TCL Launches Its Most Extensive Mobile Portfolio Across Categories and Additional NXTPAPER Devices Optimized for Human Eyes at MWC 2024

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, a pioneer in display technology across feature-rich smartphones, tablets, and connected devices, today announced at MWC 2024 the availability of its most extensive 5G portfolio, inclusive of the latest NXTPAPER technology and new product innovations. The showcase includes the cutting-edge TCL NXTPAPER smart devices, the TCL 50 Series smartphones, and enhanced smart dongles designed to leverage the power of 5G technology. This latest release underscores TCL's commitment to making 5G more accessible and tailoring technology to enhance the human experience, ensuring seamless connectivity both at home and on the move.

TCL NXTPAPER 14 Pro TCL 50 XE NXTPAPER 5G TCL LINKKEY IK512

"2024 marks a new confidence in our journey as a young mobile brand as we push the boundaries on making technology more human and expanding our offerings to users," said Aaron Zhang, CEO of TCL Communication. "Today, we have launched our most comprehensive range of NXTPAPER devices and 5G portfolio to date, providing a wider range of options to meet the varied needs of our customers and ensuring accessibility for all. From the latest NXTPAPER 3.0 devices and related tablets that optimized for human eyes to the new 50 series smartphones and the advanced smart connected routers enhancing 5G connectivity, our portfolio is designed to resonate with every lifestyle."

Expanded NXTPAPER Portfolio---Optimized for Human Eyes

The third generation of NXTPAPER demonstrates TCL's unwavering dedication to eye comfort and user-friendly technology, continuing the legacy of anti-glare and hardware-level low blue light from its predecessors. The NXTPAPER 3.0 technology and related devices, including TCL NXTPAPER 14 Pro, the first tablet with the latest NXTPAPER technology, received significant acclaim from media at CES 2024. The advanced TCL NXTPAPER 3.0 promotes healthier digital viewing habits by introducing a range of new features fine-tuned for the senses of sight and touch, making the technology more human-centric.

Following a preview at CES 2024, the TCL NXTPAPER 14 Pro, featuring a large 14" 2.8K display, incorporates innovative CPL technology and DC dimming to minimize eye strain and provide a comfortable viewing experience. Equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 and a hefty 12GB of RAM, the TCL NXTPAPER 14 Pro is a productivity powerhouse. With a substantial 12000mAh battery, 33W fast charging, and 256GB ROM, it can support both work and entertainment. Despite its expansive screen, the tablet's design remains sleek and travel-friendly. Enter the ink paper mode or color paper mode with a simple click for an e-reader-like comfortable reading, writing, and creating experience.

At MWC 2024, the NXTPAPER tablet lineup has been expanded with TCL NXTPAPER 14, a more affordable choice without compromising on eye comfort. Equipped with NXTPAPER 3.0 technology, it boasts the same quality 14.3-inch display with a 2.4K resolution, and 10000mAh battery to keep comfortable experience all day long. Though it features a slightly smaller memory capacity than the NXTPAPER 14 Pro, the TCL NXTPAPER 14 is equipped with 8+256GB ample memory for everyday use.

Additionally, TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G, the first NXTPAPER tablet with 5G connectivity will soon hit the U.S. market. It continues to blend seamless 5G connectivity with enhanced eye comfort, featuring a 10.4" 2K NXTPAPER display that presents content with clarity and ease, perfect for family use all the time.

TCL 50 Series – Devices for Every Need with a Commitment to 5G for Everyone

The TCL 50 Series introduces TCL's most extensive range of smartphones with 5G and NXTPAPER variants, featuring a diverse selection of models, ranging from budget-friendly to more premium options. Equipped with dual speakers and larger screens, there is a model to cater to the needs of every user.

Building upon the excitement generated at CES, the 50 Series smartphones are set to make a substantial impact in the U.S. market. Highlighted models like the TCL 50 XL NXTPAPER 5G and the TCL 50 XE NXTPAPER 5G, among others, showcase TCL's latest advancements in NXTPAPER technology, offering unparalleled display quality and comfort. This series also includes the TCL 50 XL 5G, TCL 50 XE 5G, and TCL 50 LE with regular displays, providing more options to cater to a range of preferences. TCL has now expanded its carrier network to ensure that all five U.S. models will be accessible to a broader consumer base, reflecting the company's commitment to bringing cutting-edge technology to as many users as possible.

To address the needs of a wider global audience, TCL has launched additional models, such as the TCL 50 5G and TCL 50 SE. These smartphones are designed to enhance the mobile experience with high-speed internet capabilities and cater to users seeking the performance and value that TCL is known for.

The TCL 50 5G suits those who mix work with play, offering a steady beat to their day. It features a smooth 6.6" 90Hz HD+ display with expandable to 8GB RAM for reliable performance. Paired with DTS sound and a robust 5010mAh battery, it delivers consistent entertainment and connection. Ideal for the active and versatile lifestyle, this smartphone is a steadfast companion. TCL 50 5G has been certificated by Google™ as Android Enterprise Recommended device.

The TCL 50 SE caters to entertainment enthusiasts with its expansive 6.8" FHD+ display and immersive DTS 3D sound. Boasting 12GB RAM and a generous 256GB of storage, expandable for additional space, it's a multitasking and media stronghold. The 5010mAh battery with 33W fast charging ensures extended enjoyment away from the power outlet.

TCL 5G Smart Connected Devices - Enabling 5G for Everything, Everywhere

Furthermore, TCL's launch at MWC 2024 spotlights a series of connected devices that expands TCL's 5G portfolio. Bridging the gap for affordable 5G devices to power everyday IoT use cases and advance 5G adoption are the new TCL LINKKEY dongle series.

The LINKKEY IK511 is one of the world's first dongle based on the 5G RedCap * standard, marking a milestone in making 5G more accessible. 5G RedCap reduces costs and power consumption compared to 5G eMBB which can help users enjoy 5G features with less investment. It will be the important momentum for the upcoming 5G deployments.

The LINKKEY IK512, on the other hand, is designed for bandwidth-intensive scenarios with up to 2.46Gbps speeds, addressing the needs for machine-to-machine (M2M) and consumer applications requiring high bandwidth, robust, low-latency connections.

TCL also unveiled the TCL LINKHUB HH132 Pro, delivering ultra-fast and reliable connectivity within homes and small business environments. The router's advanced Wi-Fi 6 technology and capacity to support 256 devices concurrently ensure a seamless, buffer-free online experience, while the sophisticated 5GHz 3T3R antenna array extends coverage to eliminate dead zones, enabling speeds up to 600Mbps downlink and 150Mbps uplink.

The TCL LINKKEY 5G dongles and the TCL LINKHUB home router encapsulate our commitment to accessible innovation, merging technical sophistication with user-centric design.

Global Recommended Retail Price and Availability

TCL NXTPAPER 14 Pro: $549 , available in APAC now and potentially hit more markets

, available in APAC now and potentially hit more markets TCL NXTPAPER 14: for under $400 , potentially hit more markets later this year

, potentially hit more markets later this year TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G: for under $250 , available in North America beginning Q2 2024

, available in beginning Q2 2024 TCL 50 5G: €149.99, available in EMEA in Q2 2024 and potentially hit more markets

TCL 50 SE: €149.99, available in EMEA in Q2 2024 and potentially hit more markets

TCL 50 XL NXTPAPER 5G: under $229 , available in North America at TCL.com from Q3 2024

, available in at TCL.com from Q3 2024 TCL 50 XE NXTPAPER 5G: under $199 , available in North America at TCL.com from Q3 2024

, available in at TCL.com from Q3 2024 TCL 50 XL 5G: under $169 , available at Metro by T-Mobile in North America beginning Q2 2024

, available at Metro by T-Mobile in beginning Q2 2024 TCL 50 XE 5G: under $149 , available in North America beginning Q3 2024

, available in beginning Q3 2024 TCL 50 LE: will be arriving later this year for around $99 (additional details to follow)

(additional details to follow) TCL LINKHUB HH132 Pro: available globally later this year

TCL LINKKEY IK512: available in Europe in Q4 2024

Prices may vary by country and retailer.

To learn more about the TCL products announced at MWC 2024 please visit:

