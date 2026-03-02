TCL Showcases TCL NXTPAPER 70 Pro at MWC 2026, Bringing Holistic All-Day Eye Comfort to Modern Mobile Life

BARCELONA, Spain, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At MWC 2026, TCL presents the TCL NXTPAPER 70 Pro, delivering all-day eye comfort across real-world scenarios. Central to this experience is the innovative NXTPAPER Key, which allows users to seamlessly switch between display modes, ensuring optimal viewing for every situation. It also remains a fully capable daily smartphone with AI-powered capabilities, a 50MP OIS camera system, and reliable all-day performance. Guided by TCL's "Make Technology More Human" commitment, TCL continues to advance and expand NXTPAPER display innovation to help users move more fluidly between work, study, communication, and creative expression, as a response to a growing human need for more comfortable, less fatiguing digital life.

TCL NXTPAPER 70 Pro

Comfortable Smartphone Viewing Experience in Every Scenario

At the center of the experience is NXTPAPER 4.0, TCL's integrated hardware-and-software approach to eye comfort. Supported by internationally recognised certifications, including SGS and TÜV, the TCL NXTPAPER 70 Pro reflects TCL's long-term commitment to making digital viewing feel calmer and more comfortable across the full day. It brings together seven core eye-care technologies: natural light display, zero flickering, blue light purification, reflection-free and anti-glare viewing, dim-light eye protection, circadian screen comfort, and TruePaper Restoration technology.

In bright, unpredictable outdoor conditions and on the go, glare and reflections often make screens harder to read. The TCL NXTPAPER 70 Pro delivers reflection-free, anti-glare viewing based on advanced nano-matrix lithography, paired with adaptive software to help keep content consistently readable. A natural light display powered by Circular Polarized Light (CPL) further supports clear, comfortable viewing in real-world lighting.

Indoors, longer sessions over time can lead to digital eye fatigue, whether users are browsing, streaming, or working through long content. NXTPAPER 4.0 supports extended use through blue light purification and a flicker-free viewing experience. Harmful blue light can be reduced to as low as 3.41%, while the display delivers rich, vibrant visuals with professional-grade colour accuracy (ΔE<1). With the help of Eye Care Assistant, the experience is designed to feel more balanced and easier to stay with throughout the day.

At night, reading, messaging, or unwinding calls for a display that feels gentler rather than stimulating. The TCL NXTPAPER 70 Pro combines dim-light eye protection and circadian screen comfort, with DC dimming that helps keep viewing flicker-free. Brightness and tone adjust smoothly for evening use, down to an ultra-low 1-nit minimum, so bedtime scrolling and pre-sleep reading feel less jarring and more in tune with nighttime routines.

Smooth Mode-Switching Through NXTPAPER Key

Comfort is not only about easier viewing. It is also about how smoothly the phone adapts to what you are doing throughout the day. With the dedicated NXTPAPER Key, users can switch between three display modes: Color Paper Mode, Ink Paper Mode and Max Ink Mode. This makes it easy to match the right look and feel to each moment. For deeper focus, Max Ink Mode can be activated instantly. Max Ink Mode offers a calmer, paper-like monochrome look designed for immersive reading and distraction-free time on screen. It supports up to seven days of reading and up to 26 days on standby, and it comes with access to a bookstore and a massive library of pre-installed books. Reading is further supported by AI-enhanced tools such as AI Outline, AI Q&A, AI Audiobook and AI Podcast, helping users digest content in the way that best fits their routine.

For writing and note-taking, the TCL NXTPAPER 70 Pro supports quick capture with the T-Pen stylus, enabling a natural handwriting experience with low latency and pressure sensitivity. Features like Screen Off Memo and Write in Text Fields help users jot down ideas anytime, then move on without breaking their flow.

Capture and Create with Ease

The TCL NXTPAPER 70 Pro features a 50MP main camera with OIS, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 32MP front camera for everyday scenes from night portrait to fast-moving moments and daily vlogs.

Powered by TCL-developed MuseFilm imaging technology, the device brings more expressive, cinematic looks to photos and video. Super Night Mode helps reveal clearer detail and perfect balance between brightness and shadow in low-light scenes, while cinematic 4K video adds a more immersive finish for everyday storytelling. Upgraded motion capture combines OIS and EIS dual stabilization with horizon lock for steadier shots. CCD-style filters deliver s a film-inspired look for a nostalgic, creative touch. Built-in editing tools keep everyday adjustments simple, so more moments feel ready to share with less effort.

AI Integration: Translation and Everyday Assistance

As communication increasingly crosses borders and languages, the TCL NXTPAPER 70 Pro integrates AI tools designed for multilingual communication, productivity and creation. For multilingual work and cross-language content, built-in AI translation tools provide real-time subtitles, simultaneous interpretion and face-to-face translation, helping conversations, videos and on-screen text stay easier to follow without breaking the flow. Users can also pair the experience with optional TCL CrystalClip earbuds for clearer, more immersive audio.

With Gemini, users can ask by voice with Gemini Live to get clear explanations, and instant answers without leaving the current page. When they want to explore further, they can circle or select key information on the screen to deep dive into what they see instead of constantly switching between apps.

Beyond translation, AI-powered reading and writing tools support voice memo transcription and summarization, text comprehension and writing assistance, helping users move more efficiently from capturing a thought to producing a polished piece.

Reliable Performance for Everyday Mobile Life

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300, the TCL NXTPAPER 70 Pro delivers smooth performance for everyday tasks and multitasking. With 8GB of RAM expandable up to 24GB through RAM Expansion (8GB + 16GB), and up to 512GB of storage, the device is built for content-heavy, fast-moving routines. A 5200mAh battery paired with 33W fast charging supports all-day endurance, while IP68 dust and water resistance adds confidence for travel and real-world use.

Pricing and Availability

TCL NXTPAPER 70 Pro (256GB ROM, standalone phone): RRP €299

TCL NXTPAPER 70 Pro (512GB ROM, standalone phone): RRP €359

Availability: Starting from February in Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa and North America

Disclaimer

Figures calculated in the release are based on stringent internal testing procedures. Prices and availability may vary by country.

TCL NXTPAPER 70 Pro holds Low Visual Fatigue A+2.1 SGS certification, Dim-Light Eye Protection SGS certification, and Flicker Free TÜV Certification.

About TCL

TCL Electronics specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics including TVs, audio devices, smart home products and appliances, and mobile products including mobile phones, tablets, smart connected devices. Combining thoughtful design and innovative technology to inspire greatness, our lineup delivers must-have features and meaningful experiences. As one of the world's largest consumer electronics brands, our vertically integrated supply chain, and state-of-the-art display panel factory help TCL deliver innovation for all. For more information, please visit: https://www.tcl.com

Media Contact:

SOURCE TCL