TCL Strengthens Product Lineup with Innovations Across Multiple Categories - Home Theater, Mobile and Appliances - at CES 2021

CORONA, Calif., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL®, one of the world's best-selling consumer electronics brands and leading technology companies, today announced exciting new innovations and products at the 2021 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) that deliver more immersive and impactful experiences to consumers. Showcasing advanced technology in its home theater division, including television and audio, as well as its mobile and home comfort offerings, TCL will expand its award-winning portfolio to include next generation mini-LED for TVs, TCL 20 Series smartphones and a wireless soundbar solution, among other devices coming to North America that allow customers to enjoy more of what they love.

"Last year was a unique one for TCL but through it all, the team never lost sight of its goal to become America's preferred consumer electronics brand and maintain its status - the number two selling brand of television in the United States. Not only did consumer needs propel us toward that achievement as people looked to their TV for entertainment more than ever, but large screens were in demand and picture performance became even more important. As a result, technology like mini-LED and QLED made so much more sense as we approached CES," said Chris Larson, Senior Vice President, TCL. "And thanks in no small part to TCL's advantages as a vertically integrated company, while our TVs are getting bigger, better, brighter and more accessible, our other categories like audio, mobile phones and home appliances continue to thrive as well."

TCL Television

TCL is a global leader in mini-LED backlight technology for high-performance TVs. After launching the 8-Series Roku TV, the world's first mini-LED powered TV in the US in 2019, TCL then expanded the availability of smooth luminance and precision contrast by introducing its 2nd generation of mini-LED backlight technology on the powerful 6-Series line with Roku TV in 2020. A pioneer in delivering sharp contrast and brilliant brightness with mini-LEDs, TCL continues to take the lead in display innovation with its 3rd generation of mini-LED backlight launching later this year - OD Zero mini-LED technology.

OD Zero combines TCL's latest mini-LED backlight technology, driven by its skilled in-house development and vast expertise in display engineering, to deliver an ultra-slim display with tens of thousands of mini-LEDs and thousands of Contrast Control Zones™ for striking brightness, precision contrast, and smooth uniformity. The zero represents the measurement of distance between TCL's mini-LED backlight layer and the LCD display layer, which has now been reduced to a remarkable 0 mm to create an ultra-thin high-performance panel.

Adding mini-LED backlight technology to the award-winning 6-Series TCL Roku TV™ models last year crowned the line with even more powerful picture performance and infinite entertainment but in the year ahead, all 2021 6-Series TCL Roku TV models being launched will feature 8K resolution. With 8K resolution four times sharper than today's 4K TVs, this means sharp clarity whether the content is native 8K from popular streaming services or if it's 4K content that's intelligently upscaled with TCL's powerful AiPQ Engine™ technology. While the new 6-Series 8K TCL Roku TVs will roll out later this year, all existing 6-Series 4K TCL Roku TV models will continue to be available.

In addition to making 8K more accessible, TCL will debut The XL Collection – the company's first lineup of 85" displays. Three different models will make up the XL Collection this year and each 85" TV will feature performance levels for every kind of home theater. From a simply smart 85" 4-Series TCL Roku TV that delivers the easiest way to enjoy 4K HDR streaming and an 85" 4K HDR TCL Roku TV with QLED picture quality to the ultimate 85" mini-LED powered 8K TCL TV with QLED wide color technology, the XL Collection will fit any budget and exceed the highest performance standards to deliver larger-than-life home entertainment.

For more impactful, more immersive and more engaging visual experiences that can truly transport viewers beyond the surface of a display, there is no substitute for a big screen TV. And with the powerful technology and performance of the 85R745 including Quantum Dot (QLED) color technology to deliver better brightness and wider color volume; Dolby Vision to dramatically expand the color palette; Dolby Atmos™ to transport you into the story; Contrast Control Zone technology to optimize the image across individual zones for striking contrast, as well as Variable Refresh Rate and 120Hz HDMI input support for a smoother gaming experience, the new XL Collection model will provide an exceptional home theater performance.

The massive models of the XL Collection will be available in North America during the year ahead, starting with the 4-Series TCL Roku TV 85" set (85R435) launching later this quarter at just $1599. The 85" QLED TCL Roku TV (85R745) and 85" mini-LED powered 8K TV will arrive in the months to follow.

TCL Mobile

TCL is introducing its all-new TCL 20 Series smartphone lineup - which includes two new 5G smartphones and NXTVISION 2.0 visual technology - as well as innovative new tablets, true wireless earbuds, and wearables to highlight the strength of TCL's vertically integrated ecosystem. The 20 Series smartphones will feature a premium nature-inspired design, blended with exceptional performance and affordability, improving upon last year's 10 Series. This includes the TCL 20 5G, TCL's most affordable 5G smartphone, and the TCL 20 SE, the most affordable device in the lineup. Three additional 20 Series devices will be previewed at CES and will launch globally in the coming months.

The TCL 20 Series features the next generation of NXTVISION, the company's proprietary advanced display optimization and camera technology that debuted with the TCL 10 Series last year. NXTVISION 2.0 further enhances the visual experience by providing greater color accuracy, better brightness and contrast, enhanced SDR to HDR conversion and adaptive display features, and AI-driven improvements.

TCL is also unveiling two new tablets with an emphasis on education, remote learning, and productivity to meet the needs of today's students and professionals. The TCL NXTPAPER is the first commercially available tablet to leverage the company's new NXTPAPER display technology, which uses a highly reflective screen to provide a colorful paperlike experience that is more power efficient and optimized for educational activities. Additionally, the TCL TAB 10s tablet features a 10-inch screen, large battery and a T-Pen stylus.

This year TCL also announces the premium MOVEAUDIO S600 true wireless earbuds. The MOVEAUDIO S600 offers Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling, Transparency Mode, Google Assistant, improved battery life and many other features that help provide users with a more immersive audio experience.

The TCL Wearable Display is a pair of light and portable glasses that come with two 1080p Full HD Micro OLED displays built-in, providing a cinematic experience equivalent to a 140-inch screen four meters away. Capable of supporting a wide range of devices, the TCL Wearable Display lets you watch movies or play games no matter where you are.

TCL will also preview its multi-screen collaboration efforts between select TCL 20 Series smartphones, tablets, televisions and PCs at CES 2021. Through simple wireless connections like Bluetooth, WiFi or NFC, you can seamlessly transfer files and multimedia from one device to another, fuse your phone window to your PC for easy multi-tasking, and cast your smartphone screen to larger displays like tablets and televisions.

TCL Audio

The TCL Alto soundbar line will add powerful new technologies in the year ahead, including voice assistant capabilities and a new wireless connectivity with TCL Roku TVs. TCL has teamed up with Roku to make upgrading any TV with premium audio easier than ever by launching the new Alto R1 soundbar, the company's first entry into "wireless" bars and the first soundbar to use Roku proprietary WiFi AUDIO streaming technology. This new feature completely eliminates the need to use a cable when connecting to the TV. Rather, simply plug the soundbar power cord into your wall outlet, turn it on and the TCL Roku TV will automatically generate an on-screen guide for set-up.

The advantage of this new technology, aside from eliminating the need for a cable, will be the ease of use with only one remote, regular and automatic software updates, simple consolidated on-screen sound settings and impressive audio/video synchronization. Whether you want to watch your favorite news channel, TV show or movie, or stream music via Bluetooth, use your current TV remote and all features for the Alto R1 and the Roku OS sound settings will be accessible.

Additional non-wireless options with Roku TV Ready will also be available later in the year. For consumers who want a bar with Dolby Atmos and voice capabilities, the Alto 82i with Dolby Atmos, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple AirPlay will launch in Q3 with dual built-in subwoofers. Two additional bars will round out the Alto lineup in 2021. The Alto 8e with a 3.2.1 configuration, Dolby Atmos, Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple Airplay and Spotify compatibility, along with a wireless subwoofer and up-firing speakers will be available in Q2. And lastly, another premium soundbar with Dolby Atmos.

TCL Home Comfort

TCL's growing line of comfort products to help users achieve the ideal home environment will now include a smart air purifier in addition to its window AC, portable ACs, and dehumidifiers. The Breeva Air Purifier is a sleek and quiet air purifier that features a three-step purification system, eliminating up to 99.97% of microbes to help improve air quality in the home. This new offering is just the first of many products to come that will create an ecosystem of the connected home, promoting a better and healthier level of comfort.

Each of the home appliance categories will also feature WiFi connectivity on select units, making it easier and more convenient for users to enjoy their TCL devices using the all-new TCL Home app. Using the TCL Home app's friendly interface, designed with the user in mind, customers will enjoy a smarter level of comfort by changing the temperature, setting schedules, and more, from anywhere. Smart TV controls will also be integrated into the TCL Home app during 2021 for the convenience of controlling TCL's Roku and Android TVs from a phone.

To learn more about TCL and its products, please visit our CES 2021 Exhibitor Showcase January 11-14 at www.tcl.com/ces2021.

About TCL

TCL empowers customers to enjoy more. With a lineup of award-winning televisions, audio products, mobile devices, and appliances, TCL takes pride in delivering meaningful experiences by combining thoughtful design and the latest technology. As one of the world's largest consumer electronics brands, our extensive manufacturing expertise, a vertically integrated supply chain, and state-of-the-art panel factory, helps TCL deliver innovation for all.

TCL is a registered trademark of TCL Corporation. Roku is a registered trademark and Roku TV is a trademark of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries. Dolby and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos are trademarks of Dolby Laboratories.

