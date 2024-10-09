TCL Showcases Enhanced Connectivity Devices for All Scenarios at BBWF 2024

"Guided by our mission to create seamless connections for everyone, we are excited to introduce our latest connectivity innovations covering a full range of user scenarios," said Jesse Wu, General Manager of Smart Connected Device Business Unit at TCL. "From indoor to outdoor, mobile to fixed, residential to business, and 4G to 5G, we are creating technologies that seamlessly integrate into everyday life and pave the way for global connectivity."

TCL LINKHUB HH516 5G AI CPE: Optimizing User Experience by AI Technology

The TCL LINKHUB HH516 5G AI CPE features powerful hardware and AI capabilities, providing incredibly fast 5G connectivity with speeds up to 7.01Gbps downlink, along with dual-band Wi-Fi 7 connectivity up to 7.2Gbps, supporting 512 connections. Featuring high-gain antennas up to 13dBi, along with NR 4CC and 300MHz bandwidth, it provides higher speeds and better coverage, ensuring a high-quality network experience.

The HH516 leverages both cloud and on-device AI computing with end-to-end AI algorithms for enhanced performance. AI-based traffic identification and application slicing improve speed, reduce latency, and boost anti-interference and utilization rates. In addition, the AI ECO mode adjusts power settings to reduce energy consumption and extend the product's lifespan. Suitable for home, office, retail, or small events, the HH516 provides efficient, reliable, and secure networking through AI.

TCL 5G RedCap Family: Driving Widespread 5G Adoption

Introduced by TCL, the industry's first 5G RedCap product portfolio includes both private and public solutions, offering cost-effective options for migrating from 4G to 5G. A significant milestone in commercializing 5G RedCap for M2M (Machine to Machine) and consumer scenarios, the TCL LINKPORT IK511 supports speeds up to 220Mbps and ensures efficient, seamless integration with existing 5G networks. Its compact design, weighing just 28.7g, makes it the smallest and lightest 5G dongle available, offering portability and ease of use with plug-and-play capability. Compatible with various operating systems and featuring multiple management options, the IK511 is designed to empower both industrial and consumer applications.

TCL's 5G RedCap family, including USB dongle, CPE and mobile Wi-Fi, is set to accelerate global 5G implementation by delivering high-performance, low-power, and cost-effective 5G connectivity, making advanced 5G accessible to everyone, everywhere.

TCL LINKBASE FG7720 GPON Wi-Fi 7 HGW: Designed for Connected Homes

The TCL LINKBASE FG7720, part of the TCL FTTH series designed for fiber access, provides home connectivity with ultra-fast GPON speeds and dual-bands Wi-Fi 7 technology, offering up to 7.2Gbps speed for seamless home connectivity. It supports multiple open software platforms like OpenWRT, RDK-B, and prpl, allowing deep customization based on various requirements. The multi-WAN solution with Ethernet and 4G/5G USB dongle backup improves customer satisfaction with uninterrupted internet access as well as optimized user experience. Equipped with Matter for smart home devices, EasyMesh for whole-home coverage, VoIP, IPTV, and game acceleration for daily use and home entertainment, the FG7720 is a standout choice for today's connected homes.

TCL LINKHUB HH526 5G ODU: Powerful, Compact and Flexible for Outdoor Connectivity

The TCL LINKHUB 5G HH526 redefines outdoor connectivity by providing lightning-fast 5G network speeds up to 7.01Gbps. With high gain antenna up to 13dBi, it is engineered for extended coverage and exceptional reliability, catering to diverse outdoor environments. Its slim design allows it to blend seamlessly into any environment. Users can set up the device with ease using the TCL Connect app's intuitive self-installation feature, which simplifies deployment and maximizes flexibility. The HH526 supports NR 4CC with a substantial 300 MHz channel bandwidth, ensuring robust and broad data throughput. Designed to endure harsh conditions, the HH526 boasts IP65 protection and operates effectively in temperatures ranging from -40°C to 55°C, making it an ideal solution for consistent high-performance connectivity in any outdoor setting.

Enhanced Connectivity Portfolio

Alongside the main releases, TCL is introducing three updated devices to further enhance its connectivity lineup. These include the TCL LINKHUB 5G HH515L, an advanced entry-level 5G CPE for fast and reliable connections; the TCL LINKHUB HH62, an improved CAT6 CPE catering to more demanding internet requirements; and the TCL LINKZONE MW45L, a refined entry-level 4G mobile Wi-Fi device ideal for mobile access. Each product is tailored to specific connectivity needs, reinforcing TCL's commitment to delivering diverse and comprehensive solutions across all segments.

Availability

TCL LINKPORT IK511: Available in H2 2024 in the US.

TCL LINKHUB 5G HH515L: Available in H2 2024 globally.

TCL LINKHUB 5G HH516: Available in H1 2025 globally.

TCL LINKBASE FG7720: Available in H1 2025 globally.

TCL LINKHUB 5G HH526: Available in H1 2025 globally.

TCL LINKHUB HH62: Available in H1 2025 in the globally.

TCL LINKZONE MW45L: Available in H1 2025 in the globally.

To learn more about the TCL products showcased at BBWF 2024, please visit:

https://www.tcl.com/global/en/routers/business

Media Contact:

[email protected]

About TCL Mobile

TCL Mobile specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of smartphones, tablets and connected devices. On a mission to deliver 5G for all, TCL Mobile helps its customers 'Inspire Greatness' in their lives through industry leading technology and solutions.

For more information on TCL mobile devices, please visit: https://www.tcl.com/global/en/mobile

About TCL

TCL Electronics specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics including TVs, mobile phones, audio devices, smart home products and appliances. Combining thoughtful design and innovative technology to inspire greatness, our lineup delivers must-have features and meaningful experiences. As one of the world's largest consumer electronics brands, our vertically integrated supply chain, and state-of-the-art display panel factory help TCL deliver innovation for all. For more information, please visit: https://www.tcl.com

TCL is a registered trademark of TCL Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE TCL Communication Technology Holdings Ltd.

