households. Consumers are also leveraging upgrade accessory receivers for NEXTGEN TV, too. Options from ADTH (now available at Walmart.com), Stavix, Zapperbox and Zinwell, range from $90-250 and will be available for demonstration at CES 2024, too.

NEXTGEN TV Broadcasters are currently running a multi-media holiday campaign through the Super Bowl within major U.S. media markets across more than 30,000 digital and on-air spots. Spanning educational content about where to buy, how to watch and other features of the service, the campaign has garnered millions of impressions to date.

Consumers interested in buying NEXTGEN TV televisions from Hisense, LG, Samsung and Sony, upgrade accessory receivers, or learning more about NEXTGEN TV can visit www.watchnextgentv.com, which offers a guide to cities already on the air, where signals will soon be rolling out, and available television models and accessory devices at retail.

Media and analysts interested in meeting with the NEXTGEN TV team at CES 2024 can contact [email protected], or visit booth #19744, Central Hall, at the show.

About Pearl TV:
Pearl TV is a business organization of U.S. broadcast companies with a shared interest in exploring forward-looking broadcasting opportunities, including innovative ways of promoting local broadcast TV content and developing digital media and wireless platforms for the broadcast industry. Pearl's membership, comprising more than 820 TV stations, includes eight of the largest broadcast companies in America: Cox Media Group, Graham Media Group, Gray Television, Hearst Television Inc., Nexstar Media Group, Sinclair Broadcast Group, the E.W. Scripps Company, and TEGNA Inc.

SOURCE Pearl TV

Also from this source

NEXTGEN TV CUMULATIVE US HOUSEHOLD REACH SPIKES 22% IN 2023 AS MAJOR MARKETS TRANSITION

NEXTGEN TV CUMULATIVE US HOUSEHOLD REACH SPIKES 22% IN 2023 AS MAJOR MARKETS TRANSITION

Pearl TV, the consortium of U.S. broadcast companies leading the nation's transition to NEXTGEN TV, and its network partners today announced its...
TWO MORE MIAMI TELEVISION STATIONS LAUNCH NEXTGEN TV BROADCASTS

TWO MORE MIAMI TELEVISION STATIONS LAUNCH NEXTGEN TV BROADCASTS

Miami television viewers can continue to experience the future of broadcast television as two more stations have come together to offer more NEXTGEN...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Television

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Consumer Electronics

Image1

Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.