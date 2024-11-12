TCL STUDIOS PRESENTS FILM SLATE FROM FIRST EVER TCL FILM MACHINE AI DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM

Five Film Shorts to World Premiere at the TCL Chinese Theater on Nov 19

All Films will Launch on the TCLtv+ Streaming Service Beginning Dec 12

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL Studios, the new global production hub for TCL's flagship streaming service, TCLtv+, today announced the development slate from its first-ever AI TV/FILM accelerator program, FILM MACHINE. The five films will debut at the TCL Chinese Theater on November 19. The theatrical debut of the films will be followed by their launch on TCLtv+ beginning December 12. TCLtv+ is the flagship streaming service offered by leading consumer electronics company, TCL. It is currently available on TCL Roku TV and all Roku devices, TCL Google TV, and TCL Fire TV, as well as through the app store. The films will be promoted and featured prominently on TCLtv+.

Photo Credits: Dave Clark/Program Advisor: Dave Clark; Chen Tang: Theo and Juliet photography; Kurt Yaeger: Kyrani Kianavaros; Paul Johansson: Kayleigh Hendricks; George Huang: Emily Sandifer; Kellita Smith: Kellita Smith

The TCL FILM MACHINE program was developed by Haohong Wang, General Manager of TCL Research America, Chris Regina, Chief Content Officer, TCL North America, and Daniel Smith, TCL Chief Creative Officer. In making the initial announcement, Wang said, "The 'Film Machine' program was designed to build new pathways for creatives to find success in the industry and help shape the future of storytelling." He added, "We wanted to showcase AI as a catalyst for innovation and creative collaboration, and we are astonished at the creative heights achieved by these filmmakers."

The TCL FILM MACHINE program is a key pillar of TCLArt, an important brand initiative of TCL to make art more accessible and inspiring worldwide. Standing for "The Creative Life", the brand of TCL fosters creativity across its wide-ranging product portfolio, from TVs and smartphones to smart home devices. TCLArt serves as a platform to fulfill this commitment. By blending AI film technology via TCL product offerings, TCLArt aims further to inspire the artists of tomorrow in the film sector.

The five film shorts were helmed by industry creatives selected by TCL for the inaugural program. The five finalists, George Huang (Writer/Director), Paul Johansson (Actor/Writer/Director), Kellita Smith (Actress/Model/Comedian), Chen Tang (Actor), and Kurt Yaeger (Actor/Writer) were chosen based on their passion for learning, desire to implement AI into future Hollywood projects, their unique and creative perspectives, and their professional background. The TCL Studios teams supported each filmmaker using the most advanced AI tools and technology for storyboarding, animating, scoring, and editing. The pipeline program provided customized development, financial and production support to each creative, resulting in a truly unique bespoke slate of films.

The TCL leadership team executive produced each of the films and was supported by award filmmaker Dave Clark, an early pioneer in the use of AI in TV and Film. Clark was an invaluable asset to the TCL teams for his unique perspective and problem-solving skills. Clark will Keynote the TCL screening event.

Film Machine Film development slate:

FILM MACHINE PROJECT: THE AUDITION

Writer/Director George Huang leaned into comedy for his Film Machine film short. THE AUDITION features an actor performing the impossible to fit the director's illogical vision for the role.

Credits:

Writer, Director, EP: George Huang

Cast: Roger Fan, Alexandra Barreto, Garrett Boudreaux

FILM MACHINE PROJECT: THE SLUG

Actor Chen Tang leaned into the Horror genre for his film Machine film short. THE SLUG explores the life of a woman suffering from debilitating disease who goes through a dynamic transformation as result of her home confinement.

Credits:

Writer, EP, Director: Chen Tang

Writer, EP: Rachel Greenhoe

FILM MACHINE PROJECT: PROJECT NEXUS

Actress/Model/Comedian Kellita Smith leaned into Sci-Fi for her animated film short. She drew from experiences in her community to offer the story of four misfit teens - each with a troubled past - discover they've unknowingly been part of an accident in prison that gave them superhuman gifts. Gifts that could ignite a revolution and change things…if they manage to escape with their own lives.

Credits:

Writer, EP, Director: Kellita Smith

Writer: Tony Bracy, Carlos Dixon, Eric Smith, Kellita Smith

Cast: Arianna Smith "CAPRI"; Carlos Dixon "CRUSH"; Christian Barron "TANG";

Matthew Cecil "Sunny "D"; Eric Smith "JUDGE"; Tony Bracy "Officer"; Walter Franks "MENTOR".

Narrator - Walter Franks

FILM MACHINE PROJECT: SUN DAY

Actor/Writer/Director Paul Johansson leaned into Sci-Fi for his film short. The story opens as a young girl wins a lottery that grants her the exclusive access to a rooftop view of the sun atop a giant building thousands of stories high. The event only happens once every 7 years on her planet, and she is locked in a room on the day of the event. Using the knowledge shared by her father, a maintenance worker, she must navigate the inner workings of the building to escape the room and race against the clock to the rooftop to see the sun.

Credits:

Writer, Director, EP: Paul Johansson

Cast: Rockie Frigerio, Paul Johansson

FILM MACHINE PROJECT: THE BEST DAY OF MY LIFE (WT)

Producer/Writer/Actor Kurt Yaeger crafted a docufiction mountaineering story that delves into a tragic, harrowing event—one that many would assume marks the end of a life, yet often proves to be a profound and uplifting beginning instead.

Credits:

Writer, Director, EP: Kurt Yaeger

Cast: Neil Hoover

Chris Regina added, "The TCL Film Machine program exemplifies TCLArt's vision of blending cutting-edge technology with artistic expression to foster creativity on a global scale. This is a pivotal moment of realignment in the industry, and TCL is leading the way in demystifying the use of AI tools through our production initiatives. We were honored to welcome all the talented and intrepid visionaries to our TCL Studios. This group of creatives represents the very best of the entertainment industry and their experience and expertise will further strengthen our mission to enhance and advance content creation. We can't wait for you to see this extraordinary slate of films."

Daniel Smith said, "These last few months have seen an explosion of profound creativity with many challenges and obstacles, but imagination and determination helped drive us forward. We are so excited to show off these brilliant projects in this celebrated venue."

Film Machine Bios:

About George Huang

George Huang began his Hollywood career working as an assistant for Paramount Pictures, Universal, Warner Brothers, Disney, and Columbia. He turned a decade of experience fetching coffee into his writing/directing debut, SWIMMING WITH SHARKS starring Kevin Spacey, Frank Whaley, Michelle Forbes, and Benicio del Toro. The 1995 low-budget independent film garnered awards from the Deauville Film Festival, Seattle International Film Festival, Independent Spirit Awards, and the New York Film Critics Circle. His next film is WEEKEND IN TAIPEI starring Luke Evans, Gwei Lun Mei and Sung Kang for EuropaCorp Pictures coming out November 8, 2024. George directed it and co-wrote it with Luc Besson. George is a professor at the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television. George has worked on dozens of films and tv projects that include S.W.A.T., SPYKIDS, MACHETE, and LAW & ORDER: SVU. His wide range of experiences include Rock the Vote ads, Elijah Wood's audition reel for LORD OF THE RINGS, and a Nike short film starring Kobe Bryant. He's worked with acclaimed directors Robert Rodriguez, Luc Besson, and John Woo, as well as many first-time filmmakers and students.

About Chen Tang

Chen Tang began his acting journey while attending Emerson College in Boston with local and regional theater. He moved to New York to pursue a professional career in regional theater, television, and commercials, before finally landing in Los Angeles diving deep into film and television. He began to build a resume with roles in GREY'S ANATOMY, Amazon's BOSCH, and ABC's AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D., among many others. Later, he starred as the supporting lead role of 'Yao,' a crude and tough, machismo-filled young soldier in Walt Disney Studio's live action MULAN. Tang has been called by critics and audiences alike as being a "chameleon-like" actor on film and stage. He can most recently be seen reprising his series regular role in the Netflix/MAX series WARRIOR. From Bruce Lee Entertainment, Bruce's daughter Shannon Lee, Justin Lin, director of the FAST AND FURIOUS franchise, and Jonathan Tropper, the series recently returned for a third season. In addition to acting, Chen has supported the Cambodian Children's Fund, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, and the World Wildlife Fund for numerous years and lends his voice to the preservation of nature, wildlife, and the world's oceans.

About Kellita Smith

Kellita Smith began her acting career in regional theater and has been working in the entertainment industry for over three decades, with credits spanning television and film. Her tv work includes featured and recurring roles on several iconic series including IN LIVING COLOR, NYPD BLUE, NASH BRIDGES, MARTIN, JAMIE FOX SHOW, and SISTER, SISTER, but Kellita may be best known for her role as Bernie Mac's wife on FOX's hit series THE BERNIE MAC SHOW. She received multiple nominations for the role of Wanda, which she played for over six years, and went on to perform in various Netflix and Syfy series and event specials. Kellita received another NAACP nomination for her work on the syndicated Byron Allen series THE FIRST FAMILY. In the film, Smith co-starred alongside Mo'Nique in HAIR SHOW, and later appeared in several films including CROSSING GUARD, HOUSE PARTY 3, FAIR GAME, KING'S RANSOM, ROLL BOUNCE and THREE CAN PLAY THAT GAME. She has been a writer/contributor to several magazines and has done voiceover work for public television's WTTW. The award-winning actress received an NAACP Theatre Award for her role in the play FEELINGS and her various television roles garnered her multiple nominations throughout her career. She has several projects in development.

About Paul Johansson

Paul was nominated for Emmy Awards for writing and directing in the original Showtime movie THE INCREDIBLE MRS. RITCHIE starring Gena Rowlands. Paul and Gena won Emmys for their work.

Paul first directed the short film, CONVERSATIONS IN LIMBO, he then helmed several music videos and was asked by Nick Cassavetes to direct 2nd unit and all the flashback scenes in the film, YELLOW.

Paul directed 14 episodes of the series ONE TREE HILL, and several episodes of the Netflix hit series VAN HELSING, as well as ATLAS SHRUGGED: PART 1. As an actor, Paul co-starred in SOAPDISH before joining the casts of BEVERLY HILLS 90210, PARKER LEWIS CAN'T LOSE, LONESOME DOVE: THE SERIES, HIGHLANDER: THE RAVEN, THE DISTRICT, MAD MEN, and starred in the hit ONE TREE HILL for nine years and 158 episodes. He has also guest starred on dozens of television series. His film credits include JOHN Q, ALPHA DOG, SHE'S SO LOVELY, THE NOTEBOOK, EDGE OF MADNESS, THE RIVER THIEF, BAD HOMBRES, CRYPTO, MUZZLE, DEAR ELEANOR, and GOD IS A BULLET. Currently, Paul has a large slate of projects in the works and is a founding member of 369 Film Finance Company which is actively financing multiple projects.

About Kurt Yaeger

Born in South San Francisco, Kurt Yaeger journeyed from professional athlete to dedicated hydrogeology researcher, pursuing a master's degree, and investigating fluvial dynamics for dam removal projects with Berkeley Labs, until an accident altered his life's trajectory. Kurt transitioned into the world of entertainment, where his career as a writer and actor flourished, and is now expanding to include producing and directing, Kurt is a proud member of the disabled community, fighting to make everyone understand the intrinsic value of a life well-lived with a disability. Through film and television, he strives to explore these themes with positivity and honesty. Kurt runs a production company, XA Endowment, that promotes positive portrayals of disability in films. XA is a film endowment that re-envisions how disabled talent is recognized and discovered. Kurt is a member of SAG/AFTRA (Performers with Disability Committee Member); Writers Guild of America (Writers with Disabilities Member), and Producers Guild Diversity Workshop Member

About Dave Clark

Dave Clark has pioneered the use of AI as a storytelling device in film, TV, and advertising. Regarded as one of the leading futurists, in the storytelling world, Clark is a writer/director passionate about telling stories from a dark, grounded, and human perspective in different genres. He has recently amassed millions of views for his groundbreaking viral AI directing work and is a sought-after voice for industry discussion about the use of AI tools to enhance development.

About TCLArt

TCLArt, launched by TCL in 2024, is a pioneering initiative that harnesses technology to make art more accessible and inspiring worldwide. By blending cutting-edge display innovations with artistic expression, TCLArt enhances art's impact on society and fosters global creativity. Collaborating with renowned museums and showcasing at premier events, TCLArt embodies TCL's mission to elevate everyday life through intelligent technology. Guided by TCL's "Be Global, Be Caring, Be Tech" strategy, TCLArt transforms the world by fusing technology and boundless creativity.

About TCLtv+

TCLtv+ App is TCL's dedicated ad supported streaming service that offers consumers in North America access to a wide array of entertainment, news, sports, and lifestyle programming. It provides viewers with a free and growing library of premium content from world-class content studios. In collaboration with creative partners who are also on the cutting edge of technology, TCL's highly curated content offerings bring the next generation of TV viewing to audiences with a broader, more dynamic library of streaming channels. The expanding service now includes over 350 FAST Channels and - thousands of premium film and TV series. TCL is making significant advances using AI technology, as its TCL Studios continues to develop original content, further differentiating itself from other streamers and OEMs. TCLtv+ is currently available on TCL Roku TV and all Roku devices, TCL Google TV, and TCL Fire TV, and will soon be available on all TCL Connected TVs in the US and Canada. Visit the TCLtv+ website at TCLTVPLUS.com.

TCL Studios

TCL Studios is the new global production hub for TCL's flagship streaming service, TCLtv+. It boasts a global team of animators, VFX experts and AI engineers, customizing the latest AI technology and empowering producers, writers, and actors to create premium television programs. The studio creates custom AI models and employs the latest technology including Stable Diffusion and others. The team hails from around the world pushing creative and enhanced storytelling by layering tech and high-quality design animation over traditional narrative.

Note: All unedited finalist bios are available on IMDb:

