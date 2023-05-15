TCL NXTPAPER 11's Innovative Paper-like Display Earns Global Recognition with iF Design Award

BERLIN, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, a pioneer in display technology and affordable, smart connected experiences, is proud to announce its TCL NXTPAPER 11 has won a prestigious award: the iF DESIGN AWARD 2023, as the product goes on first sale in Spain. Praising the device's stylish design and striking display with innovative NXTPAPER 2.0 technology, the award recognizes TCL's commitment to creating beautiful, market leading products that are accessible to all.

TCL NXTPAPER 11

The iF DESIGN AWARD is one of the most prestigious design awards in the world, with almost 11,000 entries from 56 countries in 2023. The iF jury highlighted both the industry-leading design and unparalleled eye-care technology as key factors in their decision to the honor to TCL NXTPAPER 11.

TCL NXTPAPER 11 has an 11-inch 2K full-color electronic paper-like display with upgraded brightness, unmatched eye protection, and outstanding design. Equipped with the innovative NXTPAPER 2.0 technology, the tablet's display brightness is the best in its class, with up to 500 nits, while still exceeding TÜV benchmarks of blue light reduction. Designed with anti-glare capabilities, the tablet is perfect for enjoying in any environment, even under sunlight or from any angle. Weighing just 462g whilst only 6.9mm thick, the exceptionally portable TCL NXTPAPER 11 is the lightest tablet in its class, whilst still offering a rich visual experience.

The iF DESIGN AWARD follows a number of accolades for TCL NXTPAPER 11 after its debut at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023. Notably, 'Reviewed' by USA Today honored TCL NXTPAPER 11 via its MWC Editor's Choice Awards, commenting: 'If you've ever been torn between choosing a tablet or an e-reader, this could be the product you've been waiting for.'

"Winning these sought-after awards following TCL NXTPAPER 11's debut affirms that offering innovative eye-care without compromising display excellence is the right path for TCL" said Stefan Streit, CMO for TCL Communication. "TCL will continue striving to realize products that combine the industry-leading display technology and premium design."

TCL NXTPAPER 11 is now available on Orange Spain for €269 including a flip case and T-pen. It will soon be available more widely.

Prices may vary by country and channel.

