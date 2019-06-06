TCL North America Teams Up with Special Olympics Southern California

CORONA, Calif., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL®, one of the world's largest and best-selling consumer electronics brands, has announced its support of Special Olympics Southern California (SOSC), an organization that is committed to supporting individuals with intellectual disabilities through sports to promote acceptance, inclusion, and well-being. Through its TCL Cares initiative, TCL North America will be volunteering at major events in addition to fundraising for SOSC throughout its partnership which kicks off at the 2019 Summer Games this weekend, June 8-9, at California State University, Long Beach.

TCL will be showcased as the Festival Venue Sponsor at SOSC's Summer Games and Venue Sponsor at SOSC's Fall Games, with employees volunteering during the weekends and assisting with competitions. In addition to sponsoring SOSC's two major competitions, TCL will participate in SOSC's premier endurance event - the Plane Pull where teams of 25 compete to see who can pull a 124,000-pound airplane the fastest. TCL's award-winning 4K Roku TVs will be offered as raffle prizes to generate additional funds and because of TCL's support, SOSC can provide year-round sports training and competition to the athletes and their families at no cost.

"Special Olympics Southern California is a fantastic organization that focuses on inclusion and TCL North America is proud to work with them for the betterment of tens of thousands of talented athletes. It is such an honor to lead a team that is willing to volunteer their time and resources to help make an impact on the communities and people around us," said Chris Larson, Senior Vice President, TCL North America. "With SOSC promoting good health, self-confidence and independence through individual and team sports, we're excited to apply the same energy that created America's Fastest-Growing Television Brand into raising funds in support of their admirable efforts."

The primary mission of Special Olympics Southern California is to enrich the lives of athletes with intellectual disabilities and their communities through the power of sports, programs and health. With core principles of honesty, integrity and mutual respect, the SOSC is dedicated to helping athletes overcome incredible odds.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with the TCL organization. Much like TCL values adding joy to lives and embracing excellence and laughter, Special Olympics athletes are able to demonstrate courage and experience joy with other Special Olympic athletes and the community through the power of sports. We are so grateful for TCL's support and helping us promote acceptance, inclusion and well-being for people with intellectual disabilities through sports," said Brandon Tanner, Director of Corporate Partnerships, Special Olympics Southern California.

Since 2014, the leaders at TCL North America committed to creating a high-performing culture that allows the company to have a successful business they can feel good about. TCL Cares is the "guiding hand," a simple set of rules that all decisions are filtered through:

#TCLcares for our users. It is our responsibility to add joy and simplification to their lives by innovating and advancing technology.

#TCLcares for our employees. It is our commitment to provide an environment that embraces diversity, excellence, learning, and laughter.

#TCLcares for the communities we serve. We are all one and we are committed to find ways to give back and make a positive impact.

#TCLcares for our environment. We have an obligation to minimize our footprint on the planet our users and employees call home.

About TCL

Already one of the world's best-selling consumer electronics brands, TCL is now the fastest-growing TV brand in North America. TCL (The Creative Life) was founded more than 35 years ago and prides itself on delivering high quality products featuring stylish design and the latest technology. With extensive manufacturing expertise, a vertically integrated supply chain, and state-of-the-art panel factory, TCL offers innovative televisions, including the award-winning TCL® Roku TV™.

About Special Olympics Southern California

Special Olympics Southern California enriches the lives of 37,800 athletes and their communities through sports, leadership programs, and athlete health. Our free, year-round programs lead to improved health, self-confidence, and independence among athletes with intellectual disabilities and acceptance and inclusion in the community. Special Olympics Southern California has earned a four-star ranking from Charity Navigator for exceeding industry standards. This ranking is the highest Charity Navigator offers to an organization and is given because Special Olympics has demonstrated strong financial health and a commitment to accountability and transparency. Learn more at www.sosc.org.

