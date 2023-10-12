TCL Kicks Off World Sight Day Celebrations With 'NXT Eye Opener' -- A Social Media Challenge, Featuring NXTPAPER

The online campaign offers followers a chance to experience the award-winning NXTPAPER devices, celebrated for superior eye comfort.  

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, a global leader in display technology across smartphones, tablets, and connected devices, today, launches the 'NXT Eye Opener' social media campaign in observation of World Sight Day.  Celebrating the theme #LoveYourEyes, this campaign is part of TCL's broader initiative to promote eye health, emphasizing the unique NXTPAPER technology in a world increasingly dependent on digital screens.

TCL NXT Eye Opener Campaign
The 'NXT Eye Opener' social campaign, which runs until October 29, invites users to post a selfie or video with the TCL eye filter, an interactive feature available on the official TCL Mobile Global Instagram and Facebook pages. Select participants by a lucky draw stand a chance to be among the first to experience the unmatched digital eye comfort offered by the award-winning TCL 40 NXTPAPER smartphone. 

As a leader in display design and manufacturing, TCL recognizes the increase in daily screen-time for all users and is proactively raising awareness about better choices to improve eye comfort, not least of which is the innovative NXTPAPER technology solution. It serves as a platform for TCL to introduce their NXTPAPER technology to a wider audience, emphasizing its role in enabling extended screen time with minimal impact on eye health. 

Stefan Streit, CMO at TCL Communication, shares, "The NXTPAPER technology is a transformative step towards providing digital screen experiences with default eye comfort. Our NXTPAPER smartphones not only offer a full-color paper-like visual experience, reducing harmful blue light emissions and realizing reflection-free visual experience, but also provide the highest level of performance and functionality. As we celebrate World Sight Day, we invite everyone to experience the difference with TCL's NXTPAPER technology."  

This innovative display technology significantly reduces harmful blue light emissions, and provides a reflection-free viewing experience, offering unmatched digital eye comfort. TCL's NXTPAPER technology has garnered media attention, earning praise for its unique combination of tablet, smartphone, and e-reader functionalities. To date, NXTPAPER has been successfully incorporated across a range of devices, including the TCL NXTPAPER 11 tablet, and the TCL Book X 12 GO laptop and will soon be available for the first time in a smartphone with the TCL 40 NXTPAPER smartphones.  

Announced in August, the TCL 40 NXTPAPER and the TCL 40 NXTPAPER 5G, soon to be available to consumers, bringing the revolutionary full color paper-like feel and experience of NXTPAPER to smartphones. This makes TCL the world's first and only brand to deliver a vivid color, paper-like experience to the global smartphone market. 

For more information about the TCL NXTPAPER technology, please visit the recent published White Paper: https://tcl-eu.com/global-launch2023/tcl_innovation_nxtpaper_white_paper

For more information about the 'NXT Eye Opener' social campaign, please visit:
https://www.instagram.com/tclmobileglobal/
https://www.facebook.com/tclmobile/

About TCL Communication

TCL Communication specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of smartphones, tablets and connected devices. On a mission to deliver 5G for all, TCL Communication helps its customers 'Inspire Greatness' in their lives through industry leading technology and solutions. TCL Communication is a wholly owned subsidiary of TCL Electronics. For more information on TCL mobile devices, please visit: https://www.tcl.com/global/en/mobile.

Alcatel is a trademark of Nokia used under license by TCL Communication.

About TCL Electronics 

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is one of the world's fastest-growing consumer electronics companies and one of the world's leading television and mobile device manufacturers (TCL Communication is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TCL Electronics). For more than 40 years TCL has operated its own manufacturing and R&D centers worldwide, with products sold in more than 160 countries throughout North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics ranging from TVs, mobile phones, audio devices and smart home products as part of the company's "AI x IoT" strategy. For more information on TCL mobile devices, please visit: http://www.tcl.com/global/en.html.

TCL is a registered trademark of TCL Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

News Releases in Similar Topics

