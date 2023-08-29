TCL Launches World's First Smartphones Featuring NXTPAPER Technology

Award-Winning Innovative Display Expands to New Screen Sizes and Form-Factors

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, a pioneer in display across feature-rich smartphones, tablets, and connected devices, today launched the NXTPAPER smartphone series. The TCL 40 NXTPAPER and the TCL 40 NXTPAPER 5G become the world's first and only smartphone devices to offer a revolutionary full color paper-like visual experience.

TCL NXTPAPER Phones TCL 40 NXTPAPER TCL 40 NXTPAPER 5G

The launch of NXTPAPER phones is another major step in TCL's commitment to bring elevated screen experiences with eye comfort, which cater to the diversified needs of consumers. TCL NXTPAPER full color electronic paper-like display technology is developed in-house and has earned accolades from consumers and media alike. Until now, available on selected TCL tablets and laptops, users will soon have the option of slipping a NXTPAPER screen into their pocket as part of a great Android smartphone.

"2023 has seen TCL's significant milestone in our mission to bring the NXTPAPER display proposition across smart screens at competitive price points globally," said Aaron Zhang, CEO at TCL Communication. "It reinforces our vision of 'Display Greatness' by combining eye comfort and a paper-like feel with the convenience of modern technology in a single, seamless product. At TCL, we continue to listen to our consumers and address their needs with ongoing innovation and an evolving product portfolio."

Enjoy Easier Viewing with TCL NXTPAPER Phones

The latest NXTPAPER smartphones offer industry leading eye comfort and are hardware certified by TÜV for low harmful blue light. Users can enjoy daily screen time on the phone with a more comfortable full color paper-like viewing experience. Additionally, an integrated sensor automatically adjusts display brightness and color temperature based on time and environment to provide suitable visual experiences and soft light at night, further elevating overall eye comfort.

The smartphone display with its reflection-free TÜV certification offers anti-glare functionality achieved by producing a paper-like matte effect texture. Paired with a fingerprint smudge-resistant feature, it makes reading whilst simultaneously enjoying a day outdoors more comfortable than ever before. The full color electronic display comes with specially designed NXTPAPER UI, providing users the flexibility to choose between full-color manga or a black-and-white experience to suit their individual preferences.

Immersive Entertainment, Unleashed Creativity - TCL 40 NXTPAPER

Engineered with a focus on entertainment and creativity without compromising eye comfort, the TCL 40 NXTPAPER smartphone comes with a 6.78" FHD+ NXTPAPER display, dual speakers, and 3D boom sound powered by DTS for an immersive audio-visual experience. The smartphone features a 32MP selfie camera, to capture striking detail and unique expressions, with a single click. The versatile 50MP rear triple camera system, complete with a 5MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro sensor, effortlessly allows users to take landscapes, portraits, and intricate details with crystal-clear clarity.

Whether it's jotting notes, sketching, or checking off that "to-do" list, the amazing paper-like display experience becomes even more authentic and effortless when combined with the TCL 40 NXTPAPER's compatible T-pen1. A sleek 7.89mm design plus a stylish 2D back cover make the device comfortable to hold. It boasts 256GB storage and 8GB RAM with an additional 8GB virtual RAM expansion, the largest class in this smartphone price category, enabling the user to swiftly multitask applications improving productivity.

Unmatched Speed, Uncompromised Multitasking - TCL 40 NXTPAPER 5G

Made for the quintessential professional looking to stay connected at all times, the TCL 40 NXTPAPER 5G delivers exceptional eye comfort and lightning fast 5G connectivity to breeze through tasks with ease whilst on-the-go. The stand-out 6.6" HD+ NXTPAPER display coupled with the paper-like viewing experience and the NXTPAPER UI make it an ideal choice for extended reading and document handling. The 256GB storage comes with 6GB RAM that can be further augmented with an additional 6GB virtual RAM expansion, for simultaneous task management and efficient performance across productivity apps, multimedia entertainment, and more.

The device is equipped with a versatile rear camera system inclusive of a 50MP primary camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. The intuitive AI camera transforms every capture into a professional-looking shot. It further impresses with its AI Color Video mode, a unique feature that renders video backgrounds in black and white while maintaining the subject in vivid color. An 8MP front camera not only meets business needs by guaranteeing high-quality video conferencing but also satisfies personal ones, making this a versatile device suited to work and downtime.

Availability and pricing

TCL 40 NXTPAPER: €199, going on sale first from Europe in September, coming to more countries globally this year.

in September, coming to more countries globally this year. TCL 40 NXTPAPER 5G: €249 going on sale first from Europe in October, coming to more countries globally this year.

Prices may vary by country.

1 T-pen is an optional accessory



About TCL Communication

TCL Communication specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of smartphones, tablets and connected devices. On a mission to deliver 5G for all, TCL Communication helps its customers 'Inspire Greatness' in their lives through industry leading technology and solutions. TCL Communication is a wholly owned subsidiary of TCL Electronics. For more information on TCL mobile devices, please visit: https://www.tcl.com/global/en/mobile.

Alcatel is a trademark of Nokia used under license by TCL Communication.

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is one of the world's fastest-growing consumer electronics companies and one of the world's leading television and mobile device manufacturers (TCL Communication is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TCL Electronics). For more than 40 years TCL has operated its own manufacturing and R&D centers worldwide, with products sold in more than 160 countries throughout North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics ranging from TVs, mobile phones, audio devices and smart home products as part of the company's "AI x IoT" strategy. For more information on TCL mobile devices, please visit: http://www.tcl.com/global/en.html.

TCL is a registered trademark of TCL Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE TCL Communication Technology Holdings Ltd.