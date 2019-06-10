TCL North America and Pro Football Star Melvin Gordon Treat CHOC to a Memorable Monday in Support of the Emilio Nares Foundation

After the ride-alongs, TCL hosted a meet and greet with the football star for the children of ENF at CHOC's Main Campus in Orange within the hospital's Hyundai Cancer institute. The surprise visit brought joy and a nice distraction from their daily challenges. Gordon also raised money for ENF through TCL's annual 4K Football Challenge where pro athletes help charitable foundations by giving their best performance in the games, and he presented a check donation to ENF during the special event.

"ENF is always doing amazing things for these deserving families and we are thrilled to involve TCL brand ambassador Melvin Gordon in our efforts to bring attention to their organization. It makes such a huge impact when we can provide the children with unique experiences, memories a young cancer patient's family can keep and remember on days that aren't so bright," said Chris Larson, Senior Vice President, TCL. "The toll this unforgiving disease takes on these kids and their families is unimaginable. ENF is committed to providing assistance throughout every step of their journey and TCL is proud to be a longtime supporter."

Coming off one of his best seasons, former first round pick and star player Melvin Gordon III has quickly made a name for himself as one of the best young dual-threat running backs. Gordon put up 1,375 total yards and 14 total touchdowns for the Emilio Nares Foundation and will be presenting them with a check for ten thousand dollars.

"It's been an honor to participate in the TCL 4K Football Challenge and fight for these underprivileged families and children who are being supported by ENF," said Gordon. "I have been looking forward to meeting some of the kids and it was so rewarding to actually deliver the donation in person."

The primary mission of ENF is to provide transportation for underserved families, ensuring that they can get to treatments and back home safely as a child with a compromised immune system takes tremendous risks using the public transportation options typically available to their families. "Ride With Emilio" has earned national recognition from President Barack Obama and was included in the 2011 U.S. Surgeon General's National Call to Action on Cancer Prevention and Survivorship report. Since then, ENF services have grown to include Emilio's Nutritional Snack Bags, Family Resource Centers, Creating for Hope: therapeutic knitting and sewing programs, as well as End of Life Child and Family Care.

"I started ENF back in 2003 with my wife Diane to honor our son Emilio who lost his brave battle with cancer at age five and while it has certainly been a labor of love, never did we expect to have the support of so many incredible people. From its employees to its partners, TCL's overwhelming support has truly been a gift," said Richard Nares, Founder of ENF. "It's such an amazing feeling to see them come forward and not only help us raise money for programs that aid a child's best chance of recovery as they fight the disease but also make these special moments happen for the families."

About ENF (Emilio's Story)

When Emilio was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL), his parents Richard and Diane felt their world turned upside down cycling through emotions including fear, promise, desperation, and hope. Despite a relapse, intensive chemotherapy, marrow registry search, and a transplant, the Nares family say they felt lucky. They had family, friends, even strangers reaching out to help them. However, while living at the hospital, it became clear not everyone has the same kind of support.

After Emilio passed away just before his sixth birthday, he passed the torch on to his parents.

Richard and Diane honored his memory by creating the Emilio Nares Foundation (ENF) to help low-income underserved families meet basic needs, especially transportation. Emilio's spirit can be felt in the hundreds of young patients ENF helps annually — laughter in the van, a comforting hand during hard times at the hospital, and the smiling eyes of our families. He looks after us all.

Follow ENF online at enfhope.org and on Twitter at @ENFHope.

