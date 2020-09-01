TCL North America Furthers Its Commitment to Emilio Nares Foundation

CORONA, Calif., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL®, one of the world's best-selling consumer electronics brands and leading technology companies, today announced that TCL North America will strengthen its support of the Emilio Nares Foundation (ENF), an organization that helps underserved families navigate their child's journey with cancer, as the title sponsor of ENF's first annual golf tournament in Orange County, CA - Golf4Hope. Through its TCL Cares initiative and in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, TCL will raise funds in the weeks leading up to the Golf4Hope event on October 23rd at Strawberry Farms Golf Club.

Golf4Hope is ENF's inaugural golf tournament benefiting its "Ride With Emilio" program in Orange County which provides free transportation to underserved families who have children diagnosed with cancer. The fundraiser, presented by TCL, will include golf, lunch, raffle prizes, a silent auction and banquet with proceeds supporting the foundation's flagship program to ensure that no child misses a cancer treatment due to a lack of transportation. Individual admission is $300 while a group of four costs $1,200, and sponsorship opportunities are still available at www.golfhope.org.

"ENF does amazing work and continues to make such a huge impact on these deserving families. Fortunately, I lead a dedicated team of employees who stand behind our TCL Cares initiative wholeheartedly. TCL North America, along with our business partners and personal contacts, raised more than $70,000 in cash last September to help ENF deliver on their mission of helping families dealing with childhood cancer and now we're raising the bar even higher," said Chris Larson, Senior Vice President, TCL. "As a longtime supporter of ENF, getting involved with Golf4Hope is a way for us to elevate our efforts in spreading awareness and our goal is to apply the same energy that helped TCL become America's second-largest TV brand into raising funds for this worthy cause. It's been a uniquely challenging year for everyone, but it has also been a great reminder of the wonders that can be accomplished when people come together and give back to the community."

The primary mission of ENF is to provide transportation for underserved families, ensuring that they can get to treatments and back home safely as a child with a compromised immune system takes tremendous risks using the public transportation options typically available to their families. "Ride With Emilio" has earned national recognition from President Barack Obama and was included in the 2011 U.S. Surgeon General's National Call to Action on Cancer Prevention and Survivorship report. Since then, ENF services have grown to include Emilio's Nutritional Snack Bags, Family Resource Centers, Creating for Hope: therapeutic knitting and sewing programs, as well as End of Life Child and Family Care. For more information on the foundation, please visit ENFHope.org.

"Having recently expanded our services to Orange County, we are thrilled to be the beneficiary of the very first Golf4Hope tournament. Fundraising has been especially difficult during the pandemic so we are incredibly grateful to see TCL step up their support in sponsoring an event that plays such a crucial role for local families navigating the difficult journey of childhood cancer," said Karen Terra, President and CEO, Emilio Nares Foundation. "Richard Nares created ENF in 2003 with his wife Diane to honor their son Emilio who lost his brave battle with cancer at age five and it's been extremely rewarding to see so many people come forward to help us raise money for programs that aid a child's best chance of recovery as they fight the disease. The foundation has traveled over 1 million miles and transported more than 4,000 children to their medical treatments while serving Southern California, but the goal is to expand our efforts into other California hospitals and eventually nationwide."

Since 2014, the leaders at TCL North America committed to creating a high-performing culture that allows the company to have a successful business they can feel good about. TCL Cares is the "guiding hand," a simple set of rules that all decisions are filtered through:

#TCLcares for our users. It is our responsibility to add joy and simplification to their lives by innovating and advancing technology.

#TCLcares for our employees. It is our commitment to provide an environment that embraces diversity, excellence, learning, and laughter.

#TCLcares for the communities we serve. We are all one and we are committed to find ways to give back and make a positive impact.

#TCLcares for our environment. We have an obligation to minimize our footprint on the planet our users and employees call home.

